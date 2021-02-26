It definitely can be chalked up as one of those ugly wins.
The Aggies don’t care.
Utah State escaped the Wolf Pack to end a two-game losing streak Friday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. In their first game at home in more than a month, the Aggies edged Mountain West Conference foe Nevada,75-72, in front of 1,633 fans.
“Our motto has been to find a way to win, no matter how pretty or ugly,” USU forward Justin Bean said.”Winning in this league can be difficult, even at home.”
The Aggies (15-7, 12-4 MW) watched a 21-point second-half lead shrink to two with 32 seconds to play. They made just enough free throws to seal the victory, but had to hold their breath as a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer by the Wolf Pack (14-8, 9-6) hit the net.
“We’re excited to get the win,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “Winning is very hard in college basketball, we all know that. I thought we played very well in a lot of stretches tonight. Obviously we didn’t finish the game out like we wanted to, but part of that you have to credit to Nevada. Nevada is a very good team.”
The Aggies held a 71-61 lead with 2:21 to play, but had missed five free throws from the 8:41 mark on.
The Wolf Pack used a 8-0 run in a stretch of 80 seconds. Grant Sherfield made a trey, followed by a 3-pointer from Desmond Cambridge and a layup from Robby Robinson. Suddenly it was 71-69.
Steven Ashworth sank a pair of foul shots to give the Aggies some relief, but then two more missed free throws gave another opening. Daniel Foster drilled a long-range bomb to cut it to 74-72 with three seconds to play. Ashworth made one foul shot to give the hosts the final spread.
“We were able to find a way to win down the stretch,” Smith said “Way too many turnovers late in the game. We’ve got to tighten up some things. They made 13 threes, they’re a good shooting team. We made 11 threes, got to the foul line 27 times, so that was a good sign for us. We’ve got to be able to finish these games better, but I thought we had a lot of good individual efforts all night long.”
The Aggie win halted a four-game winning streak by the Wolf Pack, who hadn’t played since Feb. 7, because of postponed games.
“I thought we showed a lot of rust tonight, and obviously we’re playing a good team in their building, but I thought we settled down in the last 15 minutes and did a lot of good things, both offensively and defensively,” Nevada head coach Steve Alford said. “We had 22 fouls, they had nine. Our centers had 10 fouls, theirs had one. That’s hard to overcome. But I thought our guys really battled.”
Two Wolf Pack big guys did foul out in Warren Washington and K.J. Hymes, who came off the bench to score 15 points. Cambridge led Nevada with a game-best 25 points, while Sherfield had 11 and Tre Coleman chipped in 10.
The Aggies had four players reach double digits in scoring in Bean (19), Neemias Queta (16), Alphonso Anderson (10) and Brock Miller (10). Queta grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds, while Bean also had a double-double with 10 boards. Marco Anthony dished out a career-high eight assists.
The Aggies built a 6-0 lead to start the game over a 10-minute span in real time as there were three early stoppages for clock problems. One wiped out a Miller trey that would have made the hole even deeper for the Wolf Pack.
The Wolf Pack used a 6-0 run to take its only lead of the game, 13-11, with 11:14 left in the opening half.
“Both teams got off to a slow start, but they’re good,” Smith said. “Their record isn’t what it is by accident. This is a team that just beat Boise State twice in their last games out.”
USU responded by scoring seven unanswered as Ashworth splashed a 3-pointer, Max Shulga scored, and Bean had a rebound bucket to make it 18-13.
After a Nevada bucket, the Aggies were rolling again. This time reeling off nine straight points. Bean scored twice, Miller hit a 3-pointer and Shulga took a pass from Ashworth and made a layup to give the hosts a 27-16 lead with 4:34 left in the first half.
The Aggies closed the half with a 7-2 surge to take a 41-25 lead into the break.
Another 7-2 run to start the second half gave the hosts their largest lead of the game, 48-27, with 18 minutes to play. Anthony swooped in for a layup off a pass from Bean to cape the surge.
Then fans were treated to a 3-point barrage by both teams as each side hit three in a row in a back-and-forth exchange.
The Wolf Pack chipped away and used a 12-3 run to get within single digits as the Aggies missed three free throws. With 5:16 to play, USU held a 67-58 lead.
Nevada made one more charge at USU in the late going.
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 55 in the NET rankings, while Nevada checked in at No. 104. … The Aggies won the rebound battle, 38-28, for the 22nd straight game this season and are 67-15 under head coach Craig Smith when that happens. … USU is now 16-5 after a loss with Smith at the helm. … For the third straight game Rollie Worster did not play as he was replaced in the starting lineup by Alphonso Anderson this time. … WIth his 17 rebounds Friday, Neemias Queta moved past Jaycee Carroll (680) and into 12th place on the career rebounding list with 694. Quetta also now has 32 games with at least 10 rebounds, moving into a tie with Leo Cunningham for seventh. … Justin Bean now has 22 double-doubles in his career to tie Spencer Nelson for 11th. Bean also now has 33 games with at least 10 rebounds and is tied with Wayne Estes and Bob Lariski for fifth on the school record list. … Max Shulga came off the bench to score a career-high seven points. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Wolf Pack, 38-23, and are 22-5 in the Spectrum.
SEMIFINALIST QUETA
On Thursday, Aggie center Neemias Queta was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, given annually to the best defensive player in Division I basketball.
“This is certainly well deserved,” Smith said. “Neemie is such a good player. We have seen the impact he has on a basketball game. ... He just loves to play. I can’t remember the last time he had a bad practice. He shows up every day ready to practice.”
The junior has been a force on the defensive end for USU this season, breaking the all-time school record in career blocks midway through the 2020-21 campaign. For his career, Queta has 184 blocks, including a MW-best 62 this season, to rank fourth in the nation. Queta also leads the MW and ranks fifth in the nation with 3.0 blocks per game.
When looking at advanced analytics, Queta leads the nation in defensive box plus/minus (6.7) and is second in the nation in overall defensive rating (80.4) and defensive win shares (2.0).
In addition to his prowess on the defensive end, Queta leads the Aggies with 14.2 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. In his last two outings, Queta logged 32 points and 10 rebounds and 30 points and 11 rebounds, becoming the first Aggie to record more than 30 points and 10 rebounds in back-to-back games since Marvin Roberts during the 1968-69 season. Only two players in the country this season have had back-to-back games with 30 or more points and 10 or more rebounds.
“It’s been exciting coaching him,” Smith said. “He certainly has taken his game to the next level.”
Queta is one of just three players outside the Power 5 to be named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. He is joined on the list by Western Kentucky junior center Charles Bassey, Virginia junior guard Kihei Clark, Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett, Richmond senior guard Jacob Gilyard, Alabama senior wing Herb Jones, Baylor junior guard Davion Mitchell, USC freshman forward Evan Mobley, Tennessee wing Yves Pons and Baylor senior wing Mark Vital.
When comparing those on the list, Queta is one of only two players with more than 60 blocks and 20 steals. When looking at averages, Queta has the best combined average in blocks and steals, averaging 3.0 and 1.2 per game, respectively.
Queta leads the MW in field goal percentage (.584), 2-point field goals (122), defensive rebounds (138), total rebounds (194), blocks (62), blocks per game (3.0), player efficiency rating (30.7), effective field goal percentage (.584), defensive rebound percentage (26.6), total rebound percentage (18.8), block percentage (13.0), defensive rating (80.4), defensive win shares (2.0), win shares per 40 minutes (.263), defensive box plus/minus (6.7) and box plus/minus (12.0).
GAME BALL
Several worthy candidates, but Justin Bean gets the nod. The junior finished with a team-best 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting. He made a career-high three 3-pointers. Bean had his fifth double-double of the season with 10 boards. Bean also had three assists, three steals and blocked a shot in 30 minutes of action.
{span id=”docs-internal-guid-40e2b4b9-7fff-dec6-f78f-c78fdfa53201”}AGGIE DUNK COUNT{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}There were no dunks over the first 20 minutes, as several Aggies elected to lay it in. The second half was no different as USU finished with no dunks Friday night.
Season dunk count: Neemias Queta 35, Justin Bean 6, Trevin Dorius 6, Marco Anthony 4, Alphonso Anderson 3, Szymon Zapala 2, Sean Bairstow 1, Brock Miller 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies and Wolf Pack will meet again on Sunday for their second and final game of the series. The contest will tip at 5 p.m and be televised on FS1.