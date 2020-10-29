There’s no question the 2019 college football season consisted of several peaks and valleys for Utah State.
After all, the Aggies suffered blowout loses to LSU, Air Force, BYU and Boise State, but they also earned memorable victories over the likes of San Diego State and Wyoming. USU’s biggest highlight was surely its 23-17 road triumph over perennial Mountain West contender SDSU — one of the program’s best wins in recent memory.
In the process, the Aggies were able to terminate a 10-game losing streak to the Aztecs, who ultimately ended up winning 10 games for the fourth time in the last five seasons.
USU is hoping for a similar performance when it welcomes SDSU to Maverik Stadium on Halloween night for its 2020 home opener. Saturday’s opening kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 and the game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.
“I was really good,” USU wide receiver Deven Thompkins said when asked about last year’s win over SDSU. “You know, that built a lot of confidence for us and that helped propel us throughout the season, so I think if we come with that same mentality last we had last year we’ll be good.”
The Aggies were able to secure a rare road victory over the Aztecs because they held their own at the line of scrimmage and didn’t turn the ball over. Year in and year out, SDSU has physical offensive linemen and tight ends, plus explosive running backs, but USU only gave up 91 rushing yards last season. The Aggies also won the turnover battle as safety Shaq Bond had a pick-six in the first quarter. It was one of only nine turnovers for SDSU during the ’19 campaign.
“That really was a street fight last year with those guys that we got ourselves into, and it goes right down to the wire, (down to) the last play,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said.
Containing SDSU’s vaunted rushing attack will be one of USU’s primary focuses in its home opener. The last time the Aztecs visited Logan — Oct. 28, 2016 — they gained a whopping 400 yards on the ground and blew out the Aggies, 40-13.
“You put a face on a face,” USU linebacker Kevin Meitzenheimer said when asked how to defend SDSU’s rushing attack. “Instead of you letting them run the ball on you, you put you face in their face in the backfield. We have to get them behind the sticks early on, we have to get a couple of turnovers as well, but the biggest thing, I would say, is we have to bring the physicality that we brought last year (against them).”
Achieving that objective will surely be a challenge against a squad that racked up 213 yards rushing the first half of its 34-6 demolition of visiting UNLV last weekend. The Aztecs outgained the Rebels 313-25 en route to taking a 27-0 halftime lead.
Conversely, the Aggies struggled mightily in the opening half last Saturday on the road against defending Mountain West champion Boise State, which jumped out to a 28-0 lead and limited the visitors to one measly first down during the first two quarters. USU gamely fought back in the second half and got as close as 28-13 before BSU scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 42-13 win.
“They ran into a little bit of a buzz saw up in Boise,” SDSU head coach Brady Hoke said. “I think Boise played awfully well when you look at the tape. ... “They came on there in the third quarter and started to make it a football game, (but) just couldn’t get in enough plays.”
Hoke has a very experienced team this fall as SDSU welcomed back nine defensive players who have started at least 10 games during their time in Southern California, plus eight offensive players with 11 or more career starts. Meanwhile, the Aggies had seven new starters last week against the Broncos.
The Aztecs are always downright stingy defensively as they haven’t allowed an opponent to score more than once in 34 straight quarters, which is the longest active streak in the country. SDSU ranked second nationally in scoring defensive a year ago and fifth in total defense.
Playing strong, fundamentally sound defense and dominating the line of scrimmage on offense has been a proven recipe of success for the Aztecs for the past 10 seasons. Case in point: SDSU and Boise State are the only Group of 5 programs that have competed in 10 consecutive bowl games.
“That’s why I believe they were slated to win (their division) and because of their physicality, toughness and athleticism, they’re right in there every single year, so it’s a big challenge when you’ve got them on your schedule, (but) we look forward to it,” Andersen said.
Andersen and Hoke are two of just five FBS head coaches this season who are back for a second stint with their current program, and the parallels are similar. Both men helped turn around their respective Mountain West program and parlayed that success to head coaching jobs at high profile Big Ten programs around the same time — Hoke at Michigan from 2011-14 and Andersen at Wisconsin from 2013-14.
The Aztecs hadn’t gone to a bowl game in 12 years before Hoke guided them to a 9-4 record in 2010, which culminated with a win over Navy in the Poinsettia Bowl. Meanwhile, the Aggies never won more than five games in a season from 1998-2011, but they prevailed in back-to-back bowls in ’11 and 2012 under the tutelage of Andersen. USU went 11-2 during Andersen’s final season in his first stint in Cache Valley.
“He’s a good man,” Andersen said of Hoke. “Brady’s a really good guy and, like I said, (he shares the same) core of beliefs of what I stand for, believing in kids first and trying to hire guys that are going to take care of kids and the football side of it will take care of itself when it’s supposed to take care of itself, and the list goes on and on. I think we have a lot of those same values.”
Hoke, who was SDSU’s defensive line coach last year, echoed similar sentiments.
“Gary Andersen, I’ve got a lot of respect for Gary,” Hoke said. “I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a D-line coach in his heart, just like I am, so it’s going to be a physical football game — his teams always are (physical) — and a well-coached football game.”
NOTES
• Fans will be able to attend Saturday’s home opener. USU is allowing the stadium to run at 22 percent capacity, which is approximately 5,350 fans. Those in attendance must wear masks, practice social distancing and adhere to local, state and campus health guidelines.
• The Aggies are 18-4 against teams from the West Division of the Mountain West since joining the conference prior to the 2013-14 academic year.
• USU was 4-1 last season following a loss.
• Even with last year’s setback to USU, SDSU still leads the all-time series 12-2.
• Current Utah State running back coach Dave Schramm coached at SDSU from 1990-2001.
• USU redshirt freshman linebacker Kaleo Neves is the younger brother of SDSU junior defensive lineman Kahil Neves.