RENO, Nev. – Perhaps the Aggies have figured some things out.
For the second straight game the Utah State men’s basketball team came out and left no doubt. The Aggies used two big runs in the first half to get a double-digit lead and never looked back against Nevada Saturday night at the Lawlor Events Center in a Mountain West Conference game. In front of more than 7,400 fans, the Aggies throttled the Wolf Pack, 78-49.
“It was a very good game from the jump,” said Aggie guard RJ Eytle-Rock, who was one of six USU players to reach double figures in scoring with 12 points. “I felt like we came out with a lot of energy. All five guys were ready. We knew we had to start well.”
The Aggies (12-9, 3-5 MW) led by double digits for nearly 26 minutes of the game. They never allowed the Wolf Pack (9-9, 3-4) to get any momentum.
“A great win for us against a tough Nevada team,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “Our defense led the way. We talked a lot about their transition offense and the importance of getting five guys back on defense and getting set. … Our guys did an excellent job.”
After four close losses in conference play, the Aggies have now had a pair of double-digit wins. The 29-point margin of victory was the largest in the series between these two schools.
“Everyone is playing unselfishly and our defense has really gotten us going on offense with some transition buckets,” said USU forward Justin Bean, who finished with 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and blocked two shots. “Guys are hitting shots. It was good to see us hit 10 threes again tonight. Hopefully, we can keep that going.”
It was a special night for Bean as he served his LDS Church mission in Nevada and spent a year in the Reno area. About 30 people showed up to cheer on the Aggie with a black eye from the last game.
“There were no family members, so it was pretty cool to have this second family show up and support me win or lose,” Bean said. “They told me to take it to the Wolf Pack.”
There was plenty to cheer about. USU shot 50 percent from the field, finished with 22 assists, played all 13 players that dressed at least two minutes with nine of them scoring and Odom’s son saw his first action of the season as Connor Odom missed a 3-point shot and grabbed in a rebound in two minutes of action.
“That was pretty cool,” Odom said of getting Connor in the game. “You never expect that, certainly in Mountain West play to get him in there. It was a special moment. … I thought he did fine.”
The win is the fifth straight for the Aggies against the Wolf Pack, but the first at the Lawlor Events Center since 2015.
“I remember my first conference game here a few years ago and we got whopped by about 20 or 30,” Bean said. “I just wanted to leave here on a good note, and we definitely did that. I had some fans supporting in Aggie blue. I have a lot of love in my heart for this place and the people here. It was fun to get a win.”
USU got the job done with a balanced attack. Joining Bean and Eytle-Rock in double-figure scoring was Steven Ashworth (11), Max Shulga (11), Brandon Horvath (10) and Sean Bairstow (10). Horvath grabbed seven rebounds to lead the team, while Ashworth matched his career best with seven assists.
“It’s a balanced stat shot, not one guy doing it for us tonight,” coach Odom said. “It was a collection of guys playing the game the right way in a hungry fashion. … They moved the ball and care about one another.”
Nevada was led by Desmond Cambridge, Jr., with 12 points and seven rebounds. Will Baker added 11 points. Grant Sherfield, the Preseason MW Player of the Year, was held to four points, but did dish out five assists.
“Steven (Ashworth) was tremendous at defending him (Sherfield) and our bigs did a nice job of recognizing and helping with Sherfield,” coach Odom said.
After falling behind early, Bairstow scored five quick points to give the Aggies their first lead two minutes into the contest
There were five lead changes and six ties in the first eight minutes of the game. USU then took charge.
Bean threw down a pass from Ashworth to trigger an 11-2 surge. Four different Aggies scored during the run. Zee Hamoda drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Shulga to give USU a 26-17 lead at the 8:11 mark of the opening half.
Eytle-Rock drove in for a layup to spark the next Aggie run. Over six minutes USU outscored Nevada, 17-4. Back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Bairstow, Eytle-Rock and Shulga helped power the surge. Ashworth completed a three-point play, Trevin Dorius dunked and Hamoda made a free throw to give the visitors a 43-23 lead with 1:49 left in the first half.
The Aggies took a 45-27 lead into the break after making seven 3-pointers and recording 12 assists over the first 20 minutes.
“We have just been sharing the ball a lot more, so the shots have been more clean, more open,” Eytle-Rock said. “I’ve been able to take my time and get my shot off. … Once we got the lead, we didn’t want to become satisfied. We wanted to keep extending it. The guys played well.”
USU missed its first four shots and had two turnovers to start the second half, but continued to play tough defense as Nevada could muster just two points. The Aggies then found the range again as Ashworth drained a 3-pointer to begin a 9-0 run. Bean had back-to-back dunks off passes from Ashworth and a nasty assist from Horvath, who then scored to give USU a 54-29 lead with 15:51 to play.
“You never feel comfortable as a coach in the first half,” coach Odom said. “You can’t win the game in the first half. You don’t expect a lead like that. You are expecting a dogfight.”
Seven more unanswered points after a Wolf Pack bucket gave the Aggies a 61-31 lead with 13:24 left in the game. Nevada never got closer than 25 the rest of the way.
“We knew they (Wolf Pack) were going to be aggressive in the second half,” coach Odom said. “We talked about that at halftime. Our guys settled down.”
A Shulga steal and dunk gave the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 78-44, with 2:10 to play. It capped a 9-0 run.
TIP-INS
Utah State began the day at No. 55 in the Kenpom rankings, while Nevada checked in at No. 106. … USU has made 20 3-point shots over the last two MW games, while having only made 21 from long range in the first six league contests. … The Aggie bench outscored the Wolf Pack reserves, 23-15. … USU improved to 11-2 when it outrebounds an opponent as the Aggies won the battle of the boards, 41-31. … The Aggies finished with 22 assists and are 8-0 this season when recording at least 20 dimes. … Justin Bean moved past the great Wayne Estes (893) for fourth on the career rebounding list as he now has 897. Bean also played in his 113th game as an Aggie, moving into a tie with Jon Wickizer and Brian Jackson for 21st on the career list. … Aggie guard Travis Wagstaff grabbed a career-high three rebounds in three minutes of action. … Szymon Zapala just missed his career high in boards as he finished with five. ... The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Wolf Pack 40-23.
GAME BALL
Guard Steven Ashworth gets the nod. While he had another strong outing on the offensive end, his defense was just as stellar as he was on Grant Sherfield for most of the game, and the MW Preseason Player of the Year who was averaging 19.2 points a game finished with four points on 1 of 12 shooting. Ashworth did score 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting. The sophomore also grabbed a career-high six rebounds and tied his career-best mark with seven assists. Ashworth played 29 minutes.
AGGIE DUNK/CHARGE COUNT
Justin Bean recorded the first Aggie dunk, throwing down a pass from Steven Ashworth nine minutes into the game. Trevin Dorius slammed one down just before halftime off a nice pass from Zee Hamoda.
Bean quickly added to his dunk total with two slams with authority to start the second half. Ashworth made the first pass, then Brandon Horvath made an incredible wrap-around pass. Max Shulga put the exclamation point on the game with a steal and dunk with two minutes to play.
USU did not draw any charges in the first half or the second.
Season dunk count: Trevin Dorius 15, Justin Bean 13, Brandon Horvath 10, Sean Bairstow 6, Szymon Zapala 2, Zee Hamoda 1, Max Shulga 1.
Season charge count: Rylan Jones 19, Steven Ashworth 3, Max Shulga 3, RJ Eytle-Rock 2, Justin Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 1, Travis Wagstaff 1, Trevin Dorius 1, Brandon Horvath 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return for three straight games in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. They take on Air Force in the second meeting between the two schools on Tuesday night. The Falcons (10-9, 3-5) last at home on Friday night, 63-61, when Wyoming hit a shot in the final seconds. Air Force won the first meeting, 49-47. Tipoff Tuesday night is set for 7 p.m.