Baring any unforeseen changes, Utah State’s football team will lose seven defensive players who were key contributors on the defensive side of the ball following Friday’s Frisco Bowl.
The Aggies will need to replace that production in a few different ways, including on the recruiting front. That was evident Wednesday as USU signed five defensive players — seven total — as part of the NCAA’s early signing period for the 2020 class.
Of those seven signees, five of them will be enrolled at USU for the upcoming spring semester.
“It was a good day,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said in a statement. “Everybody that we expected to sign, signed. We are excited about everyone that’s going to be joining our progream, whether it be in January or next fall. This class has always been about quality, not quantity, and we will continue to work to finish this class through the February signing day.”
Of Utah State’s seven signees so far during the early period, five of them are high school seniors. Additionally, two other prep athletes have verbally committed to the Aggies but have yet to sign national letters of intent in quarterback Yaro Duvalko (Vancouver, Washington), wide receiver Otto Tia (Layton High). Also, Kearns running back Isaiah Afatasi signed with the Aggies on Wednesday, but wasn’t part of USU’s official release.
The Aggies inked a pair of defensive tackles in junior college transfer James Hansen and Poukesi Vakauta, who will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before enrolling.
Hansen, who is a returned missionary, earned first-team all-conference honors this past season at Riverside (California) Community College. The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder finished with 25 tackles, including 4.0 for a loss, 2.0 sacks and one forced fumble for the Tigers. Hansen will be a sophomore for the Aggies.
Vakauta was a three-time first-team all-district selection for Trinity (Texas) High, which is the same school current USU all-Mountain West defensive end Tipa Galeai competed at. The 6-0, 255-pounder racked up 98 tackles and 5.0 sacks, and forced one fumble for the Trojans during the 2019 campaign.
Vakauta, a three-star recruit, had scholarship offers from seven other FBS programs, including Kansas State and Hawaii.
The Aggies also signed a defensive end in Dahlin Mesake, who was a linebacker in high school. The 6-3, 230-pounder only played in one game this year for Nevada powerhouse Bishop Gorman High before suffering a season-ending injury. He tallied seven tackles, including 2.0 for a loss, in Bishop Gorman’s 40-7 season-opening win over eventual Utah 5A state champion Orem.
Mesake, a three-star recruit, was once verbally committed to BYU and had offers from a handful of Power 5 Conference programs.
The other two defensive players the Aggies signed Wednesday are JUCO cornerback Xavion Steele and prep safety Luke Marion.
Marion is the son of former NFL safety Brock Marion, who was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time Super Bowl champion, and played a combined 11 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The 6-0, 185-pounder choose USU over Nevada, which is he father’s alma mater.
The three-star recruit was a first-team all-conference safety this past season at Tualatin (Oregon) High. In addition to excelling defensively, Marion was a valuable contributor on the other side of the ball for the Timberwolves as he scored 11 touchdowns in the first 11 games of the season.
Steele is coming off a solid sophomore season for Fullerton College. The 5-10, 185-pounder led the Hornets in passes broken up with 12 and ranked second in tackles with 59 — 44 of which were of the solo variety. The native of San Jacinto, California, also recorded 7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions — one in which he returned for a touchdown against Palomar College — and blocked a field goal.
Steele, a three-star recruit, had scholarship offers from seven other Group of 5 programs, including Mountain West teams Hawaii and San Jose State. Like Hansen, Steele pledged his commitment to the Aggies earlier this week.
Record-setting prep running back Elelyon Noa made his commitment with the Aggies official Wednesday, as did high school punter Stephen Kotsanlee.
Noa is the all-time rushing record-holder at Helix (California) High, which is the alma mater of former Heisman Trophy winning tailback Reggie Bush. Noa amassed 5,830 yards on the ground and scored a whopping 55 touchdowns during his varsity career with the Highlanders.
The 5-9, 200-pounder was limited to six games in ’19 thanks to a season-ending ankle injury. In those six games, the 3-star recruit rushed for 1,085 yards and 11 scores.
In addition to USU, Noa had scholarship offers from seven other FBS programs, including Boise State, San Diego State and Iowa State.
Kotsanlee grew up playing Australian Rules football and is from Melbourne, Australia. The 6-2, 205-pounder has been training at Prokick Australia, which helps punters from that part of the country earn football scholarships in the United States.
Two prep seniors who had once verbally committed to the Aggies signed with other programs Wednesday. Cornerback Upton Stout, a former teammate of current USU wideout Ajani Carter at North Shore (Texas) High, inked with North Texas. East High safety Nick Session was flipped by Oklahoma State.