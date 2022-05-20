It didn’t take long for the Aggie to find a new gymnastics coach.
After one of their best seasons in a while, they were without a head coach when Amy Smith left to start a brand new program at Clemson in late April. It took Utah State Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell less than a month to find the fifth head gymnastics coach in program history.
Kristin White was named the head coach on Friday.
“We are thrilled to welcome Kristin White to the Aggie family to be the head coach of our gymnastics program,” Hartwell said in a press release. “With all of her attributes from being an All-American gymnast at Oklahoma, to coaching at the club level, at Oklahoma, Iowa State and at Arizona State, combined with her positive personality, made her our clear-cut choice from an outstanding pool of candidates. Under Kristin’s leadership, we are confident the upward trajectory of our gymnastics program will continue.”
The Aggies won their first conference title in gymnastics in 17 years this past spring. USU went 15-11, which is its best overall record in years.
White joins the Aggies after spending the last two seasons as an assistant coach under co-head coaches Jay and Jess Santos at Arizona State. The Sun Devils finished the 2022 season ranked No. 22 in the nation and captured a share of the Pac-12 regular season title. ASU finished the 2021 season ranked No. 9 in the final poll, and White was named the WCGA Regional Assistant Coach of the Year.
With White working with gymnasts on balance beam and floor exercise, Arizona State finished the 2022 season scoring 49-plus in nine-straight meets on beam.
“I would like to thank Vice President & Athletics Director John Hartwell, Deputy AD Jerry Bovee, Executive Associate AD & SWA Amy Crosbie, and the rest of the hiring committee for believing in my vision and giving me the opportunity to lead Utah State gymnastics,” White said in a press release. “I would also like to thank the staff at Arizona State along with mentors throughout my career that have helped me become a better coach and made me who I am today.
“The Aggies are coming off a historic season, and it was very clear from the moment I stepped on campus that the administration is committed to excellence. Our student-athlete experience will be at the forefront of the program, and I look forward to getting to Logan and empowering our young women to success in the classroom and on the competition floor.”
Prior to Arizona State, White was an assistant coach at Iowa State during the 2018-20 seasons as the Cyclones finished in the top-25 each year. During her final season in Ames, White mentored a floor lineup that finished the year ranked No. 16 in the nation, an improvement of 23 spots from the season before.
Before entering the college ranks as a coach, White spent five years at the club level, where she mentored club gymnasts with Dynamo Gymnastics in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Dynamo, one of the top clubs in the nation, was awarded a pair of Region III Program of the Year honors in 2015 and 2016, as White was recognized individually as the 2016 Oklahoma State Coach of the Year.
A 2010 graduate at Oklahoma, White remained at her alma mater as a graduate assistant during the 2011 and 2012 seasons as the Sooners finished among the top-10 each year. White completed a master’s degree in adult and higher education.
As a student-athlete at Oklahoma, White helped lead the Sooners to a trio of Big 12 team championships from 2008-10, and a runner-up finish at the 2010 NCAA National Championships. Individually, White was recognized with All-American honors on beam and floor as a senior in 2010. In addition to her excellence in the gym, White also earned three Outstanding Community Service Awards and spent three years as a member of Oklahoma’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee and two years on OU’s Athletics Council.
White will be joined in Logan by her husband Trent White and their eight-month-old son Brayden.
USU capped off one of the most successful seasons in school history this past spring by finishing third in Session 1 of the second round of the NCAA Norman Regional. The Aggies scored the highest mark ever at a regional meet with a 196.825. USU ended the year ranked No. 23 in the nation.