There is no doubt No. 4 San Diego State is the hottest team in the country and the Mountain West Conference.
But right behind the undefeated Aztecs in league play is Colorado State. The Rams have the second-longest current winning streak in the conference. The Utah State men’s basketball team is well aware of that fact.
“Colorado State is playing great basketball right now, their best of the year,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said Friday after practice. “... They are playing excellent and have won five in a row and seven of their last eight.”
Utah State (15-6, 4-4 MW) and Colorado State (14-7, 5-3) meet late Saturday night. Tipoff at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum is slated for 8 ‘clock.
“They are good and complete team,” Smith said of the Rams. “They put a lot of pressure on you and are much improved defensively. They shoot the three extremely well. They have it all.”
Smith and Colorado State head coach Niko Medved were assistants together for the Rams years ago. Smith said he joked with Medved during the media day in Las Vegas last fall about Colorado State being picked to finish ninth.
“I said, ‘Niko, you can’t fool me. They have you picked No. 9, but I know better and you’re not finishing ninth in the Mountain West,’” Smith said. “I did tell him the ninth slot is a pretty good slot to be in, speaking from experience. But they have an excellent team and are playing very well right now.”
The Aggies were tabbed to finish ninth a year ago and ended up tying for first and winning the Mountain West Tournament. This season USU started as the favorite and has been getting the best shot of every opponent.
The Rams began league play by dropping their first three games. However, they have been able to right the ship. Each of the five wins during CSU’s streak have been by double digits. In their last outing, the Rams had no problem with Fresno State, 86-68.
In a 105-72 win against New Mexico, CSU made 19 of 28 shots from beyond the arc. The Rams also won at Air Force, 78-65. Scoring points has not been a problem for CSU since Medved took over last season, but now the Rams are playing better defense.
“They have really improved on defense,” Smith said. “They have a good anchor at the rim and good all-around length. Their guards are very quick and athletic. They play hard and are disciplined.”
Colorado State starts two freshmen and two others are big contributors off the bench. The Rams also start two sophomores.
The game between the Rams and Aggies pit the two leading rebounders in the league against one another. CSU senior center Nico Carvacho paces the MW with 10.5 boards per game, followed closely by USU sophomore forward Justin Bean with 10.4 per contest.
“Nico Carvacho is a returning all-league guy that can really score it and obviously he is an excellent rebounder,” Smith said. “He leads the country in double-doubles in terms of his career. He is a load.”
Carvacho has 42 career double-doubles. In the last outing, he didn’t do much, but wasn’t needed as freshmen David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens had 26 and 21 points, respectively.
“The freshmen they have added have made an impact,” Smith said. “Stevens is an excellent point guard, with wisdom beyond his years. David Roddy is a load at 6-foot-5, 250 (pounds). He is a big-time presence, can shoot the three, pass and score around the basket.”
Smith went on to list Adam Thistlewood, John Tonje, Kris Martin and Kendle Moore as players to be aware of as they can get hot. The Aggies will have their hands full on defense, but USU has been solid on that end for most of the season.
Stevens leads a trio of players averaging double figures with 13.3 points a game. He is followed by Roddy (12.0) and Carvacho (12.0). Thistlewood (9.9), Moore (8.6) and Martin (8.2) have proven they can score as well.
Aggie guard Sam Merrill has scored in double figures in all but one game this season and in each of the last 12 games, increasing his total of 95 career games in double figures. He continues to lead the team with 17.5 points per game.
USU senior guard Diogo Brito has surpassed 100 career steals this year, totaling 107 during his career and collecting at least one in each of the last seven games. Brito leads the MW with 1.76 steals per game, while Bean leads the MW in conference games with 2.1 thefts per contest.
Bean is one of only two active players in the MW averaging a double-double, turning in 13.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Bean has logged double-doubles in each of the last two games and is fifth in the nation with 12 double-doubles this season, the most by an Aggie since Eric Franson logged 15 double-doubles during the 1994-95 season.
Joining Merrill and Bean in double-digit scoring is Neemias Queta with 11.6 ppg. Just outside of double figures is Brock Miller (9.8), Alphonso Anderson (9.4) and Brito (8.6).
“I feel we have played very good basketball the last, quite frankly with the exception of three-and-a-half minutes, the last three games,” Smith said. “I don’t want to minimize those last three-and-a-half minutes, because that was a dagger (at Boise State). Our mindset has been good, and we bounced back big time against Air Force the other night. Hopefully, we can gain some momentum.”