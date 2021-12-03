While the final second of Thursday’s game between Utah State and Saint Mary’s has been the main focus of many, the Aggie men’s basketball team could have not left it up to the officials.
The visiting Gaels made two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play on a foul that had Aggie fans howling mad. Those foul shots decided the game. The foul called against USU came on a scramble for a rebound after a missed 3-point shot by the Aggies in the closing seconds of what at the time was a tied game.
Most thought the contest was headed to overtime. But instead Saint Mary’s left the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum with a 60-58 victory to a chorus of boos from most of the 8,888 that attended the game.
“Disappointed, unfortunate ending there, but you know, no sour grapes,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “It is what it is. We have to move on from it and learn from it. I know it’s early, it’s really early in the season and so where we go from here is so important. How we learn from these types of disappointments is so important. I’m excited for our team.”
The Aggies (6-2) had their six-game winning streak halted with the loss. The Gaels (8-1) left town with a big road win.
For just the second time this season USU was below 40 percent in field-goal percentage as the Aggies connected on 37.7 percent of their shots. The only other time USU was below 40 percent was also a loss.
The Aggies also shot a season-low 20 percent (3 of 15) from 3-point range. The three treys were also a season low. USU did make 83.3 percent (15 of 18) from the free throw line
“Credit to our guys for executing down the stretch to give ourselves a chance to win in a game that we knew was going to be a really hard fought game,” Odom said. “... We made free throws, we got to the line. Even though we weren’t making shots, we didn’t attempt a ton of threes, but that was because we were getting to the basket and that’s how they guard. We knew that going in, that it was going to be hard to get threes off.”
Speaking of 3-point shots, Saint Mary’s was 0 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half. Over the final 20 minutes, the Gaels were 7 of 11 from beyond the arc.
“As a team, I thought we had some stretches there in the second half where we were dialing in and things were clicking and offensively, we were doing well, but at the end of the day they got downhill a lot on us in the second half and made some good plays collapsed our defense and they knocked down some shots,” Aggie forward Justin Bean said. “We kind of were daring them to shoot a little bit in some instances, but I thought our closeouts could’ve been better. We just didn’t guard how we wanted to that second half and it cost us.”
USU had some looks late in the game, but just couldn’t get the ball to drop. The Aggies also didn’t get a call in the final seconds when Bean drove to the basket and was blocked. Bean did get the ball back and found Rylan Jones, who had the last shot. The no call had fans upset when Saint Mary’s got the final call.
“I got an open lane and went up and thought I might have got fouled,” said Bean, who finished with game highs in points (19), rebounds (10) and steals (4). “I will have to look at play (on tape). I got a rebound and kicked it out to Rylan. We know Rylan is capable of knocking down those shots.
“... It’s a heartbreaking way to end it. I was going up for a rebound and thought I had the ball first. I didn’t think I fouled the guy.”
USU also had its chances in the first half of building a bigger lead with the Gaels struggling from the field. Saint Mary’s shot 25.9 percent from the field in the first half, including those 12 missed 3-point shots.
The Aggies shot 37.5 percent from the field in the opening half and made just 1 of 6 3-point attempts. USU took a 20-16 lead into halftime.
“Neither team could really score,” Odom said. “It was a mistake-ridden first half for both of us. We had way too many turnovers in the first half and weren’t even getting shots on goal. Our defense was pretty good. Could've had maybe a bigger lead going into halftime had we played a little better offensively.”
The Gaels found their range in the second half. They shot a sizzling 65.4 percent from the field over the final 20 minutes.
The Aggies shooting percentage never improved in the second half. However, USU did get to the free throw line 16 times, making 14.
“We began to figure it out in the second half but so did they,” Odom said. “We talked at halftime about the open threes that they had and opportunities in the first half, that they weren’t going to continue to miss those, so we had to guard them better in the second half, and they had a little stretch there where they got loose on us, and the wrong shooters got loose on us, and they began to take the lead.”
Saint Mary’s used two 9-0 runs to keep up with the USU. The Aggies just never could get comfortable on offense, but battled to the end.
“We kept trying to get the game to go at our pace, and we couldn’t quite get it there,” Odom said. “There were stretches where we did, but I thought they did a good job of settling in and getting the ball where they needed to go.”
Brandon Horvath, who had eight points and six rebounds, tied the game at 58-58 with two free throws with 53 seconds to play. With the shot clock winding down on the Gaels, Aggie guard RJ Eytle-Rock came up with a big steal, just grabbing the ball from Saint Mary’s forward Dan Fotu.
That steal set up the final drama as there was only about three seconds differential on the game clock and shot clock. USU held for a final shot.
Steven Ashworth joined Bean in double-figure scoring with 12 points off the bench. He scored nine of his points in the second half.
“We gave them (Gaels) too many open looks (in the second half) and it came back to hurt us in the end,” Ashworth said.
Now the Aggies have almost a week before they can get back on the court for a game. They travel south to face No. 12 BYU (6-1) on Wednesday. The Cougars suffered their first setback of the season on Wednesday at Utah Valley in overtime, 72-65. BYU takes on Missouri State on Saturday.