On paper, this should be a blowout.
But in the game of basketball, anything can happen on a given night. The Aggie men’s team is well aware of that fact. Several contests have not turned out the way it seemed they should before the ball was thrown up.
Utah State, who is looking to tighten its grip on second place and national attention, hosts last-place Wyoming Wednesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff for the Mountain West Conference game is set for 7 o’clock.
“They (Cowboys) are tough and physical and make you earn everything,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said after practice on Tuesday. “I feel like our guys are in a really good spot mentally and physically. It’s the best we’ve been physically. ... Our guys have a good look to them, a good vibe. I think coaches are paranoid for every game. We tell our guys, ‘mind right, game right.’ We need to make sure we are locked in mentally and come to play.”
The coach said he gauges how the team is doing off practice and said the last two days have been good.
Utah State (21-7, 10-5 MW) certainly comes into this second-to-last regular season home game on a roll. The Aggies have won four in a row and seven of their last eight. They have the inside track to finish second in the conference with two games against opponents at the bottom of the standings and then a road game at struggling New Mexico, who is also in the bottom half of the standings.
The Cowboys (6-20, 1-13) come to Logan having lost three in a row and 11 of their last 12. But that can be deceiving.
“It will be another tough test,” Smith said. “Wyoming is playing their best of the year. Their record is not what they would want it to be, but since we played them, they did beat San Jose State. They were ahead for 37 minutes against Boise. They were ahead for 38 and a half minutes against Colorado State, so they definitely are playing a lot better basketball.”
Wyoming has been a bit snakebite this season in league play. They had UNLV beat, but somehow the Rebels forced overtime and won. The Cowboys were also ahead at Nevada late in the game and lost by a point.
Breaks have certainly not gone the Cowboys way. Wyoming big man Hunter Thompson hasn’t played in three games. The 6-foot-10 forward, who was averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds a game, is dealing with an illness and is not expected to play.
“They are playing a little bit different now,” Smith said. “They have started playing small ball.
“... Hunter Maldonado kind of does everything and anything for them. Jake Hendricks from Sky View High School is an excellent shooter. Kwane Marble has been starting lately and is a big guard at 6-6. ... We need to show up and compete like we have been competing for the past month.”
Maldonado and Hendricks are the lone Cowboys to start all 26 games this year. And Maldonado does do about everything for Wyoming. The sophomore guard leads his team in points (17.0), rebounds (5.7), assists (4.0), steals (31) and blocks (16). Maldonado is the lone Cowboy averaging double figures in scoring.
Hendricks has made 66 3-pointers this season and can get hot from outside the arc. The guard is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds an outing.
In the first meeting between USU and Wyoming, the Aggies blew a low-scoring game open in the second half. USU held the Cowboys to their lowest output in a MW game this season, winning 68-45.
Maldonado and Marble had 14 points each for Wyoming in that game at Laramie in late January. Sam Merrill led the Aggies with 14 points, while Alphonso Anderson (13) and Brock Miller (11) joined him in double digits. Neemias Queta and Justin Bean each had double figures in rebounds with 12 and 10, respectively.
“The more you win, the bigger every game gets,” Smith said. “There is a lot of familiarity with Wyoming since we just played them three weeks ago. We played well at their place, defended extremely well. It was very low scoring the first 10 minutes of the first half. We defended in a very good fashion and really got on the glass. In the second half, we really got cooking on offense.”
Merrill continues to lead the Aggies in scoring with 18.6 ppg, while Bean (12.3) and Queta (12.1) are also averaging double digits. Bean is the top rebounder with 10.2 a game, while Queta is pulling down 6.9.
The Aggies have been rebounding well and as Queta has gotten healthier, his numbers have gone up. In fact, there are times Bean and Queta both crash for the same board.
“It can be hard man,” Bean said. “Our goal is to come up with the ball regardless of who is getting it. That starts with making hits and being able to block out. Whoever hits there guy and gets to the ball first is who should get it. We joke about stealing rebounds from each other, but as long as a guy in blue or white gets it, we’re happy.”
USU continues to get healthier. Abel Porter and Anderson are feeling much better after dealing with some illness last week.
“Everything we want is still in front of us,” Smith said. “It is a logjam, but at the end of the day, we have a lot of tiebreakers that go our way. We are playing for more than second in the league. Everything we want is still out there.”