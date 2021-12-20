Utah State has very little time to lick its wounds from Saturday night’s game against Iowa.
The Aggies returned home on a charter flight from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where the game was played and arrived home in the early morning hours on Sunday. They wrap up the non-conference portion of their schedule by hosting Portland State Tuesday night.
Tipoff between the Aggies (8-4) and Vikings (3-6) will be at 7 o’clock in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
“We are excited about the opportunity to get back in the Spectrum against a good Portland State team,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... We are expecting a battle against Portland State.”
While the starting lineup has remained the same for all 12 games this season, it could change on Tuesday. The coach is not making any decisions until game time, but several Aggies are hobbled right now.
“We are dinged up,” Odom said after practice on Monday. “The break is coming at a good time. ... We’ve had one game after another, so we’ve had very little time to rest. We have had some injuries like Rylan Jones and (Justin) Bean, who was hobbled in the Iowa game. He tried to play. We have had some others that have happened as well.
“... We are hoping to have Sean (Bairstow) back tomorrow. We will see how that progresses. I think the break will come at a good time, but we can’t worry about that right at this second. We’ve got to focus on the task at hand, and that is playing against a good Portland State team.”
Bean did play in the 94-75 setback against Iowa, but was clearly not at full strength. Still, he scored 17 points in 29 minutes of action. However, he had a season-low two rebounds. His seven double-doubles on the season rank fourth nationally, and he is averaging team-best tallies in scoring (19.2) and rebounding (10.3).
Jones also played against the Hawkeyes, seeing 23 minutes of playing time. He had five points and five assists.
Bairstow has missed the last two games with stitches in his left pinky finger. He is practicing and could see time against the Vikings.
Odom did not mention other names, but Brock Miller and RJ Eytle-Rock are among those not at 100 percent. Both are starters.
While some Aggies are struggling a bit, Brandon Horvath has been on a tear of late. The forward is averaging 13.8 points and 5.6 rebounds a game on the season, but over the last two outings has averaged 19.0 points and 10.0 rebounds.
With some USU players ailing a bit, it will be an opportunity for others off the bench to fill the void. Guard Steven Ashworth is fifth on the team in scoring at 8.3 ppg, and Bairstow is right behind at 6.5 ppg.
“We have a pretty deep team,” Odom said. “Max (Shulga) has gotten some good minutes. Zee (Hamoda) finished strong against Iowa. Trevin (Dorius) played well.”
The Aggie coach stressed they will be focused and ready for Portland State, despite being at less than 100 percent.
The Vikings come to Logan on a three-game losing streak. In their last outing, they fell at Cal State Northridge, 69-66. During their current skid, they also fell at Weber State, 80-69.
Despite the record, Odom is leery of Portland State. The roster has a number of transfers and some were leading scorers of their previous team. The top six Vikings are all transfers, including athletes from Arizona State and Georgia.
“They have quite a few transfers and have done a good job of putting their team together,” Odom said. “These guys are rounding into form. They all come from good programs and have done well where they were at. ... They are really good on defense.”
Guard Marlon Ruffin had 26 points off the bench in the last outing, but is normally a starter. The transfer from Omaha leads the Vikings with 13.1 points a game.
“Ruffin is very good, someone to be aware of,” Odom said.
Forward James Jean-Marie, a 6-foot-8 transfer from Hawaii, averages a double-double with 12.9 points and 10.3 rebounds an outing. Guard Michael Carter III, a transfer from Long Beach State, is scoring 9.1 ppg.
“Carter is a dynamic player and gets to the basket,” Odom said. “He can attack you. The guy from Hawaii (Jean-Marie) is excellent. He averages four offensive rebounds a game. That is elite.”
The Aggies were outrebounded in their last outing, 35-23. That has not happened much this season. USU will certainly be focusing on crashing the boards Tuesday night.