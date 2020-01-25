Finishing has been stressed over and over.
The Aggies did just that late Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. A back-and-forth game turned into a double-digit Mountain West Conference win for Utah State against Colorado State, 77-61, in front of 9,791 fans.
“We have been about that (finishing), especially since the Boise game,” said Aggie guard Sam Merrill, who finished with a game-high 28 points and five assists. “Every drill we do we talk about finishing. These last two games we have done that. Hopefully, we can keep doing that.”
Trailing 52-50 with 12 minutes to play, the Aggies (16-6, 5-4 MW) turned up the intensity on defense and offense. The Rams (14-8, 5-4) would not score for more than six minutes while USU reeled off 13 straight points to break open a tight contest.
“It was tied at 52 for a while, but the biggest thing is we did it on the defensive end,” Merrill said. “... We got almost 10 straight stops. The way we are going to climb and continue to get better is on the defensive end.”
Alphonso Anderson came off the bench to help spark USU. He had outmuscled the Rams for a offensive board and scored to start the 13-0 run. He also blocked a shot when it looked like the Rams may get a layup.
“He had a few steps on me when he got a steal and I heard them say dunk and I was like, ‘he is not getting a dunk,’” said Anderson, who had eight points and three rebounds. “He ended up going for a layup and I got a hand on it. I just stayed in the play.”
Merrill hit a 3-pointer and then fed Neemias Queta for a dunk to give USU a 63-52 lead with 5:54 to play. The Rams would get no closer than nine points the rest of the way and saw their five-game winning streak halted.
“Really fun atmosphere tonight, I thought our crowd was awesome,” Merrill said. “Thank you to them, those that showed out and were really loud, really helped us there in the second half. Colorado State is a really good team, they do a lot of things really well. They score the ball really well, so to hold them to the percentages that we did is an awesome night defensively. Our mindset was right. In the second half we got things going offensively and shot 68 percent in the second half, which is pretty crazy. Overall, a good night.”
For the game, the Aggies shot a season-high 59.2 percent from the field. The Rams shot 37.3 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from 3-point range. It was the 12th time this season the Aggies have held an opponent to below 40 percent from the field and 30 percent from beyond the arc.
“What a back-and-forth game to start the second half,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “They couldn’t stop us, we couldn’t stop them. They finally took the lead for the first time on a made free throw, then we just answered the bell the last eight minutes or so. We played fantastic. I thought we defended unbelievably. To hold them to 37 percent for the game and 34 percent in the second half, then to flip the script for us to go 68 percent from the field in the second half.”
Joining Merrill in double-figure scoring was Justin Bean (13) and Queta (10). Bean had a team-best nine rebounds. Porter and Queta joined Merrill with five assists each.
“Sam (Merrill) was unbelievable. He was doing Sam Merrill things,” Smith said. “He was in a groove, his shot looked smooth, he was just making plays. So many great performances. Justin Bean was Justin Bean. I thought Diogo Brito had some issues with decision-making in the first half, but when we made the switch in the second half, he did a great job. Alphonso Anderson had his best game in quite some time. He got an easy one early, then hit that little pull-up. He was making tough-guy plays with big-time offensive rebounds and physicality. (Sean) Bairstow’s line isn’t unbelievable, but both times he was in he really did well. We need those guys to be able to continue climbing the ladder. Good win. At the end of the day, we took care of business at home to go 2-0 on the week.”
The coach also praised Queta later in the press conference.
Adam Thistlewood and Nico Carvacho each had 14 points to lead the Rams. David Roddy added 10 points. Carvacho grabbed nine rebounds.
The Rams got on the scoreboard first, but Merrill quickly put the hosts in front with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Aggies would grow their lead for most of the first 14 minutes of the first half.
Brito grabbed his own miss and scored to spark a 10-0 run by USU. Colorado State went more than four minutes without scoring. Eight of the 10 points during the surge came from bench players as Anderson had four of the points, and Bairstow sank a pair of free throws to give the Aggies a 25-11 lead with 8:22 left in the opening half.
“It was a fun one,” Anderson said. “We competed. They made some big runs, but we battled back and got some big stops. We made some big plays and it was a fun one.”
Just when it looked like the hosts were clicking, they went into a funk. Three missed 3-pointers and four turnovers helped feed a 12-0 run by the Rams. USU went 4:17 without scoring. Hyron Edwards capped the CSU run with a 3-pointers, pulling the visitors within 29-28 with 1:44 before the break.
Brock Miller ended the Aggie scoring drought, but then neither team could find the bottom of the net over the final 90 seconds. USU took a 31-28 lead into halftime.
Thistlewood and Merrill traded a pair 3-point shots each to start the second half as the Rams tied the game three times before taking their first lead since early on. David sank a pair of free throws with 16:47 on the clock to put CSU in front, 40-39.
They would trade the lead eight times and the score was knotted seven times The last tie was at 52 when neither team scored for a stretch of 2:40.
Merrill put the Aggies ahead for good with a long jumper with 8:45 to play. He also gave USU its biggest lead, 73-57, when he made three free throws with 2:41 to play.
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 73 in the NET rankings, while the Rams were at No. 97. … It has been Coaches vs. Cancer week, and the coaching staffs of both teams wore basketball shoes in support. The Aggie coaches also wore gold shoelaces in support. There was a moment of silence before the National Anthem to remember those who have dealt with the disease. … USU improved to 15-2 on the season when it outrebounds an opponent as it had a 35-26 advantage on the glass. … The Aggie bench outscored the Ram reserves, 17-8, and is now 15-1 this season when that happens. … Merrill scored in double figures for the 13th straight time this year, 19th time this season and 96th time in his career. He had now attempted 1,354 field goals, moving past Kendall Youngblood (1,348) and into sixth place on the career list. Merrill has now played 3,938 minutes in his career, passing Greg Grant (3,923) and Tyler Newbold (3,935) and into second place on the career list. … Neemias Queta played a season-high 32 minutes and had a season-best five assists and three blocked shots. … Diogo Brito played in his 108th game at USU, moving into a tie with Preston Bailess for 22nd on the career list. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Rams, 61-39, which is the fourth most-played opponent for USU.
GAME BALL
The senior guard gets the nod. Sam Merrill was very efficient as he made 10 of 15 shots from the field on his way to scoring a game-best 28 points. Merrill was 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and made all three of his free throws on the night. The guard also tied a pair of teammates with a game-best five assists, while not turning the ball over once in 35 minutes of action. He also had one rebound.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
The Aggies did not record a dunk over the first 20 minutes.
In fact the first dunk by an Aggie didn’t come until the 5:54 mark of the second half, but it was a nifty one. Sam Merrill threaded the needle to get the ball to Neemias Queta for a two-handed slam. Two minutes later with the shot clock winding down Merrill found Queta again for a dunk.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 12, Queta 10, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 8, Justin Bean 7, Diogo Brito 5, Sean Bairstow 2, Brock Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies head out on the road for two games next week, starting on Tuesday at Wyoming. The Cowboys (5-16, 0-9) didn’t play Saturday and were last in action on Tuesday in a 72-55 loss at No. 4 San Diego State. The game at Laramie begins at 9 p.m.