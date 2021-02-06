Utah State will get to enjoy being in first place for at least another day.
Enjoy may be the wrong way to describe it, because the Aggie men’s basketball team would much rather be putting its record on the line Saturday night.
That won’t happen.
Utah State was supposed to play at Fresno State in the second of their two-game series. The Mountain West Conference announced via an email Saturday at 2 p.m. that the game was postponed.
“Due to health and safety concerns, the men’s basketball game between Utah State and Fresno State scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, has been postponed,” the conference stated in an email. “Further updates and schedule adjustments by the Mountain West will be announced at a later date.”
And just like that the game was off.
The Herald Journal has learned the “health and safety concerns” are within the USU team. There were no specifics given.
The Aggies were supposed to return home after Saturday night’s game and host Wyoming next Wednesday and Friday in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The status of those games are unknown.
This is the second time USU has dealt with health concerns this season. Two non-conference games were canceled in December as the team did not practice for a week. Head coach Craig Smith missed two games before the entire team was shut down as he had COVID-19 and quarantined for two weeks.
The Aggies beat Fresno State on Thursday at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, 69-53. Smith commented after the game how “blessed” and “lucky” he and the team felt for being able to continue to play this season. The coach even mentioned how nice it had been for USU to not have to deal with postponements during league games so far like many other teams in the conference have had to.
Obviously, that didn’t age well.
The Aggies are 14-5 overall and 11-2 in MW play. They are a half game ahead of Boise State (14-3, 10-2) and a full game up on Colorado State (13-4, 10-3). The Broncos lost at Nevada on Friday night, 74-72, and play the Wolf Pack again Sunday afternoon. A win would move Boise State into a tie with USU. Colorado State is at Wyoming Saturday evening and could move within a half game of USU with a win.