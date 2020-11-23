One Mountain West football program will end a lengthy losing streak Thursday night, provided COVID-19 doesn’t prevent the game from happening.
Utah State will welcome New Mexico to Maverik Stadium for a Thanksgiving Day contest. Opening kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the contest will be televised on Fox Sports 1. With the exception of family members of the players, no fans will be allowed to attend the Aggies’ third home game of the season.
The Aggies are motivated to avoid their first 0-5 start since 2007, while the Lobos are hungry to terminate several lengthy losing streaks. Case in point: New Mexico has lost 13 games in a row overall, 19 consecutive games against Mountain West opponents and 12 straight road contests.
Both teams have each had a game canceled in 2020 as the Lobos didn’t open their season until Oct. 31, while the Aggies were unable to play Wyoming last week.
“Unfortunately, we had to cancel the game last week, so the positive out of that deal is we had the opportunity to get a head start for New Mexico,” USU head coach Frank Maile said in Monday’s press conference. “And so the guys have been grinding away, man, and staying focused through all the ups and downs that we’ve been facing, but they’re still locked and loaded and ready to roll.”
This is the Aggies’ first Thanksgiving matchup since 1973, although they used to play on this holiday frequently many years ago. USU competed on Thanksgiving 39 times from 1906-58, but this will only be the third time since then.
The Aggies have already faced the top two teams in the Mountain West in total offense in Fresno State (467.2 yards per game) and Nevada (460.6 ypg), and will get tested once again this week. The Lobos are balanced offensively, to boot, as they average 236.5 yards an outing through the air and 163.0 on the ground.
“Another explosive offense (we’re facing),” Maile said. “We’ve got to keep everything in front of us. We’ve got to stop the run. They’ve got a physical running back in Bobby Cole, No. 34. He does a great job for those guys, and it all starts up front for (the Lobos), so (it’s a) challenge for the D-line to be able to combat their O-line. They do a great job. These (UNM) guys are coached very well, so expect a very physical football game.”
Cole is one of three Lobos with more than 100 rushing yards this season. The junior paces the Lobos with 255 yards and he’s averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Cole gained 72 yards on 11 carries in New Mexico’s 38-25 loss to USU last year.
As Maile mentioned, Cole will be running behind a physical UNM offensive line, one led by three-year starting right tackle Teton Saltes, who was a honorable mention all-conference selection a year ago. The Lobos have another three-year starter in center Kyle Stapley, who played his high school football at Morgan High.
Like the Aggies, the Lobos have used two signal callers this season in redshirt junior Tevaka Tuioti and sophomore Trae Hall. Tuioti, who has been with the program since 2016, started the first two games of the season before suffering a concussion. Tuioti completed 56.1 percent of his passes in those games for 475 yards and four touchdowns, vs. one interception.
Hall has been successful on 52.5 percent of his attempts this fall for 455 yards and zero TDs, vs. three INTs. Both signal callers are threats with their feet and Tuioti contributed with 136 rushing yards to open the season.
In his press conference following last Friday’s 28-0 loss to Air Force, New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales said he anticipates Tuioti being able to play this Thursday. Maile likes what he has seen out of Tuioti and Hall.
“You know what, I see them both the same,” Maile said. “They’re both athletic quarterbacks that do a great job for their offense. They do a great job of controlling the ball and the tempo of the game, and so whether it’s Tuioti or Hall, they’re both problems (for opposing teams) to prepare for.”
New Mexico’s most potent threat through the air has been Jordan Kress, and that was also the case in 2019. The senior wide receiver has averaged an impressive 18.7 yards on his 12 receptions this season, and two of them have gone for TDs. Kress finished with 530 yards and six TDs on 28 catches last season.
Fellow returning starter Emmanuel Logan-Green has excelled in the slot as he leads the Lobos with 21 receptions this fall. New Mexico has a bona fide playmaker at tight end in senior Marcus Williams, who snared 26 passes for 428 yards as a junior.
Although the Lobos have been effective moving the football this season, they haven’t been efficient at turning those yards into points. New Mexico is averaging 24.7 points an outing and a lot of those struggles can be contributed to the team’s 34 percent success ratio on third downs, coupled with missed opportunities in the red zone. The Lobos have failed to score any points on four of their trips to the red zone.
New Mexico certainly had a handful of legitimate opportunities to dent the scoreboard against Air Force, but missed three field goals and had a 50-yarder blocked. On seven straight possessions in the game, the Lobos had the ball in Falcon territory, yet failed to score any points.
“When you miss four field goals with two guys, that’s ridiculous,” Gonzales said. “That’s shouldn’t happen. We’ve got good kickers around here, so we’ll get it fixed.”
The Lobos struggled mightily defensively in the early going against the Falcons, who accumulated 224 yards and found paydirt on all three of their first possessions. To its credit, UNM limited AFA to 198 total yards and one TD in its last eight series.
Nevertheless, it was still a frustrating game for Gonzales and the Lobos, who were very competitive in loses to Hawaii (39-33) and undefeated Nevada (27-20), and tested undefeated San Jose State for a while (38-21).
“I apologized to my team because we did a terrible job of coaching them,” Gonzales said. “We’re not that bad of a football team. But when you perform that bad, it’s not on them, it’s on the coaches. I gotta do a better job of getting our staff to prepare them better.”
Like the Aggies, the Lobos have had a rough season defensively, although they have proven they can force turnovers. New Mexico is the only team in the Mountain West that ranks ahead of USU in total defense. The Lobos have yielded 474.0 yards a game and the Aggies 525.8.
The Aggies are coming off their best half of defense this season as they limited the Bulldogs to seven points in the final two quarters. USU is motivated to build off that performance.
“Oh, we’re real hungry,” USU defensive lineman Marcus Moore said. “We meet every day and that’s the focus is to execute. That’s what we’re here to do, that’s our job. You know, if every man can do his job, we’ll be all right.”
New Mexico only has three returning starters defensively and they are all in the secondary. One of those returners, safety Jerrick Reed II, has all three of UNM’s interceptions this season, which is the most of any player in the MW.
Under renowned defensive coordinator and former San Diego State head coach Rocky Long, the Lobos already have seven takeaways in four games. UNM forced 11 turnovers in 12 contests a year ago.
“We know we’ve got a big challenge this week with our offense facing a Rocky Long defense,” Maile said. “... We know what Rocky brings to the table. His defenses are known to play fast, physical football, so we’ll expect nothing less than that. They do a great job on defense.”
New Mexico’s leading tackler is middle linebacker Brandon Shook, who recorded 37 tackles in three games, including a whopping 19 against AFA — the second-highest single-game tally by an FBS player this fall. Safety Nico Bolden forced a pair of fumbles against the Falcons, while defensive end Joey Noble is coming off back-to-back games of double-digit tackles.
The Lobos have a very good punter in 28-year-old Tyson Dyer, who ranks fifth nationally with his 44.7-yard average. The native Australian has averaged an impressive 44.67 yards on 153 career punts, which ranks second among active players at the FBS level.
NOTES
• The all-time series between the two teams is tied at 13-13. The Aggies have won the last three showdowns.
• USU offensive line coach TJ Woods was a graduate assistant at New Mexico from 2007-08.
• Since winning the New Mexico Bowl in 2016 to cap off a 9-4 campaign, the Lobos have gone 8-32.
• This is Gonzales’ first year as a head coach. The former UNM player and assistant was Arizona State’s defensive coordinator from 2018-19.
• The Aggies have held the Lobos to fewer than 30 points in seven straight meetings.