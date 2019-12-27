A year ago the Aggies wrapped up the calendar year by hosting Eastern Oregon.
The Utah State men’s basketball team will repeat that for 2019 on Saturday. This time around, however, the Aggies are hoping for a better start against the NAIA school from La Grande, Oregon.
It took USU nearly 10 minutes to get going against the Mountaineers. The Aggies did end up rolling to a 84-57 win as 12 athletes saw playing time.
“We got off to a slow start against these guys last year, then we started to take care of business,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “So, that is a thing we have to be ready after Christmas break. We are excited to be at home and hopefully we can finish off 2019 on a good note.”
The Aggies (12-2) and Mountaineers (7-6) will tip off at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum at 2 p.m. There is a special promotion going where fans can get a ticket to the game for $11.
USU had four days off for Christmas after picking up a pair of big wins last week against South Florida (76-74 in overtime) and Florida (65-62). The two neutral-site victories came after the Aggies dropped a tough game against BYU (68-64). The time off was good to get some rest mentally and physically.
“It was a great trip with two games that come down to the wire,” Smith said. “We knew December was going to be very difficult. Coming off a difficult loss ... we knew South Florida was a tough team and to be down four and get to overtime and win on a tip in says a lot. ... Florida is the most athletic team we have faced. We hung around and found a way to win that game. ... We made plays when we had too.
“What a great road trip against two quality opponents. I think it says a lot about the character of our guys. Christmas break came at the perfect time for us to try and get healthy and get our legs back.”
In the Florida game, center Neemias Queta went knee to knee with a Gator and crumpled to the court. The 7-footer left in the first half and did not return. It was just his fourth game back from a knee injury. After practice on Friday, Smith said Queta did not re-injure his knee.
“He should be fine, but probably won’t play tomorrow,” Smith said of Queta. “It’s good news it has nothing to do with his injury from the summer.”
Another positive for USU is 7-2 center Kuba Karwowski has been practicing and could be cleared to play in games soon. The junior college transfer started the first seven games as Queta worked his way back from the injury. Karwowski then had his appendix removed just before Thanksgiving and has missed the last seven game.
“Hopefully he will be on the floor very soon,” Smith said of Karwowski.
The Aggies’ third 7-footer, freshman Trevin Dorius, played some valuable minutes against Florida after not getting in against South Florida.
“We don’t beat Florida without Trevin Dorius. He was big time,” Smith said. “... He blocked a couple of shots and altered some others. Trevin has shown flashes of getting better and better. He can really impact the game, especially on the defensive end.”
Eastern Oregon comes to Logan on a bit of a skid. The Mountaineers have lost two in a row and four of their last five after having won five in a row. They lost at Idaho State in an exhibition game in late October, 78-53, in their only other game against a Division I foe.
Despite the losing streak, Eastern Oregon has the attention of the Aggies. The Mountaineers have proven they can score, averaging 102.1 points a game this season. In fact, they have scored 132 points in an overtime contest and 127 in another game that did not go to OT. Eastern Oregon has had seven games so far this season where it went over the century mark.
“They are a different team this year and shoot it much better,” Smith said of the Mountaineers. “They are averaging more than a 100 points a game and regardless of what level you are at, that is very, very impressive.”
The Aggie coach said Eastern Oregon likes to get out in transition and “let it fly.” If there is an open look from 3-point range, then a shot is taken. The Mountaineers also average 11.5 offensive rebounds a game. Eastern Oregon leads the NAIA in field goal percentage at 53.8 percent.
Leading the way for the Mountaineers is guard Max McCullough as he is averaging 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Eastern Oregon has four starters back from a year ago, and McCullough has fit right in with them.
“McCullough has a game this year of 41 points, so he has the ultimate green light,” Smith said. “We are going to have to be on point with our position defense. ... We need to be ready to go and be sharp.”
Mountaineer center Jarek Schetzle was a handful for the Aggies last year until he got into foul trouble. This season the 7-footer is averaging 19.1 points and 9.8 rebounds a game, while blocking 28 shots.
“Schetzle hurt us some last year,” Smith said. “He is shooting 72 percent from the field.”
Eastern Oregon has three more guards averaging double figures in the scoring department in Jamal Heckard (16.3), Landon Jones (15.7) and Josh Brown (11.9). Jones also grabs 9.5 rebounds an outing, while Heckard dishes out 4.7 assists a game.
The Aggies have three players in double-digit scoring. Sam Merrill, the reigning Mountain West Player of the Week, leads the team with 17.7 points a game. He is followed by Justin Bean (13.9) and Alphonso Anderson (11.6). Diogo Brito (9.8), Brock Miller (9.2) and Queta (8.8) are close to double figures. Bean is averaging a double-double as he has a team-best 11.4 rebounds per game.
Not only will this be the final game of ’19, but the final non-conference contest. The Aggies return to conference play on New Year’s Day.
“You want to get a game in before getting into conference play after the break,” Smith said. “So, this is good.”