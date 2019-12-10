It didn’t take long for the Aggies to take charge Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
Less than five minutes, in fact.
Playing its first game as an unranked team this season, Utah State scored the first 15 points of the game and cruised without its leading scorer. With Sam Merrill sitting out due to illness, the Aggies thumped NAIA Saint Katherine, 94-49, in front of 6,006 fans.
"First of all, I want to thank Saint Katherine for coming up and playing us. It's finals week and kind of an odd game to throw in there, and I realize that,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “I thought our guys' mentality was really good all night long. We had great senior leadership. Abel Porter's mindset was fantastic, Justin Bean's was fantastic and Diogo's (Brito) was fantastic. That's not to say the other guys weren't ready to play. They had a good mentality too, but when your senior leadership is really good, it's amazing how things fall into place. They really set the tone.”
While only one of those Aggies (10-1) the coach mentioned is actually a senior, the others are veterans and showed that. Porter had eight points, three assists and two rebounds. Bean recorded his sixth straight double-double with 12 points and a game-high 14 rebounds in just 18 minutes of action. Bean also had four assists, blocked three shots and came up with a steal. Brito finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
"I thought it was a good test for us to get in a good rhythm,” Brito said. “We responded well and played aggressive. I wanted our team to bring the energy, and I think we did, especially to start the second half. Coach talked at halftime being in those first five minutes to put it away. The team responded and that just carried it out the rest of the game."
Saint Katherine (3-8) was certainly overmatched. This was an exhibition game for the Firebirds, who were led by Zethan Dumpson and Austin Armstead with 13 and 12 points, respectively.
"Obviously, Utah State’s a really, really good team,” SKU head coach Kevin Williamson said. “They’re going to be a deep tournament team. I was really happy with our team’s effort. Their length just really disrupts what we’re used to. We’re not used to having 6-8, 6-9 guards and wings out there, we’re used to having 6-1, 6-2, 5-10 guys. That really disrupted us, took us out of our rhythm, then we had to use a lot of timeouts to get back into the rhythm and try to get our flow going again, which is a fairly normal thing for opponents against Utah State.”
Brock Miller led the Aggies with 22 points as he hit six 3-pointers in the game. Alphonso Anderson added 11 points and nine rebounds, while Trevin Dorius also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
"Going into the game I was really excited,” Dorius said. Neemias (Queta) was taking one off, so I knew I'd be able to get a lot of playing time. That was definitely fun. It was also a game that everyone was feeling confident about, and playing with confidence is more fun than playing timid and scared.”
The only drama left was whether all nine Aggies who dressed would score. With 51 seconds to play, Klay Stall made two free throws to end the suspense. All nine USU players saw at least nine minutes of action and each scored and grabbed at least two rebounds apiece.
“It was good to see Sean (Bairstow) out there, he had a good floor game,” Smith said. “Trevin (Dorius) did some really good things. Roche (Grootfaam) gave us some really good minutes as well. Brock Miller knocked down some jumpers late to get in a rhythm. It's amazing how shooting can be contagious sometimes, so that was good to see.”
USU shot 45.5 percent from the floor, while holding Saint Katherine to 33.3 percent, which was a season low for an Aggie opponent.
Miller drilled a 3-pointer to get the Aggies started Tuesday night. That was the first of six made field goals before the Firebirds scored. Four USU players scored as the hosts jumped out to a 15-0 lead 4:30 into the contest.
The Aggies expanded their lead to 21-4 at the 13:12 mark of the opening half when Dorius slammed home back-to-back rebound dunks.
“I guess it was just jumping at the right time,” Dorius said.
The Firebirds scored six unanswered points to get within 21-10, but would get no closer.
Bairstow hit a 3-pointer to spark a 11-0 run as Brito hit a pair of long-range shots and Bean had a rebound bucket to give USU a 41-17 lead with 4:16 left in the first half. Bairstow made a pair of free throws to give the Aggies their largest lead of the first half, 47-19, with 1:14 before the break.
USU took a 49-25 lead into halftime.
The Aggies started the second half with a 10-0 run to leave no doubt.
“The first five minutes of the second half really set the tone,” Smith said. “We were way more active defensively, had active hands, led to some easy baskets for us off their turnovers.”
Miller hit back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers as the Aggie lead ballooned to 83-45 late in the game. The largest lead was the final score.
TIP-INS
USU is 28-0 in regular season games against NAIA schools and 66-0 against non-Division I foes. … USU has now won 13 straight games at home, which is the longest streak since winning 32 from 2009 to 2011. … The Aggies improved to 34-3 under Smith when leading at halftime. … USU won the rebound battle and then some, 63-28. … The Aggie bench narrowly outscored the Firebird reserves, 26-24, and have outscored every opponent this year. . Miller attempted a school record 19 3-pointers, breaking the previous mark held by Jaycee Carroll (2006) and Corwin Woodward (1995). They both attempted 16. Miller also grabbed a career-high six rebounds. … Freshman guard Sean Bairstow had a career-high eight points, a career-high five assists and tied his career-best in rebounds with three while playing a career-high 31 minutes. … Roche Grootfaam had a career-high six points and a career-best four rebounds in a career-high 18 minutes. … This was the first meeting between the Aggies and Firebirds.
NO MERRILL, NO QUETA
For just the second time in his career, Merrill did not get into a game at USU.
The senior guard had played in 102 straight games with the Aggies and 109 overall. He had started 97 consecutive games.
The last time Merrill did not play in a game was on Dec. 6, 2016, against Great Falls. The last time he didn’t start a game was at Air Force on Dec. 31, 2016. He was a freshman then.
Merrill has been sick, so it was decided he would not dress for Tuesday’s contest.
“If he was pressed, he (Merrill) probably would have been able to play,” Smith said. “He is not feeling well at all and didn’t do anything in practice yesterday. And he is pretty banged up.”
Queta also watched from the bench in street clothes after making his season debut on Saturday and playing 10 minutes.
“We were using caution and it was a trainer decision,” Smith said. “Everything went well the other night. There were no red flags from that night or practices. It’s going to be a day-to-day deal and we will probably monitor that for some time.”
GAME BALL
Bean is probably deserving, but the freshman 7-footer gets the nod. Dorius finished with his first double-double at USU, scoring a career-high 10 points and grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds. The center also had a career-high two assists and played a career-high 24 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
Dorius tightened his grip on the season lead as he had back-to-back rebound slams seven minutes into the game. They were the lone dunks of the first half.
In the second half, Brito came up with back-to-back steals in the early going as he went coast-to-coast for a dunk on the first one, and then passed the ball ahead to Brock Miller for a slam. Grootfaam took a pass from Anderson and threw it down for his first of the season. Dorius joined the second-half dunk fest by throwing down an alley-oop pass from Anderson.
Season count: Dorius 9, Anderson 5, Brito 5, Kuba Karawowski 4, Bean 3, Bairstow 2, Miller 2, Grootfaam 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies stay in the Beehive State, but head south for the capital city. USU will take on BYU on Saturday as part of the Beehive Classic at Vivint Smart Arena at 6 p.m. The Cougars (8-4) hosted Nevada on Tuesday and had no trouble with the Wolf Pack, winning 75-42.