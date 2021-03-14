Some tears of joy were shed Sunday afternoon by the Aggies in Las Vegas.
Utah State is going dancing.
The Aggie men’s basketball team received an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament that is being based in Indianapolis this year. USU will be the 11th seed in the South Region and play sixth-seeded Texas Tech on Friday. Time and exact location of the game has not been announced.
“We are excited, obviously, to go to the NCAA Tournament,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “We have our dancing shoes on. I don’t know much about Texas Tech, but I do know they are really well coached. We have work to do. Our goal every year is to get to the NCAA Tournament and win when we get there. We’re excited to be playing.”
The Aggies (20-8) had to sweat it out Sunday after losing in the Mountain West Conference Tournament championship game to No. 19 San Diego State Saturday afternoon, 68-57. The Aztecs got the automatic berth, leaving USU to the fate of the NCAA Selection Committee.
It was just the third time in school history USU received an at-large berth. It will be the 22nd trip to the NCAA Tournament.
“My phone is blowing up; it’s surreal,” Aggie forward Justin Bean said Sunday. “I haven’t had this feeling for a couple of years. Obviously last year we got in, but then we heard the news (of it being canceled due to COVID-19) and that was really disappointing. To have everything turn out with the way the year started says a lot about the grit and fight of this team. We’re ready to make some noise. Our season is not over, so we are pumped.”
USU began the year 1-3, dealt with two shutdowns because of COVID and finished second during the regular season of league play. But they made it to the NCAA Tournament.
“I bubble watch a lot so when I saw Wichita State, who was projected to be a first four out, I was getting a little worried. But like coach always says, you can only control the controllables. So, we knew it was out of our hands. Thankfully, the committee saw that we are a tournament caliber team with some talent. We deserve to be there.”
Bean and Neemias Queta were named to the all-tournament team Saturday.
“We have a plane to catch,” Queta quipped before being interviewed.
USU remained in Las Vegas after the loss Saturday. The top four teams in the Mountain West were asked to do that. The Aggies caught a flight to Indianapolis Sunday evening.
“We were nervous for a little bit,” Queta said. “We didn’t know if we were going to be in. … We worked for this the whole year. When we saw our name, I felt a sense of joy and accomplishment, but at the same time we want to go in there and make sure we go there to win and make a run in the tournament.”
Texas Tech (17-10) lost its final two games of the season, but they came against Baylor, a No. 1 seed, and nationally ranked Texas. The Red Raiders made it to the national championship game in 2019.
“They have been a good team in the Big 12,” Bean said. “They are super athletic. We will go into this knowing they are a really good team. They are a high-caliber team.”
San Diego State is a sixth seed in the Midwest Region and will play 11th-seeded Syracuse. In-state rival BYU also got an at-large and is a sixth seed in the East Region and will play the winner of Michigan State-UCLA as those two storied programs will
Colorado State is the No. 2 replacement for the tournament and will enter the field if a team from a multiple-bid league tests out. The 68 participating schools are tested for COVID every day and the field will be locked on Tuesday night. Should a team have positive test results and can’t play after Tuesday, it will be a forfeit and the opponent will advance.
“Our bags are packed and we can’t wait to roll,” Smith said. “We packed for a couple of weeks.”
The winner of the USU-Texas Tech game would play the winner of third-seeded Arkansas and 14th-seeded Colgate on Sunday.