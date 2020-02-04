It was not the way the Utah State men’s basketball wanted to start 2020.
In fact, it was downright disappointing. The Aggies began the year with a wake-up call in a loss at UNLV on New Year’s Day, 70-53. At the time, it was their worst setback of the season. It is still the second worst and was the beginning of a three-game skid.
“We get a great opportunity against a good UNLV team, a team that really man handled us at their place to start 2020,” USU head coach Craig Smith said Tuesday evening after practice. “They outdid us in every way, shape and form. They are very physical and athletic. They may be the most athletic team in the league.”
The Aggies will get a shot at redemption Wednesday night. They host the Runnin’ Rebels in a crucial Mountain West game in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. as the contest will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network. It will be Spectrum Magic night.
“It was very clear they (Rebels) were extremely determined to win that game, much more determined than us,” Smith said. “We did some things well, but we did not execute well. ... It was one of their (Rebels) best games.”
Despite the Rebels (11-12, 6-4 MW) owning a commanding lead in the overall series (33-8), the Aggies (17-7, 6-5) have won three straight in Logan against UNLV and four of the last five at home. With a logjam in the league standings — just three games are the difference from second to eighth — every night will be big the rest of the way. USU has seven games left in the regular season, while UNLV has eight and is a half game ahead of the Aggies.
“It’s a fine line between two and eight, and certainly you need to take care of business at home,” Smith said. “As a whole, it seems like teams are winning at home and struggling on the road. San Diego State is beating everybody. It’s a big week for the Aggies, no doubt. It’s that time with seven games left in the season. This is the time of year teams start trending upward or downward. We need to right the ship and get back on track.”
In the first meeting this season, the Rebels were the aggressors and led for most of the game. The Aggies mounted several rallies in the first half, but could never put together a run until late. UNLV had a 24-point lead at one point in the second half.
Both teams have evolved since Jan. 1. USU has center Neemias Queta back now, while UNLV guard Elijah Mitrou-Long returned a week ago from a broken thumb after starting the first nine games of the season. The Aggies are coming off a 80-68 loss at No. 4 San Diego State last Saturday, but had won three in a row before that setback.
“Looking at the tape or video from a month ago, you do notice we are a different team,” Smith said. “We are a different team and we are playing a lot different than we did a month ago. They are doing some things different as well, so it will be a challenge. ... In a lot of ways, it’s two different teams than we were a month ago.”
The Rebels come to town having lost three in a row after being in second place in the MW at one time. Their latest setback came at Colorado State, 96-77, last Saturday.
UNLV is led by guard Bryce Hamilton, who averages 14.8 points and 4.9 rebounds a game. Joining him in double-figure scoring is Amauri Hardy (14.1), Mitrou-Long (11.8) and Donnie Tillman (10.8), who has been coming off the bench of late. Hamilton came off the bench in the first meeting to score 20 points, while Hardy had 14 points and big man Cheikh Mbacke Diong had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.
“Hamilton is playing at an elite level right now,” Smith said. “He had 29 against San Diego State. I don’t care who you are, if you are having 29 against San Diego State you are doing something very, very well. He does everything.”
Hamilton has scored at least 26 points in the last four games, including a 35-point effort against New Mexico.
USU and UNLV are the two best rebounding teams in the MW as the Aggies rank first with 40.5 rebounds per contest, while the Runnin’ Rebels rank second with 39.0 rebounds per game. The two teams are also first and second in rebounding margin as USU outrebounds opponents by 8.3, while UNLV outrebounds the opposition by 8.1.
“They (Rebels) pose a lot problems and are one of the best rebounding teams in the country,” Smith said. “They get 40 percent of their missed shots, which is an outstanding number, especially at this time of the year.”
Diong leads the Rebels on the boards with 8.7 a game. Aggie forward Justin Bean is 11th in the nation in total rebounds (243), 19th in offensive rebounds per game (3.75) and just outside the Top 25 with 10.1 rebounds per game to rank No. 26.
Bean has recorded a double-double in five games in MW play and has totaled 12 double-doubles on the season to rank eighth in the nation. He averages 12.9 points per game.
Aggie guard Sam Merrill leads USU with 17.8 points an outing. He is joined by Bean and Queta (10.8) in double-digit scoring. Brock Miller (9.8) and Alphonso Anderson (9.3) are both close. Merrill has scored in double figures in all six career games against UNLV, averaging 15.5 ppg.
Merrill and junior guard Abel Porter are the only guard tandem in the MW that ranks in the Top 5 in assist-to-turnover ratio, averaging 2.6 and 2.00 to rank second and fourth, respectively. Merrill is 17th in the nation with a free throw percentage of .895 and 24th in assist-to-turnover ratio.
“The last six games we have been more consistent as a whole,” Smith said. “There are still some stretches (we need to get better). ... We need to know where our bread is buttered and I need to do a better job with that in role definition. Not everybody can be the quarterback. We need to do a better job of not having empty possessions. ... It can’t just be a two-man show. We need other guys.”