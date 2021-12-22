After missing six of their first seven field goal attempts Tuesday night, the Aggies went on to shoot a season-high 58.5 percent for the game.
It took a few minutes to adjust to a new starting lineup as Max Shulga and Steven Ashworth made their first starts of the 2021-22 season. Once they settled in with regular starters Rylan Jones, Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath, the Utah State men’s basketball team quickly erased an early 8-0 deficit.
The Aggies used a 9-0 run to get in front and a 8-0 surge later in the first half to stay there. Utah State bounced back nicely from a rough outing against Iowa last Saturday to beat Portland State, 81-62, in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start, which isn’t normal for us, but I thought the shots that we were getting in that stretch were good,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We were fine with the shots that we got, and they (Vikings) made a couple of threes. Obviously, the percentages don’t say that they’re a great 3-point shooting team this early in the season, but I think they were a little bit too open. Our guys began to guard them a little bit better, and the shots were harder as the game wore on. So, a good effort all around.”
With guards Brock Miller (back) and RJ Eytle-Rock (ankle) out Tuesday night, the Aggies (9-4) relied more on reserves. They came through.
Shulga had a career-high 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting — he missed his first two wide-open 3-point attempts — and a season-best seven rebounds. The sophomore also dished out three assists and came up with two steals in a career-high 28 minutes of action.
“The guys that had been starting had good chemistry together,” Shulga said. “It took us a two minutes, and then we got going. ... Coach talks about having a short memory and going to the next play. That’s what I tried to do.”
Shulga also had a halfcourt heave that was intended to be a pass to Brandon Horvath, but it went in. Horvath jumped up, but then let the ball go and it swished the net. The pass/shot made ESPN’s top plays of the day, coming in at No. 2.
“I was trying to throw it over the top to Brandon, but as soon as I threw it, I realized it was so far and it ended up going in,” Shulga said. “Thank you.”
Ashworth played a season-high 34 minutes. The sophomore finished with six points, four assists and a steal.
Once again the Aggies shared the ball. Seven different USU players had at least one assist as they combined for 25 dimes on 31 made field goals. Rylan Jones led the team with eight, while Horvath dished out a career-high seven helpers.
One Aggie who did not have an assist was Justin Bean. For the first time this season the senior, who was averaging nearly three a game, did not get an assist. However, he did record his eighth double-double of the season with game bests of 29 points and 12 rebounds.
“We were worried about Bean potentially not playing in the game as well,” Odom said. “He played in the Iowa game, and he probably shouldn’t have played in that game, but he wanted to play and gave it up for his team. He feels better now, thankfully. He didn’t practice for two days and that probably helped him a bit.
“(Athletic trainer) Leah (Dunagan) worked on his ankle, it did swell up quite a bit after the Iowa game. But you wouldn’t have known it watching him out there today — 29 (points) and 12 (rebounds). Obviously, he had the 3-ball rolling, but he still made shots in and around the basket and was really effective and huge for our team, so obviously a tremendous plus that he was able to play.”
Bean was a perfect 5 of 5 from beyond the arc to tie the school record of making 100 percent of 3-point attempts in a game with a minimum of five attempts. As a team, the Aggies also shot a season-high from 3-point range, making 57.1 percent (12 of 21).
While Bean didn’t get an assist Tuesday night, Dunagan should be credited with at least one or maybe several. She helped Bean get back quickly and also worked with Sean Bairstow making a quick return.
“Our trainer has been huge; Leah has been great,” Bean said. “Mentally, I was in a good place. I wanted to bring some energy to the guys and luckily I was able to help out offensively as well.”
When asked how his ankle was doing, Bean replied: “Adrenaline is a magical thing.” He said there were a few times when he landed after grabbing a rebound that he felt a little pain, but again credited the trainer for helping him.
Bairstow joined Bean and Shulga in double-figure scoring with 11 points. Bairstow had several dunks in the game, banged his pinkie finger on the second and checked out of the game. Dunagan looked at Bairstow, but according to Odom was all right. Still, the coach decided to let others on the bench play.
Horvath struggled at the free throw line (1 of 5) but otherwise had another strong outing for USU. The senior nearly had a triple-double as he finished with nine points, nine rebounds and the already mentioned seven assists.
“I was really proud of our team,” Bean said. “I think the injury bug definitely got us. Brock and RJ, they’ve been big leaders for us off the court just making their presence felt with their voices.”
The Aggies will now have a week off before starting Mountain West Conference play. They will take on Air Force (7-4) on Dec. 29, at 1 p.m.
“Like coach said, we are 0-0 going into conference play,” Bean said. “The real grind begins now.”