Utah State bounced back in a big way after an embarrassing loss on Saturday.
The Aggies also avenged their worst loss of the season two weeks ago by blowing out Mountain West Conference foe Air Force late Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. USU led from the start and finished this one, which is something that was a big focus going in. The Aggies thumped the Falcons, 72-47.
“It was a good bounce-back win in a lot of ways from a tough loss the other night and after our difficult loss to them,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “I thought our guys played great. Great game, I appreciate all the fans that came out tonight. The old 9 o’clock start time isn’t always the most ideal when you have little kids and have to work tomorrow. ... I do appreciate all the fans coming out and supporting us. It’s been a little bit of a rough go.”
It was a season low in points for Air Force (9-11, 3-5 MW). USU (15-6, 4-4) also returned the favor of giving the Falcons their worst loss of the 2019-20 campaign.
“They (Falcons) pounded us last time,” said Aggie guard Sam Merrill, who had 15 points and moved into fourth place on the career scoring list. “We wanted to come out and set the tone, especially on the boards. … They punked us at their place. They had some fun with it, which they deserved to have some fun with the way they beat us. We were definitely ready tonight, that’s for sure.”
Two weeks ago in Colorado Air Force won big, 79-69, and manhandled the Aggies on the boards. The Falcons outrebounded USU, 50-29.
Smith definitely reminded his team during two days of practice in preparation for Air Force. The Aggies responded by winning the rebound battle, 45-34. Five USU players had at least five rebounds.
“We out rebounded them this time, which wasn’t the case last time at their place,” said Aggie forward Justin Bean, who led the way with a game-best 13 boards. “I’m just really proud of our guys overall, and I thought we didn’t flinch. We had a chip on our shoulder and had something to prove and got the job done.”
Bean also had a game-best 16 points and dished out a game-high five assists.
“Coach Smith always says the toughest team wins,” Bean said. “We knew that even though we would make mistakes, their Princeton offense is very efficient, but we did a really good job of playing hard and being mindful of who we were guarding. We had to know each spot, one through five, and really prepped, probably the best we have all year and that really showed on the floor tonight.”
Bean and Merrill were joined in double-figure scoring by Neemias Queta (14) and Diogo Brito (10). Brock Miller finished with nine points.
“A lot of great performances tonight,” Smith said. “We challenged Justin (Bean) yesterday, and this was the first time he’s really looked like Justin again from some of the injuries he’s been dealing with. ... I thought Neemi (Queta) really got us going inside, 6 of 8 from the field. Sam (Merrill) was Sam, I thought Diogo (Brito) responded in a good way. Trevin Dorius was really good in his last run out there, really made an impact on both sides of the ball.”
The Falcons were led by Lavelle Scottie with 13 points. Ryan Swan, who had a monster game in the first meeting, finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.
“We were struggling scoring the basketball tonight,” Air Force head coach Dave Pilipovich said. “They pushed us away, we didn’t drive it, we didn’t make shots. Lavelle (Scottie) and Ryan’s (Swan) numbers weren’t great, but take their numbers out of it and we struggled the rest the way down. We even struggled from the free throw line (14 of 26). ... It was a team that was 1-4 in their last five, they lost an 18-point lead on Saturday and got beat by us by 19 at home, but they came out and went at it tonight. It showed why they were a hard match-up. We didn’t have an answer for (Neemias) Queta inside, he was able to score in there. We focused on him and let (Sam) Merrill get free.”
Once again the Aggies got off to a great start. The hosts scored the first seven points of the game.
USU scored six unanswered points to build a 17-7 lead with 11:42 left in the opening half. Queta capped the surge with a hook shot.
Then the Aggies went cold — ice cold. They did not score for five-and-a-half minutes.
However, Air Force could not take full advantage. The Falcons could muster just six points during that time to get within 17-13 with eight minutes left in the first half.
Air Force got within 20-17 after a wild minute. Queta was called for a travel on an offensive rebound and Smith came out onto the court in protest. He was given a technical foul. The Falcons hit the free throws and scored on the ensuing possession.
“I was not happy,” Smith said. “It is what it is. Those guys (officials) have a tough job. There were a couple of calls I thought should have been different, so I expressed my displeasure.”
Queta got fired up and backed in for a bucket to spark a 9-0 Aggie run. Merrill scored his first points of the game with 1:59 before halftime on a pair of free throws to give USU a 29-17 lead.
The Aggies took a 32-21 lead into the break.
Like the first half, USU scored the first seven points of the second half and kept Air Force at bay the rest of the way. The Aggies used runs of 8-0 ad 7-0 down the stretch to put the game away. Brito gave the hosts their biggest lead of the game, 70-43, with a 3-pointer with 2:31 to play.
The win kept USU perfect against Air Force in Logan at 12-0. It also broke a tie for seventh place in the league standings.
“It was a great response from us, collectively, as a team after an extremely disappointing finish on Saturday night,” Merrill said. “We played so well for 36 minutes on Saturday and our goal was to play a 40-minute game and play Aggie basketball the whole way. I thought we did that tonight.”
Merrill said he didn’t know he had moved into fourth on the school’s career scoring list.
“It’s exciting,” Merrill said. “It means I’ve played a lot of games. I’m grateful for the opportunity to play for Utah State and contribute in any way I can.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 83 in the NET rankings, while the Falcons were at No. 174. … The 47 points Air Force scored is the fewest it has ever scored in the series with USU. … The Aggie bench outscored the Falcon reserves, 18-12, and is now 14-1 this season when that happens. … USU held Air Force to just three 3-pointers, the fewest by an opponent this season. ... Merrill moved up on the career scoring list into fourth place as he passed Cornell Green (1,890) and Brian Jackson (1,900) and now has 1,901 points. He played in his 118th game at USU, moving into a tie with Jeff O. Anderson for 10th on the career list. … Diogo Brito played in his 107th game at USU, moving into a tie with Preston Medlin for 23rd on the career list. … Sean Bairstow tied his career high with six rebounds. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Falcons, 19-6.
GAME BALL
Justin Bean gets this as he led the team in scoring (16), rebounding (13) and assists (5). The sophomore made 5 of 7 from the field and all six of his free throw attempts. The forward also came up with two steals and played 33 minutes. He had his 12th double-double this season.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
The Aggies did not record a dunk in the first half.
It didn’t take long for a slam to happen in the second half. Less than two minutes in, Justin Bean took a pass from Sam Merrill and two-handed it. Neemias Queta was the recipient of a pass from Bean on a fastbreak for an alley-oop dunk. Bean picked up his second dunk of the game off an inbound pass from Diogo Brito with nine minutes to play.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Alphonso Anderson 8, Queta 8, Bean 7, Brito 5, Sean Bairstow 2, Brock Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home for a Saturday night game against Colorado State (13-7, 4-3). The Rams host Fresno State on Wednesday.