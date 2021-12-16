While it was a rough night for Mr. Consistent Wednesday night, a number of other Aggies certainly filled in admirably.
Utah State led from start to finish at Weber State in a men’s basketball game. In fact, the Aggies were up by double digits for the majority of the game. It helps when you jump out to a 10-0 lead in the first 2:45 minutes.
After leading by 27 points with just under seven minutes to play, the Aggies held off one last charge by the Wildcats for a 95-80 victory. It was the third straight win for USU in the in-state series.
“Our guys played much better defense in the second half and helped each other,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said. “The only regret is we fouled too much and put them (Wildcats) on the line too much.”
Weber State went to the foul line 22 times, making 15. USU was a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line.
Justin Bean came into the game averaging a double-double with 21.1 points and 11.6 rebounds an outing . He was second in the nation in double-doubles with seven and was among the national leaders in scoring, rebounding, shooting percentage and minutes played. His 3-point shooting wasn’t too shabby either as he had made 50 percent of his long-range shots.
“Bean didn’t get a lot of shots in the game,” Odom said. “... Then he goes down and doesn’t finish the game. That was obviously impactful.”
Yes, it was not a Bean-like game. The senior didn’t get many looks and missed a couple of shots that have been falling for him. Then six minutes into the second half he twisted his ankle and his night came to an end with a season-low two points on 1 of 5 shooting from the field, including missing his only 3-point shot. Bean also had a season-low six rebounds, along with two assists and a steal in a season-low 21 minutes of action.
Enter Steven Ashworth, Brandon Horvath, Brock Miller, RJ Eytle-Rock, Rylan Jones, Max Shulga and Trevin Dorius. Each of those Aggies made key plays to help the Aggies pick up the win.
“This game was really a team victory and it showed with how many assists we had and how we were sharing the ball,” said Ashworth, who had a career night with 27 points and seven made 3-pointers, while also dishing out four assists. “We had fun. … My teammates were great defensively. We want to be a top 25 team defensively.”
Horvath had his first double-double as an Aggie, matching his season best in points with 20 and grabbing a season-high 14 rebounds for a game-best performance. The senior also had four assists and a steal.
Brock Miller had a season-high 20 points on 8 of 11 shooting, making four 3-pointers. The senior also grabbed a career-best seven rebounds.
Eytle-Rock reached double figures for the second straight game with 11 points, while also grabbing three rebounds, dishing out three assists and coming up with a steal.
Sense a theme?
Jones, who was a bit woozy after bumping his head and did not play the final 4:53 of the game, had seven points, a game-best six assists, a rebound and a steal.
Shulga came off the bench and played a season-high 21 minutes. The sophomore guard did a little bit of everything for USU, scoring five points, grabbing five rebounds, dishing out a career-high four assists and coming up with a steal.
Dorius didn’t play many minutes as the Wildcats went small and pushed the ball relentlessly. However, the Aggie 7-footer converted a big three-point play during one of the USU runs early on. Dorius also hauled in two rebounds.
“Other guys stepped up huge for us,” Odom said. “... Steven (Ashworth) was fabulous. Max (Shulga), I thought, was great. In a fill-in situation, he played well. Brandon (Horvath) was fabulous. Brock (Miller) got us off to a great start. Obviously, we know what Steven and Rylan (Jones) did. They were tremendous.”
Five different Aggies have now scored 20 or more points in a game this season with Ashworth and Miller joining Bean, Horvath and Jones.
The Aggie reserves finished with 35 points Wednesday. Of course it helps that Ashworth went off, but others contributed off the bench. It’s the second straight game USU has gotten at least 30 points from the bench.
Four different Aggies made at least one 3-pointer as USU made a season-high 15 from beyond the arc on 30 attempts. Making 50 percent of its long range shots was also a season best mark.
The 95 points were the most the Aggies have scored against Weber State since putting up 106 in a game in 1988.
Next up for USU is Iowa (7-3) at a neutral site in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Aggies take on the Hawkeyes on Saturday at 7 p.m.
“We are excited to now start preparing for Iowa,” Ashworth said.