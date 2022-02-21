In the midst of their second four-game losing streak of the conference season, the Aggies know they need to get the ship righted and quick.
In two weeks they will be heading for Las Vegas for the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The Utah State men’s basketball team is a real long shot to get a bye on the first day, so it must try and build some momentum with three regular season games to play — two of which are at home.
The Aggies host New Mexico on Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 8 o’clock. The game will be televised on FS1.
“This team has not given up on its dreams and goals of trying to compete for an NCAA Tournament,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “... All we have talked about lately is playing for your teammate on offense and defense, being extremely unselfish on both sides of the ball. Our guys are ready for the stretch run. They’re not nervous about it. They want to attack it.”
The latest setback for the Aggies (15-13, 6-9 MW) came Saturday at Boise State, 68-57. There were 13 lead changes in the game, and USU was within two points of the first-place Broncos with less than three minutes to play. Boise State (21-6, 12-2) finished strong, outscoring the Aggies 11-2 in the final minutes.
“We were in the game right until the end,” said USU guard RJ Eytle-Rock, who had a team-best 16 points against the Broncos. “We had a tough time finishing the game. It kind of got away from us. It was very tough down the stretch.”
Despite the losing streak, the Aggies are upbeat. Odom pointed that out Monday after practice. Athletes were sticking around and shooting. Eytle-Rock was enjoying a surprise visit from his mother, Ruth Eytle.
“You can sense the mood in here (Spectrum),” Odom said. “It doesn’t sound like a team that has lost four in a row, nor did it when we broke through and beat San Diego State (to end the previous four-game skid). We are healthy finally, which is a big part of it. We need to make sure the pieces are playing well together.”
Even Brock Miller is expected to see some minutes Tuesday night. The senior has missed 15 games with back issues. He returned to practice last week.
“We plan to play him (Miller), but how much I don’t know,” Odom said. “We have practiced a ton. He has worked out a ton, but hasn’t played much going up and down. I may give him a go at it just to see how it goes. He understands it won’t be the same as earlier on in the season.”
Miller started 13 games and was averaging 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists a game. He made 25 3-pointers in those 13 games and is always a threat behind the arc, but his ability to play defense has also kept on the court for 114 games during his career.
The senior guard also has a lot going on his life as he and his wife Bailey are expecting their first child in early March.
“One thing I do know is him in a uniform with his energy level and leadership even if he is not playing his normal minutes, he can be an impactful player for us,” Odom said. “We need his energy for sure. The guys respect his leadership.”
The Lobos (11-16, 3-10) come to Logan with little time to prepare. They played at San Jose State on Sunday and lost 71-55. After winning three in a row, New Mexico has now dropped two. One of their wins came against Wyoming, 75-66, in The Pit.
“They (Lobos) have been playing really good basketball down the stretch,” Odom said. “They have had some big wins, beating league-leading Wyoming at home. We know they will be ready to play against us. ... What we can’t do is trade baskets. We’ve got to hone in on our defense early in the game, force hard shots and try to push the ball when we can on opportunity and really share it.”
Jamal Mashburn, Jr., and Jaelen House lead the Lobos in scoring with 17.9 and 17.0 points a game, respectively. KJ Jenkins is averaging 9.9 ppg.
“Everything starts with the two guards in House and Mashburn,” Odom said. “They both had excellent games against us. They are really tough in transition. ... Mashburn has a wicked pull up game and can shoot from behind the arc. We’ve got to be ready for him.”
With so few games left in the regular season, two at home are vital for USU.
“We’ve got to protect our home court, starting tomorrow night,” Odom said. “... We’ve got to figure out a way to best finish games. Each game takes a life of its own. ... We’ve just got to do a better job late in games. We’ve got to be able to win some of these close games.”
The Aggies did that in early January in Albuquerque. New Mexico. In the first meeting with the Lobos, the Aggies overcame a 15-point halftime deficit to win in overtime, 90-87.
“They (Lobos) had a significant lead against us and were playing really good basketball,” Odom said. “They shot the ball exceptionally well from three throughout the game (17 of 34). Our guys figured it out in the second half. We played extremely well in the second half. It was one of our better games shooting from two (29 of 44).”
In that OT victory, Justin Bean led six Aggies in double figures with 23 points. He also grabbed 11 rebounds. Joining Bean in double figures was Eytle-Rock (18), Sean Bairstow (12), Steven Ashworth (12), Brandon Horvath (11) and Rylan Jones (10), who also had eight assists.
Mashburn led the Lobos in that contest with 29 points and eight assists, while House netted 23 points.
The last time these two met in Logan was in 2019, a 68-66 win by the Aggies.
ACADEMIC BEAN
Senior Justin Bean was named academic all-District 8 by the Collegiate Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday. The award marks the second for USU in the last three years as then-senior Sam Merrill was also honored as an all-district pick in 2020 and later went on to earn second-team academic All-American honors.
The 2021-22 Academic All-District Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. First-team Academic All-District honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if applicable) Academic All-America honorees will be announced on March 15.
Bean was one of just five players from the district, comprised of Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Canada, joining Dixie State senior Hunter Schofield, Stanford teammates junior James Keefe and sophomore Michael O’Connell, and former Aggie Alphonso Anderson, now a senior for the University of the Pacific. Bean is one of only two players from the Mountain West honored with academic all-district accolades as Colorado State junior Isaiah Stevens was named to the District 7 team.
Bean, who is from Moore, Oklahoma, has been a stalwart on the court and also in the classroom for the Aggies, earning three academic all-MW citations and a pair of MW Scholar-Athlete honors during his career.