LAS VEGAS — When it came down to crunch time, who else would the Aggies turn to but No. 5.
Once again Sam Merrill came through for the Utah State men’s basketball team. And once again it was at the Mountain West Men’s Basketball Championship.
Late Friday night in a semifinal battle with Wyoming, Merrill came up big down the stretch when the game was on the line. The senior guard scored seven straight points in the final minutes as the Aggies pulled away for a 89-82 Victory against the Cowboys in the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV.
Merrill finished with a game-best 27 points and seven assists.
The Aggies (25-8) used a 13-0 run late in the game to advance to the championship of the MW Tournament for the second straight year. Merrill had his seven straight points during the deciding run as USU beat Wyoming (9-24) for the fifth straight time. The 11th-seeded Cowboys saw their magical run come to an end.
The Aggies improved to 16-6 in all-time semifinals of conference tournament games.
Joining Merrill in double-figure scoring was Neemias Queta (21) and Brock Miller (13). Queta also blocked five shots, and Justin Bean grabbed 10 rebounds. Bean and Diogo Brito each added nine points.
The Cowboys were led by Kenny Foster with 18 points, while Hunter Thompson added 17 points. Kwane Marble III had 15 points, followed by Hunter Maldonado (14) and Jake Hendricks (11).
Merrill scored the first four points of the game as the Aggies built a 11-6 lead in the early going. However, the Cowboys hit three triples to start the game to stay close and tied the game at 11-11 with a bucket from Marble at the 14:17 mark of the first half.
Anderson made four straight free throws to give the Aggies a 22-16 lead midway through the opening half. Then the junior sparked a 9-2 surge by USU with a jumper off a pass from Merrill. Queta capped the run with a jumper to give the Aggies their largest lead of the first 20 minutes, 34-25, at the 4:28 mark of the first half.
It could have been worse for the Cowboys, who went five-and-a-half minutes between field goals, but the Aggies came up empty on five possessions during that stretch. Five missed free throws by USU in the first half also helped Wyoming stay close.
The Aggies took a 38-31 lead into the break.
Miller got the start in the second half in place of Abel Porter, who is dealing with a back injury. Miller gave USU its largest lead with a 3-pointer off a Merrill pass, 41-31. It didn’t last long.
The Cowboys converted a three-point play and then hit back-to-back 3-pointers to get within 45-42 with 16:27 to play.
USU went seven straight possessions without scoring, but Wyoming wasn’t much better as it came up empty on five trips up the court.
When both started scoring, it was a back-and-forth affair. The Cowboys got within a point when Foster made three straight shots from beyond the arc, but Merrill responded with his second trey of the game with 7:30 to play.
Wyoming tied the game at 66-66 when Marble hit two free throws. Then USU answered with its game-deciding 13-0 run.
Now the Aggies will try and repeat as conference tournament champions against top-seeded and nationally ranked San Diego State.
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 38 in the NET rankings, while the Cowboys were at No. 273. … Wyoming senior guard and Sky View alum Jake Hendricks fouled out late in the game after scoring 11 points and grabbing four rebounds. … The Aggies shot 56.0 percent from the field, marking the 10th time this season USU has shot better than 50 percent and is 10-0 in those games. … The Aggies are now 24-3 this season when outrebounding the opponent as it won the battle on the boards, 38-28. … Sam Merrill scored in double figures for the 24th straight time this year, 30th time this season and 107th time in his career. He played 38 minutes and now has 4,320 in his career, passing New Mexico’s Kendall Williams (4,299) for fourth in the MW. … Justin Bean now has 344 rebounds on the season, which is the eighth best in USU history. … The Cowboys still lead the all-time series with the Aggies, 51-32.
GAME BALL
Who else but Merrill. The senior had 27 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the field and 6 of 6 from the foul line. He also had seven assists, four rebounds and two assists in 38 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
There were no dunks in the first half or the second half. The totals stay the same.
Season count: Queta 23, Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 9, Bean 8, Brito 7, Sean Bairstow 4, Roche Grootfaam 3, Miller 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies are on to the championship game of the tournament on Saturday against No. 5 San Diego State (30-1). The title game will tip at 3:30 p.m. The Aztecs swept the series this season with the Aggies.