In a game the Aggies never trailed, it sure was close for most of the 40 minutes Saturday night at Fresno State.
Utah State made plays when it needed to and finished strong with an 11-2 run late in the game to pick up a valuable Mountain West road win, 71-59, at the Save Mart Center.
“It was really satisfying for us as a team to be able to pull out the win at the end, especially after they (Bulldogs) hit a couple of big shots,” said Aggie forward Justin Bean, who finished with his 13th double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. “Overall, I thought we gave them some problems and frustrated their offensive flow. We made big plays on offense and broke the press their at the end.”
The Bulldogs (9-17, 5-10) had gotten to within a point midway through the second quarter after trailing by 12 points. Twice Fresno State was within a point. The Aggies (21-7, 10-5) responded both times with big-time 3-pointers by Alphonso Anderson and Diogo Brito — two players off the bench.
“We settled into our grove and finished strong,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “Diogo hit a couple of really big threes. Diogo is playing fantastic right now. His last four or five games, he’s really ascended. It shows the way our team is playing. We need Diogo.”
After falling behind by nine with seven minutes to play, the Bulldogs got to within three. Once again, Brito hit a shot from beyond the arc, and shortly later the Aggies started getting stops and making their final run. Sean Bairstow broke free and was found by his teammates for two dunks, and the Aggies made 6 of their last 8 free throws to seal the deal.
“We stopped them (Bulldogs) on six of their last eight possessions,” Smith said. “... Give Sean Bairstow credit. He is only a freshman, but is playing like he isn’t a freshman. He was in there at the end on the road in a tight game and hasn’t been in that situation. He made some big plays.”
Brito finished with 10 points off the bench. Sam Merrill led the Aggies with a game-best 24 points, while Bean was the third USU player to reach double figures. Neemias Queta finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
USU shot 40.9 percent (9 of 22) from 3-point range and 44.1 percent from the field. The Aggies held Fresno State to 37.7 percent shooting, marking the 16th time this year that USU has held an opponent to under 40 percent shooting from the field.
“Certainly having Neemie (Queta) healthy again is a huge part of that in our rim protection,” Smith said. “Sam (Merrill) and Diogo (Brito) are elite defenders. Then you have Bean and Alphonso (Anderson) back there, both physical guys. We are really playing connected defensively in a major way. Slowly, but surely our offense is getting back to where it needs to be.”
USU has won four in a row now and seven of its last eight games to move into second place in the MW standings, a half game ahead of Colorado State and Nevada.
The Aggies have three games left, including two at the bottom of the standing in San Jose State and Wyoming. The lone road game is at New Mexico, which is in seventh place.
“Now we get to be at home for a week and a half,” Smith said. “It will be nice to have a day off. We need to take care of business on Wednesday, then we have a week to get healthy and tighten some things up and make a big push.”
With the victory Saturday, Smith picked up his 200th win as a head coach with 49 of them at the helm of the Aggies.
“I know he didn’t say anything about this being his 200th win because that’s the type of coach he is, but we are really happy for him,” Bean said. “We can’t say enough good things about him.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies moved up five spots to No. 41 in the NET rankings after Saturday’s win, while the Bulldogs were at No. 166. … Fresno State assistant coach Tarvish Felton spent time at USU as an assistant with Stew Morrill and Tim Duryea. … The Aggies are now 20-2 this season when outrebounding the opponent as it won the battle on the boards, 44-29. … USU improved to 18-2 on the year when the bench outscores the opponent as it did Saturday, 20-14. …Merrill scored in double figures for the 19th straight time this year, 25th time this season and 102nd time in his career. He started his 113th game, tying Kendall Youngblood for fifth on the career list. Merrill also played in his 125th game to tie Jalen Moore for eighth. He is second in the MW in career 3-pointers made with 297 as he passed BYU’s Jimmer Fredette (296) on Saturday. … Brito played in his 114th game to move into a tie with Youngblood and Kevin Nixon for 17th on the career list at USU. He also had 10 points, and USU improved to 28-0 when Brito scores in double figures over the last two seasons. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 39-25.
HONORS FOR MERRILL
Merrill was named the Mountain West Player of the Week Monday after leading the Aggies to a pair of road victories at Colorado State and Fresno State.
In a 75-72 victory at Colorado State, Merrill scored a game-high 32 points and added five assists, four rebounds and one steal, while shooting 66.7 percent (12 of 18) from the floor, 60.0 percent (6 of 10) from behind the 3-point line and 100.0 percent (2 of 2) at the free throw line.
In a 71-59 victory at Fresno State, Merrill scored a game-high 24 points and added four rebounds, four assists and one steal, playing the entire 40 minutes. He finished the game shooting 53.3 percent (8 of 15) from the floor, 50.0 percent (3 of 6) from behind the 3-point line and 83.3 percent (5 of 6) at the free throw line. Merrill increased his career point total to 2,052, passing former Fresno State Bulldog Marvelle Harris for fifth on the career points list in the MW.
For the week, Merrill averaged 28.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 60.6 percent from the floor, 56.3 percent from behind the 3-point line and 87.5 percent at the free throw line.
RECEIVING VOTES AGAIN
The Aggies received votes in the latest poll released by The Associated Press on Monday. The Aggies gleaned eight votes to come in at No. 36.
USU opened the year ranked No. 17 in the AP poll and No. 19 in the coaches poll before climbing as high as No. 15 in both polls at the end of November. The Aggies were last ranked at the beginning of January before falling out of the polls after a three-game losing streak to open 2020.
STATISTICALLY
USU is one of the top teams in the nation on the glass and sharing the ball, as the Aggies are third in total rebounds (1,131), fourth in total assists (459), fifth in rebound margin (+8.6) and sixth in defensive rebounds per game (29.43). USU is also one of the best at the foul line, making 457 total free throws this season to rank fifth.
The Aggies are also in the Top 25 in the nation in six other categories, including 13th in both assist-to-turnover ratio (1.36) and total rebounds per game (40.39), 14th in both assists per game (16.4) and scoring margin (+12.5), 15th in free throw percentage (.773) and 21st in free throw attempts (591).
Individually, Merrill is 14th in the nation in free throw percentage (.893), 21st in free throws made (125) and 23rd in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.54). Merrill is just outside the Top 25 in 3-point field goal percentage, shooting 41.1 percent from behind the arc to rank No. 27.
Bean’s name is peppered among the leaders in rebounding as he is 10th in the nation with 286 total rebounds, 13th with 13 double-doubles, 18th in offensive rebounds per game (3.64) and 23rd in total rebounds per game (10.2).
UP NEXT
The Aggies have two home games before wrapping up the regular season on the road. Wyoming visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game. The Cowboys (6-20, 1-13) let a double-digit lead in the second half get away and lost at home to Colorado State, 77-70, on Saturday. USU won the first meeting with Wyoming in Laramie, 68-45, in late January.