In the final tuneup game before diving full on into conference play, the Aggies were clicking last Saturday afternoon in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Granted, the Utah State men’s basketball team was playing a NAIA opponent in Eastern Oregon, but went to work from the opening tip. The Aggies were also playing without leading scorer Sam Merrill and 7-foot center Neemias Queta, and still scored more than a 120 points for the fifth time in school history. USU trailed for 15 seconds in the early going, but rolled over the Mountaineers, 129-61.
The Aggies (13-2) put up more points in each half than Eastern Oregon did for the game. The 66 first-half points were the most by a USU team since 1974, scoring 69 in the second half against Southern Mississippi.
“Our guys are resilient and tough minded,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “We believe in everybody on this team. ... We are in a good position.”
This was the fourth game USU has won by at least 40 points this season, which is the most by the Aggies in a single season. The 68-point win was the third-largest margin of victory in program history.
Nine Aggies that were available for action each saw at least 14 minutes of playing time. All nine scored at least five points and all nine grabbed at least one rebound. Eight USU athletes had at least one steal as the Aggies finished with 16 as a team — the second-best tally in a single season in school history. Seven Aggies had at least three assists as USU set a school record for assists in a game with 36.
“The Christmas break came at the right time because we were a banged up team for a long time,” Smith said. “We are shooting it a lot better now. ... We tried to get a lot of guys some action. We are trying to keep everybody fresh and healthy.”
Brock Miller led eight Aggies that reached double figures in scoring with a game-best 25 points. Joining Miller were Justin Bean (16), Alphonso Anderson (16), Kuba Karwowski (16), Sean Bairstow (14), Roche Grootfaam (13), Trevin Dorius (12) and Abel Porter (12).
Diogo Brito took just five shots and finished with five points, but did have a career-high 11 assists and grabbed nine rebounds. Bean had another double-double as he grabbed a game-best 12 rebounds.
“Last year we started sluggish against them (Mountaineers) and we put in Bean,” Smith said. “A year ago is when he (Bean) started playing more. ... Justin is obviously playing at a high level and guys feed off his energy. Usually good things happen when he is on the floor.”
The Aggies shot 58.2 percent from the field for the game, which included nine dunks. Karwowski had five of those on his way to a career-high in scoring after missing seven games from having his appendix out.
“I can still feel that I’m not in shape like I’m supposed to be, but I was surprised I was able to play like I did,” said Karwowski, who also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists. “I feel healthy. I’m ready to go. ... I played my best and feel way better. I just need time to get back in shape.”
The Mountaineers scored the first bucket of the game, but it quickly went bad for the visitors from Le Grande, Oregon. Jarek Schetzle had a team-best 13 points, but fouled out having played just 12 minutes. Max McCullough added 12 points.
The Aggies travel to Las Vegas for a New Year’s Day game against UNLV as they return to Mountain West play. The Rebels (6-8, 1-0 MW) hosted Eastern Michigan on Saturday and won, 64-59.
“Now it feels like it is time for league play,” Smith said. “It’s a great time of year, an exciting time of year. We are going to have to play well to win at UNLV.”
DERICK EARLE
Aggie super fan Derick Earle passed away at the age of 35 last week.
His passing has had many fans remembering and sharing encounters with the guy who used to paint himself blue. There was a seat on the front row of Section K where he used to stand with a sign that read “In Loving Memory Of Derick Earle.”
“That was a tough one,” Smith said. “He was the definition of an Aggie. He was always at the weekly radio show or a coaches luncheon in the front row, and he always had a great question. He had well thought out questions and those that were towards the Aggies. I will always remember him being in the front row of the HURD and getting everybody into the game. The thing I will always remember besides his passion and energy (were) the big bear hugs he would give. My back would literally crack in three spots every time. ... That was heartbreaking news. Then to see all the response on social media, he certainly made an impact on so many people and on so many lives.”
NATIONAL LEADERS
Utah State leads the nation with 266 free throws made and is second in the nation with 346 attempts at the foul line this season. The Aggies are also the nation’s leader in cleaning the glass, pulling down an NCAA-best 654 rebounds this year.
The Aggies’ prowess for rebounding was in full display in the game against Eastern Oregon on Saturday. USU finished with 63 total rebounds. The Aggies outrebounded the Mountaineers by 39 and rank second in the nation with a plus-11.9 rebounding margin. USU is second in the nation in defensive rebounds per game (31.47) and third in the nation in total rebounds per game (43.60).
Bean has pulled down an NCAA-best 172 total rebounds this season. The sophomore recorded his MW-leading ninth double-double of the season against Eastern Oregon, logging 16 points and 12 rebounds in just 18 minutes of action. Bean is third in the nation in double-doubles this year, trailing only William & Mary’s Nathan Knight and DePaul’s Paul Reed with 10 double-doubles apiece.
Bean is especially savvy on the offensive glass, where he ranks fourth in the nation with 4.40 offensive rebounds per game, while also ranking seventh in the nation with 11.5 total rebounds per contest.
USU ranks second in the nation in total assists (261) and 11th in the nation in both assists per game (17.4) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.43). Individually, Merrill ranks No. 24 in the nation with a 2.68 assist-to-turnover ratio.
USU has averaged 81.8 points per game to rank No. 20 in the nation. The Aggies rank No. 5 in the nation, outscoring opponents by 19.9 points per game.
MW WINS
The Mountain West is one of two conferences that has three teams with 13 or more wins on the season. No. 13 San Diego State (13-0), USU (13-2) and New Mexico (13-2) are on top of the MW.
In the West Coast Conference, it is No. 1 Gonzaga (13-1), Saint Mary’s (13-2), and Santa Clara (13-2).