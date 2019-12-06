It’s been nearly three weeks since the Aggie men’s basketball team had a home game.
Happy may be an understatement for how they feel to be playing in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Saturday afternoon. No. 25 Utah State hosts Fresno State in the Mountain West home opener. Tipoff is set for 4 o’clock, and the game will be televised on ATTSN.
“We haven’t even been able to practice in the Spectrum for a while, so it has been good to get back in there,” said Aggie forward Justin Bean. “We’re really excited for the HURD to bring it on Saturday. ... It’s going to be wild Saturday.”
Utah State (8-1, 1-0 MW) last played at home on Nov. 18. For the Aggies’ return to the Spectrum, there are some extra incentives for fans as this contest is jam-packed with promotions. There is the Teddy Bear Toss at halftime, and those who bring a bear can get a voucher for $5 admission to the Saint Katherine game on Tuesday night. Jean’s Golden Girls are performing at halftime. And the student fan organization, the HURD, is giving out 200 free bald caps in honor of head coach Craig Smith.
“I’ve been counting down the days,” quipped Smith after practice Friday when asked about the bald caps promotion. “Hopefully, they get to realize what pale bald guys, the misery they go through every single day. It’s exciting to be at home and we have such a great atmosphere in this place.”
Will he be shaving any heads like a post on Twitter suggested a few days ago?
“I would love to shave heads,” Smith said. “Maybe after the game. I thought about before the game, but I think I will have a few other things on my mind. I have a lot practice. I can trim that baby up pretty sharp in about 45 seconds.”
As of Friday evening, there were less than 500 tickets left for the game. Smith is hoping the home crowd will show up and be loud.
“It feels good to be at home,” Smith said. “Hopefully we will get a great crowd to come out in full force and bring the energy.”
The Aggies are coming off a 71-59 conference-opening win at San Jose State on Wednesday. However, in that contest guard Diogo Brito joined the tender-ankle group of Sam Merrill and Abel Porter. Brito went down and did return, but has been limited in practice since Wednesday.
“We’re pretty beat up,” Smith said. “It does feel good to be in our own beds.”
The Bulldogs (2-5, 0-1) come to Logan smarting after dropping a double-overtime game to UNLV on Wednesday, 81-80. Fresno State was among the four home teams that lost on the opening night of league play. The Bulldogs have lost two overtime games and another by a point.
“Fresno State has had four straight seasons of 20-plus wins,” Smith said. “... It’s league play and we need to be prepared for everything and compete.”
Records can be thrown out when Fresno State and USU tangle. The last four regular season games have been decided by a combined seven points. The Bulldogs handed the Aggies their lone home loss last year, 78-77. USU won at Fresno, California, later in the season, 82-81. The Aggies did blow out the Bulldogs at the MW tournament, 85-60, last March.
“They are a good team,” Bean said of Fresno State. “They are well-coached and run their sets really hard. They’ve had some close games with some good teams. We need to be ready play and guard them. ... We need to be smart with the ball. They lead the Mountain West in blocks.”
Fresno State has three players averaging double figures in scoring and six athletes who are scoring at least 7.4 points a game. Freshman guard Jarred Hyder leads the Bulldogs with 13.7 ppg., while senior forward Nate Grimes adds 11.7 ppg and a team-best 9.9 rebounds an outing. Freshman forward Orlando Robinson averages 10.7 ppg. Fresno State starts three freshmen.
“Nate Grimes is a very, very good player and has improved his game,” Smith said. “He shoots the three a lot better this year. ... The Hyder kid has big-time range and can shoot it from deep and get to the rim. Noah Blackwell played well the other night. They play a lot of guys and throw a lot at you.”
Keeping an eye on the 3-point line will be vital as the Bulldogs attempt more than 31 3-pointers a game. The Aggies will also have to take care of the ball as Fresno State likes to bring pressure on defense.
Five Aggies had been averaging double figures, but Brock Miller slipped to 9.9 ppg. Sam Merrill leads USU with 17.0 ppg, followed by Bean (15.1), Alphonso Anderson (13.1) and Brito (11.0). Anderson and Brito continue to come off the bench.
Bean has been a double-double machine to start the season. He has grabbed double figures in rebounds in eight of the Aggies’ nine games and is averaging a league-best 11.7 boards a contest, which ranks sixth nationally.
“I take a lot of pride in rebounding, and I always have, simply because it’s a matter of effort and will, wanting the ball more than the guy next to me,” Bean said. “I’ve always taken pride in outworking everyone. I give a lot of credit to our team pushing me in practice. My goal is to try and lead the Mountain West in rebounding, and the coach has supported me.”
Aggie freshman center Trevin Dorius made his first start at San Jose State. He played 13 minutes, scored four points, grabbed two rebounds and blocked a shot. Until Neemias Queta is cleared — and with Kuba Karwowski out recovering from having his appendix out — Dorius will most likely remain the starter.
“Trevin is getting better all the time,” Smith said. “He loves to compete, plays tough and physical. He had good game against San Jose State. ... He has made great progress the past two to three weeks.”
When the Aggies go small, Anderson has played a lot at the five. He started at Saint Mary’s, but has been dealing with being sick.