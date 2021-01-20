In their four previous two-game conference series, the second game has been closer on three occasions for the Aggies.
Utah State is expecting that trend to continue Thursday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Aggies host Colorado State in Mountain West Conference action with the opening tip scheduled for 9 p.m. due to television. It will be broadcast on FS1.
On Tuesday night, USU ran its winning streak to 11 with an 83-64 win against the Rams. The Aggies (12-3, 9-0 MW) led by double digits most of the game.
“Fortunately for us, they (Rams) missed some clean looks,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “We need to address that and be tighter with that going into the game on Thursday because they are a great team.”
The Rams (10-3, 7-2 ) did shoot 40.4 percent from the field, but only made 9 of 27 (33.3 percent) shots from 3-point range. While CSU did miss some open looks like the coach pointed out, the USU defense also continued to tighten the screws on opponents.
The 64 points scored by the Rams is a season high for an Aggie opponent in league play. In fact, it was just the second time in nine games a MW team has broken the 60-point barrier. USU is allowing 52.7 points a game in conference play.
“Our guys have committed to that end of the floor,” Smith said of his team’s defense. “We felt we could be good, but you never know when it will come together with our new guys. The guys have really bought into that end of the floor and it’s showing.”
Coming into Tuesday’s game, USU and CSU were second and third in scoring in the MW at 78.4 and 78.3 points a game, respectively. The Rams were second in field goal percentage at 48.5 percent, while the Aggies were third at 48.1 percent. USU shot 45.6 percent from the field, but made a season-high 52.6 percent from 3-point range (10 of 19). So, obviously the Aggies improved statistically, while the Rams didn’t.
“One of our main focuses is defense, even though it might not have looked like it the first few games,” Queta said. “We have stuck together and did not take our eyes off the prize. We want to stay focused, no matter what the score is. ... We do not dwell on the past.”
Thursday’s game will feature three of the top five rebounders in the league in Queta, Bean and CSU’s David Roddy. Those three did not disappoint on Tuesday as Queta had a game-high 12 boards, Roddy pulled down a team-best eight rebounds, and Bean grabbed seven misses.
USU had 13 offensive rebounds Tuesday, turning those second chances into 12 points. Queta had four offensive boards.
“If Neemias Queta is right there in the paint and you don’t have a body on him early, unless you have a chainsaw, he’s going to get the offensive rebound,” CSU head coach Niko Medved said. “... I thought at times to be honest we actually executed on offense, we were able to get some of the shots that we wanted, we didn’t make enough of them. It felt like to me we lost about three or four balls that just went right through our hands that are uncharacteristic of us, but more than anything I think of the defensive end we were very, very poor and we were not close tonight on that end to give ourselves any chance to win a game like this.”
Midway through the first half the Aggies used a 10-0 run to break a close game open. Queta had five of his 18 points during that surge, and Brock Miller sank one of his six 3-pointers in the contest. Miller went on to score a game- and season-best 20 points.
“Brock is a great pressure reliever,” Queta said. “He helps me the most because then teams can’t double team me. He is such a great weapon for us.”
USU led by double figures the rest of the way, holding a 44-29 advantage at the break.
A 8-0 run in the second half, followed by another long-range bomb by Miller gave the Aggies their largest lead of the game, 76-50, with 6:06 to play.
The Rams had rallied from down 26 at San Diego State to win earlier this month, 70-67. USU did not take any chances Tuesday as it ran some clock and got the final seven points from Alphonso Anderson, who finished with 12 points off the bench.
“We wanted to shorten the game and take the air out of the ball,” Smith said. “We did not want to turn it over and give them some free ones because they can shoot the three at a high, high level.”
Isaiah Stevens shook off a forgettable first half and finished with 16 points to lead the Rams. Adam Thistlewood added 14 points, while Roddy chipped in nine.
Queta posted his seventh double-double of the season, which was his fourth straight. It is the 11th time this year he has scored in double figures and the eighth time this year he has grabbed double-digit rebounds. Queta has scored in double figures in each of his last seven games, which is a career-best stretch.
USU enters Thursday night having won 15 of its last 16 MW regular season games and 18 of its last 19 games against MW opponents dating back to last season.
TIP-INS
Utah State moved up six spots to No. 40 in the NET rankings after the win, while Colorado State fell six places with the loss to No. 62. … The Aggies and Rams head coaches were on the same staff of Tim Miles at Colorado State from 2008-12. … The 11-game winning streak USU is on is its longest under Smith and the longest since the 2012-13 team won 13-straight games. USU’s current 11-game winning streak is tied for the seventh-longest in the nation. ... The Aggies won the rebound battle, 44-25, for the 15th straight game this season and are 64-11 under Smith when that happens. … USU allowed 60 points for the first time in eight games. … The Aggies improved to 9-0 on the season and 50-8 under Smith when its bench outscores its opponents reserves as USU had a 21-12 advantage. ... With Miller getting 20 points Tuesday, he joined Marco Anthony and Bean as the third Aggie this season to reach 20 points in a game. ... Aggie guard Steven Ashworth had a career-high five rebounds. … The Aggie lead the all-time series with the Rams, 65-39. This is the fourth most-played opponent for USU.
QUETA MW PLAYER OF WEEK
Queta was honored by the Mountain West on Tuesday for his play last week. The junior was named the MW Player of the Week.
Queta recorded back-to-back double-doubles as USU swept a conference home series against San Diego State last week. In the Aggies’ 57-45 victory in Game 1, Queta recorded 14 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, while adding three steals, one block and one assist.
In USU’s 64-59 win in Game 2, Queta recorded his league-leading sixth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. He also added five blocks, four assists and one steal. Queta’s final block was followed by four unanswered points by USU that put the Aggies in the lead for the rest of the contest.
For the week, Queta averaged 12.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game, while shooting 64.7 percent (11 of 17) from the floor.