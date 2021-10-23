Homecoming sure was a kick for the Aggies Friday night at Maverik Stadium.
Connor Coles made sure of that on Merlin Olsen Field.
The Utah State senior booted a career-high four field goals to help it be a happy Homecoming as the Aggies continued their trend of thrilling finishes. USU held on for dear life in a 26-24 Mountain West Conference victory against Colorado State in front of 21,423 fans.
“I feel really good,” Coles said. “I’m grateful to the coaches and my teammates for sticking with me, trusting me. I did all I could to not let them down.”
Coles had a forgettable performance last week in another nail biting win at UNLV, missing three field goals. But Friday night he was golden.
“He (Coles) did a phenomenal job,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. “He was confident all night. It was great to see him respond. I’m proud of how he handled himself.”
While Coles was having a memorable outing, it almost didn’t end in a favorable way for the Aggies (5-2, 3-1 MW).
The Rams (3-4, 2-1) got the ball at their own 15-yard line with 44 seconds left and no timeouts. Six plays later CSU had reached the Aggie 24. Instead of spiking the ball on first down, they rushed out the field goal unit with the clock winding down. A 42-yard field goal attempt by Cayden Camper went left with a second left on the clock.
“I think there was a miscommunication and it played in our favor,” Anderson said. “They (Rams) did a great job of getting down the field and getting in that situation, and they have a good field goal kicker. I was concerned. Then I had a big sigh of relief.”
After the missed field goal attempt, the Aggies celebrated.
“What a game,” Anderson said. “They (Rams) are a really good football team. … These close games are killing me, way beyond stressful.”
It didn’t have to be that way. USU had the ball with 3:31 to play and picked up one first down. On third-and-3, the Aggies couldn’t move the sticks and punted from their own 42.
“We made plays in all three phases of the game, which is good,” Anderson said. “I would like to put more points on the board.”
It was the fourth time this season the Aggies have won by four or fewer points.
“I don’t know if my heart can keep taking it,” Anderson said.
How are the players handling the close wins?
“It gets more and more stressful every week,” said Aggie wide receiver Derek Wright, who caught two touchdown passes Friday night. “We have the potential to be good. … We need to put a full game together.”
Wright was alluding to USU playing a much better first half against the Rams. In fact, for the first time this season the Aggies scored first and also had another first by leading at halftime, 20-14.
“I don’t know what to do with it,” Anderson joked when asked about leading at the break. “We just went out and battled against a good team. We held on. As ugly as it was, we held on.”
The Aggies made enough plays to put themselves in control of their own destiny in the division race. Win out, and they will play in the championship game. However, that is not on the minds of the players if the head coach can help it.
“We don’t talk about controlling our destiny,” Anderson said. “We talk about getting one degree better. If we do what we are supposed to, everything will take care of itself.”
USU finished with 344 yards of total offense. Quarterback Logan Bonner, who was sacked eight times, passed for 233 yards on 17 of 31 passes with two TDs and an interception. For the fifth time this season, wide receiver Deven Thompkins cleared the century mark with 104 yards on six catches. Elelyon Noa led the rushing attack with 97 yards on 26 carries, both career highs.
The Rams had 472 yards of total offense. Signal caller Todd Centeio completed 18 of 29 attempts for 282 yards with a TD and an interception. Running back David Bailey was a load as he rushed for 159 yards on 30 carries and scored twice.
“To hold these guys to 24 points, that’s something,” Anderson said.
Not much was happening offensively in the opening quarter. Neither team could establish much.
Both defenses came up with interceptions, and the Aggie D added a fumble recovery. But no points were scored. Ajani Carter had an interception for USU, Michael Anyanwu forced a fumble, which Poukesi Vakauta recovered.
“I was in the right position and just made a play,” Anyanwu said.
He also was in the right spot in the second quarter, recovering a pooch kickoff. That recovery led to another score for USU.
“Everyone is running after the ball,” said Anyanwu when asked if he was the designated guy to go get the pooch. “We say get on the grenade. The ball was right there, and I had to fall on that grenade.”
He did and it paid off.
After the fumble recovery late in the first quarter, it took the Aggies four plays to go 66 yards. Wright made his first TD catch of the night, going up to make a tricky reception in the southwest corner of the end zone from 25 yards out on the second play of the second quarter. It was the first time USU had scored first this season.
The Rams responded with a 14-play drive, converting three third-down plays. Bailey scored from four yards out to knot the score at 7-7 with 9:21 left in the first half.
It took the hosts just two minutes to get back on top. Wright caught another pass in the southwest corner of the end zone. This time from 39 yards out to give the Aggies a 14-7 lead.
“There is something about that corner (of the end zone),” Wright said “I like going that way, it’s near our bench.”
After no scoring in the first quarter, the second quarter was just the opposite. Colorado State drove and equalized the game again with a Baily TD run, this time from a yard out to tie the score with 5:11 before the break.
On the ensuing Aggie possession, a 24-yard TD pass to John Gentry was called back because of a penalty. USU would settle for the first field goal of the night by Coles, from 45 yards out with 1:36 left in the opening half.
Then came the pooch kick, which Anyanwu recovered at the CSU 24. Coles would boot a 30-yard field goal, and USU took a 20-14 lead into halftime. It was the first time this season the Aggies have led at intermission.
USU got the ball to start the second half and added a 42-yard field goal by Coles to take a 23-14 lead. It would stay that score until the 9:05 mark of the fourth when CSU booted a three-pointer from 40 yards out.
Coles kicked his final field goal of the night at the 5:15 mark of the fourth to give USU a 26-17 lead. It would prove to be the difference in the game.
“It feels good to help the team,” Coles said.
Rams tight end Gary Williams caught a 13-yard TD pass with 3:31 to play to make the final minutes tense. But the Aggies held on.
“Last season didn’t go as we had planned,” Wright said. “Not a lot of people expected us to have the season we are having. We just want to go out every week and prove people wrong.”
GAME NOTES
Before the game the Aggie Remembrance Ceremony took place by the Merlin Olsen statue on the southeast concourse. Aggie athletes and coaches that have passed on were remembered. … USU won the time of possession battle, holding onto the ball for a season-high 33:53. … The Aggie defense was led by Shaq Bond with 11 tackles, while Justin Rice had 10. ... USU team captains Friday night were CB Andre Grayson, OL Chandler Dolphin, ILB Kevin Meitzenheimer, senior WR Savon Scarver and TE Carson Terrell.