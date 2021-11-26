After spending nearly two weeks on the road, the Aggie men’s basketball team is happy to be home for three straight games.
Utah State welcomes UT Arlington to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Saturday night. Tipoff between the former Western Athletic Conference foes will be at 7 o’clock.
“It’s great to be back in Logan after a long, fruitful trip back east,” Aggie head coach Ryan Odom said after practice Friday. “It was a great experience. ... A lot of guys did some great things. The mood of the team is very good right now. They are excited to be home in the Spectrum.”
After dropping the season opener to UC Davis, USU has been on a tear. The Aggies have won four in a row, including capturing the Myrtle Beach Invitational last Sunday with a thrilling 73-30 win against Oklahoma. In the process, the Aggies (4-1) have been garnering some national attention. Joe Lunardi posted a bracket for the NCAA Tournament on Friday that had USU listed as a 10th seed.
“Any time you have success in these tournaments at neutral sites, it’s good,” Neilson said. “For us to get an opportunity to play a school like Oklahoma or Richmond on neutral sites, those are big. People do take notice when you have success. The biggest thing for us is it has to be business as usual. How did we get to that point? It was by taking care of things every day in practice, scouting and having overall confidence.
“Every game takes a life of its own. We are going to have to compete to win. Nothing is given to us. Our guys understand that and are excited for the next challenge.”
Like the coach said, attention is nice, but the Aggies must continue to improve and prepare for what should be a wild Mountain West Conference season. So, the focus right now is the next opponent.
The Mavericks (1-4) come to Logan on a three-game skid. However, in their last outing at San Diego State, they played the Aztecs close, losing 68-62. That should have the attention of the Aggies, no matter what happened before that.
“UT Arlington has played a tough schedule so far this season,” Odom said. “They played San Diego State to a tight game in their last game at San Diego State. We know that we are in for a major battle.”
UT Arlington only has one player averaging double figures in scoring in guard David Azore at 12.4 points a game. Against the Aztecs, Azore had 15 points, while guard Pedro Castro had a team-best 17. Guard Nicolas Elame came off the bench to net 11 points. Freshman forward Montez Young, Jr., grabbed 10 rebounds.
“Azore and Castro are two physical wings,” Odom said. “They can shoot the ball as well from tough, unique positions. They have some athletic guys and size around the rim. They block shots around the rim and score going to the basket. We need to make sure we are up for the fight.”
Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu has blocked 16 shots so far this season. The Mavericks start three graduate students and have two more that come off the bench. They do not lack experience.
“No question this is an important game for us,” Odom said. “They are all important. We’re excited to be back with our home town fans. We do need to develop some strength here at home. Ut Arlington is a good team, so we are going to have to play well.”
The Aggie coach compared the Mavericks to New Mexico State that had some size. Could that mean more time for big men Trevin Dorius and Szymon Zapala off the bench?
“Szymon gave us good minutes down in Myrtle Beach in one of the games,” Odom said. “We are going to continue to develop the bench the best we can. Trevin and Z(apala) are certainly a factor in that.”
The Aggies have experience as well, and they have come together nicely since the season opener. Justin Bean has been a monster in all aspects of the game as he is currently second in the nation with double-doubles (4), second in rebounds per game (13.8) and fifth in scoring (24.0). He was the MVP of the Myrtle Beach Invitational (MBI) and currently leads the Mountain West in field goal percentage at 66.2 percent.
“Bean was tremendous throughout the whole tournament,” Odom said.
Bean is the first player in the NCAA since 2007 to record 120 points and 69 rebounds over the first five games of the season. Kansas State’s Michael Beasley was the last player to accomplish that feat in the early going of a season.
The USU senior is getting help from fellow forward Brandon Horvath, who is averaging 15.2 points and 5.4 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-10 senior is leading the Mountain West in 3-point field goal percentage at 56.5 percent (13 of 23).
Rylan Jones, who was named to the all-tournament team first team at the MBI, joins Bean and Horvath in double-digit scoring at 12.8 ppg. He leads the Aggies in assists with 5.2 an outing.
Brock Miller made some big 3-point shots against Oklahoma and is now averaging 9.6 points a game. RJ Eytle-Rock rounds out the starters and is scoring 6.6 ppg.
The Aggies took a few days off after returning from the east coast. They have been practicing since Wednesday to prepare for the Mavericks.
Horvath fractured a tooth and aggravated an ankle, but the coach said he is ready to go Saturday. Jones also fell hard a few times at the tournament.
“They are fine,” Odom said. “... Brandon had a bad fall where his face hit the floor. Rylan is about as tough as they come.”
Sean Bairstow is also close to being back. The guard has been practicing with the team.