Once again the Aggies overcame some obstacles to beat an SEC team.
Utah State did not trail by 19 points like it did against LSU earlier this season in a men’s basketball game, but had to rally in the second half to beat Florida at the Orange Bowl Classic Saturday afternoon, 65-62.
“We did what we always do,” said Aggie guard Sam Merrill, who finished with a team-best 21 points. “... I think everyone saw today what kind of team we are. We are unselfish, try to defend and share the ball.”
Utah State (12-2) used a 7-0 surge late in the game and held Florida (7-4) scoreless for five-and-a-half minutes. That ended up being the difference in the second game at the BB&T Center, which sits on the outskirts of the Everglades in Sunrise, Florida. It is home to the NHL Florida Panthers.
“Credit to our guys for hanging in there,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “I thought Sam Merrill was absolutely outstanding tonight. He does everything for us. He really made some great plays for us, and we played really connected.”
The Gators had used a 6-0 run to take a 55-54 lead with 6:08 to play. Florida wouldn’t score again until there was 38 seconds to play.
Diogo Brito gave USU the lead for good with a fall away jumper at the 4:14 mark as both teams struggled at times to find the bottom of the net. Brito’s bucket sparked the final surge.
“My shot has been off, but this is basketball,” Brito said in a radio interview with 1280 The Zone. “You have to think about the next play. Even when you miss, you have to keep shooting.”
A minute after Brito’s bucket, Justin Bean took a pass from Brito and scored. Merrill gave USU a 61-55 lead with his fifth 3-pointer of the game.
Florida had to start fouling, and the Aggies were 4 of 5 from the foul line in the final 25 seconds. Brito made all four of his attempts and finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five assists off the bench.
“I’m not going to lie, I felt pretty confident,” said Brito of his late-game foul shots. “I knew they were big free throws. I knew I had to make them, and I’m glad they went in.”
So are his teammates.
“That was a fun one; that was fun to come away with a win,” said Merrill, who also grabbed a career-high nine rebounds and dished out five assists. “... We have played some good teams on this trip and came away with two wins. It was good to see some guys like Brock (Miller) and Diogo (Brito) hit some shots. We got some stops and got the win.”
Joining Merrill and Brito in double-digit scoring was Bean with 12 points. Like Merrill, Bean just missed a double-double as he had nine rebounds.
The Gators were led by Kerry Blackshear Jr., who had a monster game with 22 points and 14 rebounds. The 6-foot-10 forward did most of his damage at the free throw line, where he was 15 of 17. The two misses loomed large as he had made his first 15 foul shots. The misses came with 4:45 to play when Florida was mired in a scoring drought.
“They (Gators) were tough,” Merrill said. “Blackshear was a tough match up.”
Especially when Neemias Queta left the game after bumping knees with a Florida player at the 6:58 mark of the first half. Queta was on the floor for a while and had to be helped from the court. He was walking around later, but did not come back into the game as he finished with two rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes of action.
“We have faced a lot of adversity this year,” Brito said. “We just keep coming together as a team. We are tough to beat when we do that. We were able to pull it off.”
The Gators had just one other player reach double figures as Scottie Lewis had 11 points.
Florida scored first on a pair of free throws by Blackshear 30 seconds into the contest. Then the Gators went eight-and-a-half minutes without scoring. They missed their first 14 field goal attempts.
The Aggies couldn’t take advantage as they only scored seven points during that time span, going 3 of 12 from the field to start the game.
“The start was a little bit of a root canal,” Smith said.
Florida got its first bucket at the 11:08 mark when Blackshear hit a 3-pointer. Blackshear scored the first seven Gator points and had nine of the first 12.
Merrill hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give USU a 19-12 lead with 7:49 left in the opening half. Then Queta went down and left the floor and eventually the court.
Florida used a 7-0 run to take a 25-22 lead with 2:57 to play in the first half.
Brito nailed a 3-pointer off a pass from Bean to tie the game up, and it remained that way. The teams went into the break knotted at 27-27.
“Eight of their 27 points were off offensive rebounds,” Smith said of the Gators. “They are more athletic than us, so that was the focus for the second half.
Florida built a 36-30 lead early in the second half, but Abel Porter had a three-point play, Bean scored and then Merrill to put USU back in front. Merrill capped a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer as the Aggies took a 42-38 lead with 11:25 to play.
Blackshear got big rebounds and made trips to the foul line to help the Gators get back in front, but then Florida went cold. The Aggies had seven straight stops during the game-deciding stretch.
“Our guys stayed together and believed in one another,” Smith said. “We made enough plays to find a way to win.”
TIP-INS
In the NET rankings at the beginning of the day, Utah State was at No. 58, having dropped seven spots since Wednesday. Florida is at No. 61. … Florida is now 17-4 all-time in the Orange Bowl Classic. This was the 26th edition of the event. ... USU’s bench outscored Florida’s 18-6. … The Gators won the battle of the boards, 41-33. …
Merrill moved past Eric Franson (584) and Nate Harris (588) and into eighth place on the career field goals made list as he now has 589. Merrill also started his 100th game at USU. … Diogo Brito played in his 100th game for the Aggies. … The all-time series is now tied at 1-1.
GAME BALL
When you get the MVP of the game, you also get the game ball. Sam Merrill scored a team-best 21 points on 8 of 18 shooting, including a 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. The senior guard grabbed a career-high nine rebounds and dished out five assists in 38 minutes of action. He never got to the foul line.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
Trevin Dorius came off the bench and made his presence felt right away with a slam off a nice pass from Alphonso Anderson early in the game. It ended up being the only dunk of the game for the Aggies.
Season count: Dorius 10, Anderson 5, Diogo Brito 5, Kuba Karawowski 4, Bean 4, Queta 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Brock Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies will take a break for Christmas and then host NAIA Eastern Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 28. The Mountaineers (7-5) played at Oregon Tech late Saturday.