A promising first half Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum had Aggie fans excited about the possibility of winning a postseason men’s basketball game for the first time in 10 years.
It didn’t happen.
Oregon made some adjustments during the break and turned up the heat on Utah State in a first round NIT game. Once the Ducks got the lead less than 90 seconds into the second half, they stayed in front the rest of the way for a 83-72 victory in front of 7,023 fans.
“We were good throughout that first half, then the end of the half Brandon (Horvath) has the charge which we were hoping was going to be an and-1,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “It wasn't. They were going to go the other direction, and then the lead is whittled down into a workable margin for them.”
Had the basket Horvath scored counted and he made a free throw, the Aggies (18-16) would have had a seven-point lead with 1:38 left in the first half. USU also failed to score on the last possession of the opening half, holding the ball for a final shot and missing a 3-pointer.
Instead, the Aggies took a 37-33 lead into halftime against the Ducks (20-14).
“When you give a good team like that so many runs, it’s hard to overcome,” Horvath said. “We overcome the first one in the first half, but then it was tough.”
Halftime leads are no guarantee, and the Aggies are a perfect example. USU has had the lead in 14 of its last 17 games at halftime. They lost six of those games, including Tuesday night.
Oregon, who scored 10 unanswered points early in the first half only to see USU rally with two separate 11-0 runs to lead at the break, began the second half strong. The Ducks took the lead for good during a 8-0 surge.
Unlike the first half, the Aggies could never string together a run in the final 20 minutes of the contest. Over the first 11 minutes of the second half, the hosts went 2 of 14 from the field. Making 7 of 8 free throws kept USU in the game as Oregon held a 54-48 lead midway through the second half.
“They (Ducks) score on the first possession; it was kind of the same thing again (as the start of the first half),” Odom said. “But, at that point, when you turn a really good team loose like that. ... They were making plays, don't get me wrong, but we weren't tight enough against them. You're running a big risk of not being able to stop it again. That's really what happened. They got really confident. They got really aggressive going to the basket. (Jacob) Young was magnificent in the second half. (De'Vion) Harmon was the key to the first half for them. The others just filled in quite nicely.”
Harmon (19 points) and Young (17) did carve up the Aggies at times with drives to the basket and pull-up shots. Each made 3-pointers. The Ducks had eight treys in the game by a combined seven different athletes. Young also had four assists.
“It was just one of those games,” USU forward Justin Bean said. “You try to make a little run and they come back with a big momentum play or a dunk or an easy layup. It's hard to overcome those. In the second half, we just didn't quite get over the hump and they ran away with it.”
Trailing by six, the Aggies soon found themselves down 65-50 over a three-minute span. Oregon showed its athleticism, capping the surge with back-to-back dunks of the highlight-show variety.
The Ducks built a 71-54 lead when Quincy Guerrier converted a four-point play at the 5:33 mark. The Aggies got no closer than 11 the rest of the way.
“It felt like one of those nights where everything for them was falling and everything for us was rimming out,” Horvath said. “That’s sports. It was one of those nights. They (Ducks) got us today. Good for them.”
Steven Ashworth came off the bench to lead the Aggies with a game-best 20 points. Ashworth certainly sparked the Aggies on their first 11-0 run, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers during that stretch. He finished with six treys for the game and a team-best five assists.
Joining Ashworth in double-figure scoring was Horvath (15) and Sean Bairstow (12). Bean led the team with a game-high 16 rebounds, and chipped in nine points as he struggled to find the bottom of the net, going 2 of 12 from the field.
USU shot just 38.5 percent as a team from the field for the game. The Aggies are 0-5 on the season when shooting less than 40 percent from the field.
“We got away from our style of play,” Bean said. “We are at our best when we are sharing the ball and our spacing is really good. We didn’t really have that tonight. ... They (Ducks) did a good job blocking out on our shooters. I couldn’t get up very many threes tonight. We needed to do a better job of attacking. We tried to force it over their length, and that’s never a good recipe for success.”
The Aggies did finish the game with 20 assists, with 12 of them coming in the first half. Seven USU players had at least two dimes in the game.
Oregon finished the game shooting 50.8 percent from the field. USU finished the season 0-7 when its opponent shot at least 50 percent from the field.
In the waning moments of the game, Odom subbed in senior Brock Miller, who promptly drilled a jump shot. The Aggie coach then had Bean, Miller and Horvath sub out to a standing ovation. The appreciation from the fans did not go unnoticed.
“I’ve played in the NCAA Tournament a couple of times and last year with COVID was a different environment, but this is as good of an environment as you are going to see in March, postseason play,” Bean said. “It was an honor to play in this tournament. I grew up watching this tournament. You go out and shoot around, you see the apple, the sticker with the logo on the court and it’s pretty cool. Our fans did what they do and have done all season, supporting us and creating that energy we thrive on. I’m grateful for them showing up.”
So was Odom, who grabbed a microphone at the conclusion of the game and thanked the fans in attendance. He promised them more wins in the future.