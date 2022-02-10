One of the first things said by Aggie players and coaches after Tuesday night’s setback at Wyoming was “let’s start another one.”
They were referencing another winning streak. The Utah State men’s basketball team had won five in a row before the 78-76 overtime loss to the Cowboys in a Mountain West Conference game in Laramie.
The Aggies (15-10, 6-6 MW) don’t have to wait long for an opportunity to try and get another positive streak going. They host Nevada Friday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff against the Wolf Pack (9-13, 3-8) is set for 7 o’clock and will be televised on FS1.
“We are disappointed we didn’t finish the game (at Wyoming), we had a chance to win,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “We didn’t do it, but we are not going to hang our heads and say we aren’t any good any more. … Tomorrow is a big game for us. It’s getting near the end of the season, so we need to continue to go for it.”
Nevada comes to Logan having lost six in a row, including a 78-49 loss to the Aggies in Reno nearly two weeks ago. However, the Wolf Pack has been much more competitive in recent losses at San Diego State (65-63) and at home against Colorado State (82-72) earlier this week.
“We know it’s going to be a hard-fought game,” Odom said. “... They (Wolf Pack) are playing better. They had their chances at San Diego State and against Colorado State.”
In the first meeting, there were five lead changes and the game was tied six times in the first eight minutes of the contest. USU used an 11-2 run that was triggered by a dunk by Justin Bean to take the lead for good. The Aggies held a 45-27 lead at halftime.
A 16-2 run early in the second half gave USU a 30-point lead. It grew to 34 at one point on a Max Shulga steal and dunk. All 13 Aggies that dressed saw at least two minutes of action. Six players reached double figures in scoring, led by Bean and RJ Eytle-Rock with 12 points each.
“We had an excellent game against them the first time,” Odom said. “We were fortunate to get them to miss some key shots. It was tight early, then we were able to separate before halftime. Our guys' attention to detail on defense was tremendous. … We know this game will not be the same, nor do we expect it to be exactly the same. They will be ready and eager to beat us.”
It will surely be a different game at the Spectrum. Nevada guard Grant Sherfield was held to four points in Reno. He is averaging a team-best 17.9 points a game and also dishing out 6.3 assists an outing.
“We made it difficult on Sherfield, that was key,” Odom said. “... Our defense was good. Steven (Ashworth) on Sherfield did a good job, and it wasn’t just him as Max (Shulga) got on him some and RJ (Eytle-Rock) did too. The help was there. I’m sure they will make adjustments to that.”
Sherfield missed the next three games, including the close loss to the Aztecs, but did start in the last Nevada outing on Tuesday. The Wolf Pack has also been without one of its 7-footers, as Warren Washington, who averages 10.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, has been out for six games. He could return Friday.
“We are preparing for him (Washington), no different than we did the first game,” Odom said. “We prepped for him. He is on our minds. He does change things for them because he is a really good shot blocker and rolls to the basket. We’ve got to be ready if he ends up playing. Sherfield played in the last game and we are planning on him to play.”
Joining Sherfield and Washington in double-digit scoring is Desmond Cambridge, Jr., (16.5) and 7-footer Will Baker (11.4). Cambridge led the Wolf Pack in the first meeting with the Aggies with 12 points, while Baker had 11 points.
“Cambridge is playing really well, so is (Kenan) Blackshear and Baker played really well against San Diego State,” Odom said. “We know he (Baker) can make threes and score in and around the basket.”
The Aggies were without starting guard Sean Bairstow at Wyoming on Tuesday, but he is feeling better and has been practicing. The sophomore has been averaging 10.3 ppg.
“Sean just had a little non-COVID sickness and was able to rest,” Odom said. “He will play.”
Bean continues to lead USU, averaging a double-double with 18.5 points and 10.0 rebounds a game. Brandon Horvath, who had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in the loss Tuesday, has been filling up the stat sheet of late and is averaging 13.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists a game for the season.
“A huge key is our offense and making them (Wolf Pack) work to guard us,” Odom said. “Taking care of the ball and getting the right shots will be big.”