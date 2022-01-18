FRESNO, Calif. – It couldn’t have been a better start for the Aggies late Tuesday night in the Save Mart Center.
Utah State built a 16-point lead and seemed to be firing on all cylinders. But a college basketball game is not 20 minutes long.
Fresno State got back into the Mountain West Conference game with some tough defense and big buckets in the second half. The Bulldogs chipped away at the deficit and took their first lead of the game with 9:17 to play. The hosts then made the big plays down the stretch to pull out a 61-54 win.
“We just did not read the situations correctly in the second half,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Normally, we are pretty good at that. A key was them (Bulldogs) getting control with their defense. We’ve got to improve on that.”
It was another conference game that went down to the final minute and got away from the Aggies (10-8, 1-4 MW), who have now lost three straight games. The last time they did that was early in the conference season in 2020.
“Pretty much every conference game has been decided by one or two possessions,” said USU center Trevin Dorius, who came off the bench to score eight points and grab a team-high seven rebounds. “We will learn from it. This adds to the hunger.”
Once the Bulldogs (13-4, 3-1) got in front, the Aggies did not roll over. There were five lead changes and the score was tied twice.
Ultimately, Fresno State made more plays in the final five-and-a-half minutes. The Bulldogs' largest lead was the final score as USU had to start fouling.
A three-point play, two 3-pointers and making 5 of 6 foul shots in the final 41 seconds was enough for the Bulldogs.
“They made some big plays,” Odom said. “We can’t let those happen.”
Once again the Aggies had their chances. Missed free throws (8 of 13), missed 3-point shots (2 of 12) and untimely turnovers (15) did USU in.
For the second game in a row the Aggies took on a big man that was a load. USU held Orlando Robinson in check for most of the first half, but he adjusted. Robinson, who is the reigning MW Player of the Week and scoring leader in the league coming in at 19.8 points per game, finished with 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three blocked shots and a steal.
“Robinson is obviously a load to deal with,” Odom said. “Trevin (Dorius) and Brandon (Horvath) did a nice job on him early and that is why we had a lead. We stayed out of foul trouble in the first half.”
Dorius, Horvath and Justin Bean all took turns trying to slow him down.
“They have a lot of rim protection with Orlando Robinson,” Dorius said. “You have to give him credit for what he did. He affected our shots and he affected it on offense too. … He is definitely a talented player. He played well and adjusted to our defense.”
Just two Aggies reached double figures in scoring in Sean Bairstow (12) and Bean (10).
The Bulldogs, who improved to 9-0 at home this season, had three players reach double digits in Deon Stroud (14), Anthony Holland (13) and Robinson.
Rylan Jones got the scoring started Tuesday night with a drive to the hoop as the shot clock was about to expore. After the Bulldogs tied the game, USU reeled off six straight points. Horvath had four of those points, giving the Aggies an early 8-2 lead four minutes into the contest.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by the hosts tied the game with 13:49 left in the first half. Then the Bulldogs would go more than 12 minutes without a field goal.
Bairstow sparked a 13-0 run with a fall away jumper. The Aggies pushed the ball after missed Bulldog shots and a handful of turnovers. Horvath made the first 3-point attempt by any Aggie during the surge. A Bairstow layup gave USU a 21-8 lead at the 9:47 mark of the first half.
“We came out playing our type of basketball,” Dorius said. “We were sharing the ball and weren’t settling for the shots the defense wanted us too. The results spoke for themselves.”
A Dorius tip in and a heads-up bucket by Horvath – grabbing a shot he had blocked and going back up – gave the Aggies their largest lead of the opening 20 minutes, 29-13, with four minutes before halftime.
The Bulldogs were able to go on a 8-0 run just before the break, ending a stretch of 12:14 between field goals. The Aggies took a 31-21 lead into the locker.
Both teams' scoring leaders struggled in the first half as Bean was 1 of 6 from the field, and Robinson was also 1 of 6, but made 3 of 4 free throws.
Fresno State scored the first four points of the second half, but a 3-pointer by Steven Ashworth kept USU with a decent lead.
“The game plan was right (on Robinson),” Odom said. “The second half our offense left us a little bit because their defense picked up.”
The Aggies went nearly four minutes without scoring as the Bulldogs got within two. Fresno State was able to string together a 11-2 surge to take its first lead of the game, 41-40. Stroud had nine of the points, including a 3-pointer to give the hosts the lead.
It was back-and-forth for the next three minutes. A pair of free throws by Holland put the Bulldogs in front with 6:21 to play, and they would stay there, handing the Aggies their third straight loss.
“That’s a good team,” Dorius said. “... They played well. This is a perfect example of the better defensive team is going to win the game. They were able to make stops.”
USU had beaten Fresno State six straight times going into Tuesday night’s contest and had won five in a row at the Save Mart Center. But that all came to an end.
“The story of the game was about Fresno State’s ability to oppose its will on the game through its defense,” Odom said. “It’s a tough pill to swallow for us.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 65 in the Kenpom rankings, while Fresno State checked in at No. 61. … The Aggies lost for just the second time this season when leading at halftime and are now 7-2 in games when ahead at the break. … USU was outrebounded, 31-28, and is 1-5 when getting outrebounded this season. … Justin Bean played in his 110th career game at USU, moving into a tie with Julion Pearre for 23rd on the all-time list. … Max Shulga had a season-high three steals. … It was the second straight game the Aggies were without starters Brock Miller (back) and RJ Eytle-Rock (health protocols). ... The Aggie still lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs 41-26.
GAME BALL
Sean Bairstow gets the nod. The junior led the team with 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting. He tied his career highs in rebounds (6) and assists (5), while also blocking a shot. Bairstow played 38 minutes, which also tied his career high.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
At the 8:22 mark of the opening half, Trevin Dorius took a pass from Sean Bairstow and threw it down for the only dunk in the first half. Dorius slammed a pass from Max Shulga with seven minutes left in the game for the only dunk of the second half and took the season lead.
Midway through the first half Max Shulga took the first charge. Team-leader Rylan Jones took the second late in the game with 2:06 to play.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 11, Justin Bean 10, Brandon Horvath 9, Sean Bairstow 5, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 19, Steven Ashworth 3, Max Shulga 3, Justin Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 1, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Brandon Horvath 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are back in action Thursday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. They will host Boise State at 7 p.m. The Broncos (13-4, 4-0) hosted Air Force Tuesday night and held on for a 62-56 win. The Aggies and Broncos were originally scheduled to play in Logan on Jan. 4, but Boise State had health protocol problems.