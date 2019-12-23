With their win on Saturday over the Gators at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, the Aggies accomplished something for the first time ever.
The 65-62 victory for the Utah State men’s basketball team marked the first time in school history the Aggies have recorded two wins against the Southeastern Conference in the same season. It is also the first time since the 2013-14 campaign that USU has notched two wins against Power 5 programs in the same season. The Aggies beat both USC and Mississippi State at home with Stew Morrill at the helm.
USU is 2-0 against SEC teams this year as it also posted a 80-78 neutral court win against LSU in November. That is as many wins as USU has had against SEC teams in the last 47 years combined.
Saturday’s game against Florida (7-4) came right down to the wire. There were seven lead changes and four ties in the contest.
The Gators largest lead was six, while USU had a seven-point advantage in the first half.
The Aggies (12-2) took the lead for good when Diogo Brito hit a jumper in the lane with 4:14 minutes to play.
“Our guys stayed together and believed in one another,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “We made enough plays to find a way to win.”
The Brito field goal sparked a 7-0 surge. Justin Bean made a layup off a Brito pass, and Sam Merrill buried his fifth 3-pointer of the game off a pass from Bean to give the Aggies a 61-55 lead with 1:49 left in the contest.
While USU was building on its lead, the defensive side was getting stops — seven in a row to be exact. The Gators missed two free throws and didn’t score for five-and-a-half minutes. Brito took four free throws and made them all over the final 25 seconds.
“That was a fun one; that was fun to come away with a win,” said Merrill, who scored a team-best 21 points, grabbed a career-high nine rebounds and dished out five assists. “... We have played some good teams on this trip and came away with two wins. ... We got some stops and got the win.”
Before beating Florida, USU beat South Florida in overtime, 76-74, in a game played in Houston last Wednesday.
Merrill, who was named MVP of the Orange Bowl Classic game, credited his teammates with hitting “big shots” and playing team defense. USU held Florida to 32.3 percent shooting from the field and 23.5 percent shooting from behind the arc (4 of 17). It was the eighth time this year the Aggies held an opponent to under 40 percent shooting from the field and the eighth time they held an opponent to under 30 percent shooting from behind the 3-point line.
Utah State had 19 assists and 24 made field goals in the game, while Florida had just eight assists on 20 made field goals.
Joining Merrill in double-digit scoring was Bean (12) and Brito (11). Bean also had nine rebounds and four assists, while Brito had five rebounds and five assists.
Center Neemias Queta made his second start of the season after missing 10 games because of a knee injury. He banged knees with a Florida player at the 6:58 mark of the first half and went down. He was helped from the court, went to the locker room and did not see any playing time the rest of the way. The team is taking a few days off for Christmas and no update for Queta has been released.
After the break, the Aggies host NAIA Eastern Oregon on Saturday. The Mountaineers (7-6) have lost two in a row and four of their last five.
Merrill awarded
Merrill garnered several weekly accolades after leading the Aggies to a pair of victories last week. He scored team highs of 21 points in each contest and, for his efforts, was named the Mountain West Player of the Week, College Sports Madness High-Major Player of the Week and the America First Credit Union USU Student-Athlete of the Week.
USU beat South Florida in overtime, 76-74, then edged Florida, 65-62. Against the Bulls, Merrill scored 21 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists, while shooting 53.8 percent (7 of 13) from the floor, 57.1 percent (4 of 7) from behind the 3-point line and 100.0 percent (3 of 3) at the free throw line.
Against the Gators, Merrill scored 21 points, pulled down a career-high nine rebounds and had a team-best five assists. He finished the game shooting 44.4 percent (8 of 18) from the floor, including 50.0 percent (5 of 10) from behind the 3-point line.
For the week, Merrill averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting 48.4 percent (15 of 31) from the floor and 52.9 percent (9 of 17) from behind the 3-point line.
National rankings
USU leads the nation at the free throw line, making an NCAA-best 238 free throws this season. The Aggies are fifth in the nation with 310 attempts at the foul line. Merrill is the main contributor to the Aggies’ success at the line as he ranks No. 20 in the nation with 61 free throws made.
Bean has been strong on the glass for the Aggies the entire season, pulling down double-digit rebounds in all but three games to rank second in the nation with 160 total rebounds on the year. Bean is also fourth nationally with eight double-doubles, fifth in the nation in offensive rebounds per game (4.29) sixth in the nation in total rebounds per game (11.4), and ranks just outside the Top 25 with 7.14 defensive rebounds per game (27th).
As a team, USU is second in the nation with 591 total rebounds this season, eighth in rebounding margin (+10.0), ninth in defensive rebounds per game (30.36) and No. 11 in total rebounds per game (42.21).
The Aggies are also among the best nationally in moving the ball, logging 15 or more assists in each of the last two games and totaling double-digit assists in all but two games this season. In all, the Aggies have totaled 225 assists on the year to rank No. 7 in the nation and carry an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.33 to rank No. 24.
Individually, Merrill is No. 23 in the nation with a 2.68 assist-to-turnover ratio, which is currently the sixth-best ratio in school history in a single season.
USU rounds out its national rankings by being No. 14 in the land with a plus-16.5 scoring margin this season.