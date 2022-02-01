What a difference a month has made.
Utah State is no longer losing close games. The Aggie men’s basketball team is not allowing the contests to even be close in the closing minutes in the past three outings, including Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
An early 10-0 run was enough to get USU clear of Air Force in a Mountain West Conference game, and the Aggies just kept adding to their advantage. In front of 7,545 fans on Spectrum Magic Night, the Aggies blew by the Falcons, 73-46, avenging a conference-opening setback at Air Force in late December.
“A good game all around,” said USU forward Brandon Horvath, who finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. “We came in with a little bit of a sour taste in our mouth from last time when they beat us, so we had a little extra motivation coming in. We really locked in during the week on their sets and how they play, and we played way harder than we did the first time.”
The only suspense in the final minutes was whether fans would get free ice cream at Culver’s. They did not as the Aggies failed to reach 75 points.
“What is it for free ice cream? 75, oh sorry,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Oh my gosh, my bad. Blame my son, he missed the shot. … It was good to get all those guys in there at the end.”
Obviously, the coach has bigger things to worry about than free ice cream and was joking with the media after the game about his son. All 13 Aggies that dressed saw at least two-and-a-half minutes of action. It was the second straight game USU (13-9, 4-5 MW) has been able to play 13 players.
“Excited for the guys, but certainly we’re not satisfied,” Odom said. “There’s a lot of ball to be played. We’re excited about being able to play three home games in a week here, but we know it’s going to be challenging. Our clear focus now is to learn from this game. Things that we did well, things that we fell a little bit short on, and then begin to rest and prep for San José State, which will come in here on Thursday night.”
The Aggies have now won three in a row and for the third straight time handed an opponent its worst loss of the season. They beat San Diego State by 18, Nevada by 29 and the 27-point beat down Tuesday bested a 22-point loss by Air Force (10-10, 3-6) earlier this season.
“Great win for us,” Odom said. “Air Force really challenges you. … Ball pressure, obviously, was an important factor in the game. For us, one through five, we wanted to make sure that we were pressuring the ball without getting beat off the dribble. Again, we did get beat off the dribble a few times, but all in all, the defense was excellent in this particular game.”
Joining Horvath in double-figure scoring was Justin Bean (17), Sean Bairstow (15) and Steven Ashworth (10). Bean matched Horvath with nine rebounds, while Ashworth dished out six assists.
“We are on a three-game winning streak and the ball is moving extremely fast and defenses are having a hard time,” said Rylan Jones, who returned after missing three games with a concussion. “... We are playing as a team right now.”
Jones came off the bench and played 18 minutes, scoring five points, grabbing three rebounds and having an assist.
“I felt pretty good but my conditioning is down a little bit,” Jones said. “I didn’t get to practice much for about two weeks. In the second half, I caught my second wind and started to feel better. I’m extremely grateful to be out there again playing the game of basketball. I just wanted to come in and contribute.”
The Falcons did not have a player reach double figures. Joseph Octave and Nikc Jackson led Air Force with nine points each.
“There’s nothing but good teams in this league,” Falcons head coach Joe Scott said. “We’ve got to look at it that way and make sure we bounce back. We’ve got to become an unselfish team like they are and have the leadership that they do.
Horvath took a pass from Ashworth as the shot clock was about to expire and dunked it to start the scoring Tuesday. It was back-and-forth to start, as there were four lead changes and two ties.
USU took charge with a 10-0 run as Air Force went four-and-a-half minutes without scoring. Horvath sparked the surge with a coast-to-coast bucket and capped it with a jumper to give the hosts a 15-7 lead with 13:45 left in the opening half.
The Falcons got within three on several occasions. Bean drilled a 3-pointer to start a 8-0 run. RJ Eytle-Rock scored a layup off a nifty, no-look pass from Bean to give the Aggies a 29-18 lead with 5:43 left in the first half.
Bairstow threw down his third dunk of the first 20 minutes to give USU a 36-23 lead at the break. The Aggies had more assists (12) in the first half against the Falcons than the entire game at Air Force (11).
The Aggies seized control with a 9-2 run early in the second half. Four different USU players scored as the hosts took a 48-29 lead with 15:45 to play.
The final nail in the coffin for Air Force came during a three-minute stretch when USU put up 13 unanswered points for the largest lead of the game, 71-41, with 3:17 to play. Jones converted a three-point play and brought out the “Up by 30” chant from the fans with a layup off a pass from Horvath.
“It’s a good win,” Jones said. “We had a sour taste last time we played at Air Force and lost by two. We came in prepared this week to add more ball pressure and not let them do what they wanted to do and that helped us win the game tonight.”
Odom cleared the bench, and the fans begged for free ice cream. But it was not to be Tuesday night.
The Aggies improved to 13-0 all-time in games against the Falcons in the Spectrum.
“A lot of contributors throughout the night,” Odom said. “Great to have Rylan (Jones) get back out there; it was fun to see him doing what he does. I thought Steven (Ashworth) was fabulous; he got us off to a really good start. Justin (Bean) and Brandon (Horvath) obviously were tremendous. Sean (Bairstow) had a great game. RJ (Eytle-Rock) was really solid; he just kind of played a nice role for us defensively. I thought he did a nice job within the game.”
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 43 in the Kenpom rankings, while Air Force checked in at No. 222. … The Aggies shot a season-high 61.9 percent from the field. The last time USU had a better field goal percentage was during the 2012-13 season, shooting 62.2 percent against UTSA. … The Aggies were 16 of 17 from the free throw line. … USU improved to 12-2 when it outrebounds an opponent as the Aggies won the battle of the boards, 36-16. … The Aggies finished with 20 assists and are non 9-0 on the season when getting at least that many dimes. … USU held Air Force to 13.3 percent (2 of 15) from 3-point range, which ties the worst shooting percentage by and Aggie opponent this year. … Justin Bean moved into 24th place on the career scoring list with 1,252 points, passing Max Perry (1,236) and Jim Boatwright (1,238). Bean also played in his 114th game at USU, which ties Kendall Youngblood, Kevin Nixon and teammate Brock Miller for 18th most games played. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Falcons 22-7.
GAME BALL
Several worthy candidates but Brandon Horvath gets the nod as he flirted with a triple-double. The senior filled up the stat sheet. He scored 17 points on 7 of 8 shooting and made 3 of 4 from the foul line. The forward grabbed nine rebounds and dished out a career-high tying seven assists. He also blocked a shot and played 32 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
Sean Bairstow had a first half to remember with a trio of dunks. He threw down two alley-oop passes, first from Steven Ashworth on a fastbreak and then on a set play from Rylan Jones. Bairstow capped the first 20 minutes with a drive along the base line and two hand dunk over a defender. Brandon Horvath actually got the dunk count started 29 seconds into the game, taking a pass from Ashworth and ramming it home.
In the charge department, Ashworth stood his ground with seven-and-a-half minutes left in the opening half. Early in the second half Horvath was run over.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 15, Justin Bean 13, Brandon Horvath 12, Sean Bairstow 9, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 19, Steven Ashworth 4, Max Shulga 3, RJ Eytle-Rock 2, Justin Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Brandon Horvath 2, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies remain at home and take on San Jose State on Thursday night. The Spartans (7-12, 0-7) were supposed to come to Logan on New Year’s Day but had COVID problems, so the game was postponed. San Jose State hosted Fresno State late Tuesday night. Tipoff on Thursday is set for 7 p.m.