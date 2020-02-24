It’s the final week of the regular season in the Mountain West Conference.
While No. 5 San Diego State locked up first place more than a week ago, there is still plenty on the line over the final two games for the rest of the league. Utah State controls its own destiny. Win their final two games and the Aggies are second.
“We can’t worry about everyone else,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “We need to focus on what we can control and go take care of business.”
The Aggies (22-7, 11-5 MW) take their first step toward securing second place Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. San Jose State (7-21, 3-13) visits USU on Senior Night. Tipoff is set for 9 o’clock as the game is being televised on ESPN2.
USU seniors Sam Merrill, Diogo Brito and Roche Grootfaam, in addition to redshirt junior Abel Porter, will be recognized prior to the contest as part of Senior Night festivities.
“It should be an exciting night as the last game in the Spectrum this year,” Smith said. “We have four wonderful seniors in Roche, Diogo, Abel and Sam. Hopefully, we will get a great crowd and the Spectrum will be rocking.”
The Aggies come into the game having won five in a row and eight of their last nine. The five-game winning streak is the longest current streak in the MW.
The Spartans have lost seven in a row and dropped 10 of their last 11. However, SJSU has played teams closer of late. In its last outing, SJSU fell at Colorado State, 78-71, and had a lead in the second half. The Spartans do have wins over Nevada, New Mexico and Air Force in league play.
“San Jose is a very dangerous team,” Smith said. “They have got some guys that can really put the ball in the hole. Seneca Knight is playing outstanding and coming off a 37-point performance against Colorado State. He has had another game with 31 and another with 30. He has great size and length, and is super aggressive. They can really get it going and shoot a lot of threes.”
Knight is averaging 17.0 points a game to lead the Spartans. In league games, he is averaging 20.5 ppg, which is third best in the MW.
“He is a really good player,” Smith said of Knight. “He is a handful. You don’t score 37 points by accident in Mountain West Conference play.”
The only other Spartan to average double figures in scoring is Richard Washington at 10.4. He had a 31-point game against Air Force. Brae Ivey adds 9.1 points a game and has scored 23 in a game this year.
Merrill continues to lead the Aggies with 18.9 points and 4.0 assists an outing. Joining Merrill in double-digit scoring is Justin Bean (12.6) and Neemias Queta (11.8). Bean is also grabbing 10.3 rebounds a game.
It has been 83 days since the Aggies and Spartans last met in early December. The Aggies turned a three-point halftime lead into a 71-59 victory. Knight was the lone Spartan in double figures with 17 points, while four USU players reached double figures in Bean (18), Merrill (14), Alphonso Anderson (12) and Brito (10). Bean had a game-best 14 rebounds.
The first meeting came when USU was without Queta and Kuba Karwowski. Both are back and have been playing well of late.
“We played them in Game 9 and now it’s Game 30,” Smith said. “It’s been almost three months. I don’t know if I’ve ever been in that situation. We are such a different team. We were really beat up at that time. It’s amazing how different we look, and they look different too. They were playing really big, but are playing a lot smaller now. It’s two very different teams.”
Over the last nine games, USU has held seven opponents to less than 40 percent shooting from the floor. During that same stretch, the Aggies have shot 50 percent or better from the floor in four games. USU has also scored more points in the paint than its opponent in all but one game over the last nine and also outrebounded eight of nine.
Having the two 7-footers (Queta and Karwowski) healthy has certainly helped in all of those departments.
For the second week in a row, USU picked up votes in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll Monday. The Aggies moved up a spot to No. 35 with nine points.