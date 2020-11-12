Some things don’t get old.
Take for example, getting tournament championship rings. Just ask the Aggie men’s basketball team.
“Man, it never gets old,” Utah State head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith said. “It gets really emotional, quite frankly. ... Those rings don’t just get handed out. You have to earn those things.”
Utah State handed out rings to the members of the 2019-20 team that won the Mountain West Conference Tournament back in March during a practice on Wednesday. It was the second straight tournament title for the Aggies. The subject of the rings was one of the first topics Smith was asked about Thursday on the second and final day of the 2020 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Media Days, which was held virtually over Zoom.
“We had received the rings a little while ago,” Smith said. “Under normal circumstances, you have a banquet or you give them to the guys at halftime in front of a full house at a football game. We just decided to do it on a spur of the moment. We did it inside the Spectrum and played One Shining Moment to a collage of highlights from the season. ... There were a lot of tears of joy shared yesterday. We wanted to reward those guys. And it was good for the seven brand new players in our program to see that. It was a great moment.”
The coach reflected on the win over No. 5 San Diego State in the tournament finale. The Aztecs tasted defeat just twice during last season, going 30-2, the last setback came at the hands of the Aggies on a big stage, 59-56, on a last-second 3-point shot by Sam Merrill. USU rallied from being down 16 points at one point in the championship game.
“You rewind to March 7, when we clinched the Mountain West Tournament Championship in an epic game, a game for the ages quiet frankly,” Smith said. “I know it’s easy for me to say that coming out on the victorious side. It was an unbelievable game between two really good teams. ... It’s been eight months since then and a lot of people are going through difficult times with corona and so forth.”
Smith was quick to point out the upcoming 2020-21 campaign is a whole new season. Not only will the Aggies be facing life after Sam Merrill, but many other unknowns with scheduling and dealing with COVID. USU went 26-8 last year, tied for second in the conference for the regular season and had punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year before the season was halted because of the virus.
“I felt like we were really in good shape both mentally and physically last year (going into the NCAA Tournament),” Smith said. “It was certainly disappointing. ... It’s tough to handle when you get that stripped away from you. You go through a mourning stage. But then you flip the script. We were able to have that experience of competing in a conference tournament, of cutting down the nets, of representing one of the best basketball leagues in the country in the Mountain West Conference, and we will always have that moment. That’s the silver lining. Now we move on.”
In the preseason poll released by the league on Wednesday, USU was tabbed to finish third, behind San Diego State and Boise State. The Aggies did pick up two first-place votes out of 20 cast by members of the media that cover the league.
“We have a whole different team, we have seven true freshmen in our program and a redshirt freshman in Liam McChesney and Marco Anthony, a transfer from Virginia,” Smith said. “We have nine guys in our program who have never played a minute for the Aggies. Eight of those guys have never played a minute of college basketball at any level. So, there is a lot of newness, a lot of excitement. It’s a competitive group.”
Junior forward Justin Bean joined Smith in representing USU for the conference media days. The double-double machine a year ago was asked about the culture that has been brought to USU with Smith as prepares for his third season at the helm.
“That’s really what coach Smith has brought to this team, a winning culture, a winning mentality every day at practice throughout the year,” Bean said. “He always tells us the toughest team is going to win this game, and it’s got to be us. It starts in the weight room in the offseason and taking it one day at a time to get tough and work harder than any other team.”
With the loss of Merrill, Diogo Brito and Abel Porter Jr., Bean realizes he will be asked to be more vocal and a leader this season.
“It’s always been a goal of mine to try and be that glue guy for our team,” Bean said. “This year it takes on a whole new meaning with Sam (Merrill), Diogo and Abel gone. I definitely take it upon myself to bring that winning mentality in practice. I want to make sure we are not only working hard, but working smart.”
Bean was asked about his new international teammates.
“They are all super competitive,” Bean said. They are all gym rats. They are really competitive and looking for something to prove. They are an extremely talented group. You will always see them in the gym at an time of the night. That is a good sign. They look forward to the challenge to making our team better.”
While Bean is known for his knack for getting rebounds and dunking, he is also picking up a following for his singing and playing of the ukulele. That topic came up as well as media days can take a light-hearted approach at times.
“They (teammates) have heard me play and are super supportive,” Bean said. “I’ve had a few guys ask if they could collab(orate) with me on my YouTube channel. That’s in the works. We definitely get along really well.
“There are a lot of new faces and a lot of people from different countries, different parts of the world. It’s pretty cool to see how everyone gets along. We use that diversity to channel in our purpose and goal, which is to win another championship and be the best team that we can be. We know it is not going to be easy. We have a lot to work on.”
The Aggies begin the season on Nov. 25, against Wichita State at a tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.