By Jason Turner
sports writer
The trophy they badly wanted to capture, namely the one awarded to the Mountain West champion, ultimately eluded the Aggies, but they have their sights set on another prize.
On more than one occasion at Friday's press conference, Utah State head football coach Gary Andersen stressed how excited his team is to compete in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl, which takes place next Friday evening in Frisco, Texas. The Aggies will square off against Mid-American Conference foe Kent State.
A victory over the Golden Flashes (6-6) would give the Aggies (7-5) their eighth win for the fifth time in a eight-season span.
"Six and seven (wins) is good," Andersen said. "Eight and nine is great. Double digits is elite. I'll believe that forever and ever. It gives us the chance to take another step to get to eight victories and, again, to win a championship. It's a big step. ... We stubbed our toe along the way and you want to win every game, but the way (our team) fought and came back and battled — you look at the teams that we played, they've represented themselves well and Aggie Nation well. To get an eighth win, that championship trophy is going to be here forever if you get it. If it's not here, it's going to be with Kent State, so somebody should be extremely proud of that if they obtain their goal."
The Frisco Bowl will be the final game for 15 Aggie seniors/graduate transfers, plus star quarterback Jordan Love. Earlier this week, No. 10 announced he would forgo his senior season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. Love will graduate later this month with a bachelor's degree in exercise science. The native of Bakersfield, California, will break USU's career record for total offense with a decent performance against Kent State.
"I can guarantee Jordan wants to play very well and have an opportunity to win the game," Andersen said. "... This is his last game. Because of that, it's a major responsibility for every young man that is not their last game at Utah State to put their best foot forward. If they're on scout team, if they're a starter, if they're on second team or third team, if they play one play of special teams or 20 plays on special teams, they owe if to those seniors to give everything they've got in this last game. They always owe it to Aggie Nation, right? ... You owe it to Aggie Nation every single week to go out there and give it your best."
One of those USU seniors, two-time second-team all-Mountain West honoree Tipa Galeai, is from The Lone Star State and only grew up only about 35 miles away from Frisco. Galeai, a defensive end, is one of four Aggies from Texas and one of two from Euless. The other is junior offensive tackle Mohelika Uasike.
USU's other native Texans are true freshmen Ajana Carter (wide receiver) and Cam Lampkin (cornerback). Lampkin's home town is Mesquite, which is only 35 miles from Frisco. Carter hails from Houston, which is a four-hour car drive from USU's bowl destination.
Another Aggie who is looking forward to playing in The Lone Star State is senior defensive end and Logan High product Jacoby Wildman.
"I served my mission in Houston, Texas, so it's fun to go back there," Wildman said. "It's a good place, with good people and, yeah, it's a good bowl. We're excited. Coach (Zach) Nyborg brought some pictures back of the place and it looks awesome, and we've got some really fun events (planned). Most importantly, we've got that game coming up and we're excited to play one more game. I'm excited to play one more game with my brothers there. They mean the world to me."
Wildman and Love are both eager to play their final game in a venue and state they haven't competed in before. The timing of the game is also ideal, Love asserted.
"I thought we might be going to a couple different bowl games later on in the year, so when I heard about this one and that it's early in the (bowl season) it was exciting. ... You have to wait around a while if it's in January. With this one, we just get to practice this week, then fly out there and take care of business."
Love was asked during Monday's press conference is there was any truth to the rumors he was considering spending his final year of eligibility at a different school.
"We had just gotten out of workouts when I saw (the story by USA TODAY Sports columnist Dan Wolken)," Love said. "My mom sent it to me just saying, 'Here people go saying stuff again.' But no, I don't know about any of those schools that they had on there like Oklahoma, Houston and Texas Tech. So no, I don't know where they got it from. People are going to say what they're going to say."