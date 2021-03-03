In a week the Aggies will be playing in the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas.
But first there is some work to be done, starting Thursday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Utah State will be looking to build on momentum from sweeping Nevada in its last two men’s basketball outings. The Aggies host Wyoming in the final regular season game at home. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and will be televised by FS1.
“We’re excited to be playing,” USU head coach Craig Smith said Wednesday during a zoom press conference. “... We’ve been saying all along we just got to keep playing games. Hopefully we can keep our momentum going.”
Getting games in this week is something the Aggies (16-7, 13-4 MW) want. The Cowboys (12-9, 6-8) were scheduled to come to Logan for a two-game series on Feb. 10 and 12. That didn’t happen when Wyoming decided it was unsafe to travel. The games were postponed and ultimately one was rescheduled by the MW, and the other canceled.
The Cowboys last played on Feb. 19, completing a sweep of New Mexico. They bring a two-game winning streak to Cache Valley.
“They played well against New Mexico,” Smith said. “They can be a dangerous team.”
Wyoming has a new coach in Jeff Linder. Smith and his staff is plenty familiar with Linder, who was at Northern Colorado before heading north to Laramie.
With a new coach comes fresh faces on the roster. Three Cowboy starters as of late have been true freshmen. In fact, guard Marcus Williams leads Wyoming in scoring (15.9 points per game), assists (4.1) and steals (1.2).
“Marcus Williams can really get it going,” Smith said. “... That dude is a talented, talented guy. He does it all. He is a dynamic playmaker. He has unlimited range and is very confident. ... He has really come on the scene in a major way.”
Joining Williams in double-figure scoring are guards Hunter Maldonado (12.2) and Kwane Marble (10.3). Maldonado is the team’s top rebounder at 6.6 per contest.
“Hunter Maldonado is one of the most versatile players in the Mountain West Conference,” Smith said. “He can play all over the floor. Marble really came on at the end of last year.”
The Cowboys like to shoot 3-pointers. In fact, they lead the conference and rank 10th in the country with 10 made 3-pointers per game. They average more than 28 attempts from long range. Wyoming also leads the MW in fewest turnovers with 11.5 a game.
“Yeah, they shoot a lot of threes,” Smith said. “They put a lot of pressure on you. ... They can score the ball. They can get it going. They have four guys that can handle the ball and five that comes off the bench (Hunter Thompson) that can shoot from three.”
Wyoming is averaging 76.1 points a game, but also give up 76.1 an outing. USU has scored 75.2 on the season and allowed 63.6.
Neemias Queta continues to lead the Aggies in many categories. He is tops in scoring (14.8), rebounding (9.7) and blocks (2.9). He is second in assists (2.9) and steals (1.2). Over the past two weeks, the junior has averaged 26.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals in four games.
On Tuesday, Queta was named the Mountain West Player of the Week. The junior averaged 21.0 points 15.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game in wins over Nevada.
Joining Queta in double-figure scoring is Justin Bean (10.8) and Marco Anthony (10.7). Bean is also pulling down 7.5 rebounds a contest.
Aggie freshman guard Rollie Worster saw action for the first time in four games last Sunday. He played 14 minutes off the bench and is good to go Thursday night, but will most likely come off the bench. Alphonso Anderson has been starting and playing well.
Guard Brock Miller is questionable. He has been playing through pain in his lower back. Smith called his status “day by day.” Miller is averaging 9.1 points a game for the season, but 10.3 in league play. He failed to score on Sunday.
“GOING GOLD”
In support of Coaches vs. Cancer on Thursday night, the Aggies are donning gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer.
USU staff and players will wear gold accents on their warmups and during the game and encourage fans to wear the “Aggies Go Gold” T-shirts that are available at Locker 42 or at the campus store. Funds raised from the T-shirt sales will go directly to the American Cancer Society. For more information on Coaches vs. Cancer, visit coachesvscancer.org. To find out how you can help make a difference in the battle against childhood cancer, visit aggiesgogold.com.
AGGIE WOMEN
USU was supposed to travel to San Diego State for its final regular season game. However, the league announced over social media Wednesday afternoon that the contest had been canceled.
“The game will be declared a ‘forfeit’ and both teams will be given a loss in the conference standings for seeding purposes in the Mountain West tournament only,” stated a Tweet from the league.
The Aggie women will take a 15-game losing streak to the conference tournament. USU will be the 10th seed and play Sunday in the first round.