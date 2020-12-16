After having two games canceled and being without their head coach for the two contests prior to that, the Aggies may be back together again this Friday.
The key word is “may” as COVID makes it impossible to predict anything right now.
Utah State announced the addition of a home men’s basketball game late Tuesday. The Aggies will welcome Northern Colorado to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Friday for a non-conference tilt. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Within the last week games against Weber State and Dixie State were called off because of COVID protocols within the USU team. The Aggies and Wildcats are still trying to work out a time to play this season in Ogden. The Dixie State contest will not be made up during this campaign.
Friday’s game will mark the seventh meeting between the Aggies (2-3) and the Bears (2-1), who compete in the Big Sky Conference. However, the two programs have not met since the 1934-35 season. The first meeting took place during the 1925-26 season. USU leads the all-time series, 5-1.
Northern Colorado has a busy week. The Bears began with their first loss of the season on Monday against Colorado, 81-45. Before coming to Logan, Northern Colorado played at Denver on Wednesday.
The Bears have wins over Colorado Christian (87-62) and Regis (83-58).
The Aggies began the season at the Bad Boy Mower Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where they played three games in three days. USU dropped the first two games against VCU (85-69) and South Dakota State (83-59). The classic ended with an Aggie win over Northern Iowa (82-71).
In the home opener, USU dropped a close game with in-state rival BYU (67-64). The Aggies last played on Dec. 8, thumping NAIA College of Idaho (90-64).
After playing Friday, USU is scheduled to begin Mountain West Conference play on Monday, hosting San Jose State for a two-game series on Dec. 21 and 23. The status of those games is not known as the Spartans are in a county that has been on lockdown because of the virus. San Jose State may not be allowed to leave and return without quarantining for two weeks.
MW announces TV package
USU will appear on national television 15 times during the 2020-21 MW season, including a game on CBS when the Aggies host San Diego State on Saturday, Jan. 16. The league announced the full slate of TV games on Tuesday, with USU appearing on the CBS Sports Network six times and Fox Sports 1 eight times.
The Aggies first appearance will be at Air Force on Thursday, Dec. 31, on CBSSN. Fans will also be able to find the Aggies on CBSSN at New Mexico on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at home against San Diego State on Thursday, Jan. 14, at home against Colorado State on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at UNLV on Monday, Jan. 25, and at Boise State on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
USU makes its first appearance on FS1 at New Mexico on Friday, Jan. 8, and will also be seen on FS1 at home against Colorado State on Thursday, Jan. 21, at UNLV on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at Fresno State on Saturday, Feb. 6, at home against Wyoming on Friday, Feb. 12, at Boise state on Friday, Feb. 19, and during the Aggies’ final homestand against Nevada on Friday, Feb. 26, and Sunday, Feb. 28.