With the start of the 2020-21 basketball season less than two months away, the Aggies gained a three-star recruit on Wednesday.
Dallin Grant made his announcement at a gym in front of family, friends, high school teammates and some youngsters in Cedar City.
“It went really well,” Grant said in an interview with The Herald Journal. “I had a jacket on over my Utah State shirt and took off the jacket when I announced it.”
Besides Utah State, the 6-foot-7 small forward had offers from BYU, Utah, Stanford, Southern Utah and Dixie State. His parents are BYU graduates, but didn’t try to sway him to become a Cougar.
“My mom is a really big fan for BYU, but that never came into the decision at all,” Grant said. “She said she would let me make my own decision.”
And the future Aggie is well aware of the feelings USU fans have for BYU.
After visiting Logan and meeting Aggie head coach Craig Smith and his staff, Grant was sold on joining USU.
“It was the best fit for me,” Grant said. “It fit my style of play the best, and I was able to develop a really good relationship with the coaching staff at Utah State. It’s a great school. I just had a good gut feel about it.”
With the Aggies winning back-to-back Mountain West Conference Tournament championships, Grant is excited to join a successful program.
As a junior at Cedar High School, Grant led the team in scoring with 14.2 points a game, while also grabbing 5.9 rebounds and dishing out 2.1 assists an outing.
Grant will go on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints right after graduating from high school. When he returns after two years, he plans to get in shape and battle for playing time.
“I think my best strength is being a good teammate and filling multiple roles, doing whatever the coach needs me to in order to win,” Grant said. “I’m also a pretty good scorer.”
He is working on his range. Grant is comfortable taking 3-point shots, but wants to increase his shooting percentage.
With Cedar being a 4A school, Grant is aware of the high schools from Cache Valley. In fact, he knows Sky View graduates Mason Falslev and Sam Phipps. They both played for the same AAU club, the Utah Prospects. Tim Davis was his coach for AAU and drew high praise from the Cedar City native.
“One of the best things for me growing up and developing as a player has been that program,” Grant said of Utah Prospects. “Tim Davis has been a great coach.”