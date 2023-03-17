Support Local Journalism

Mitchell White has been named Utah State’s secondary coach, it was announced Friday by Aggie head football coach Blake Anderson.

White, who has five years of coaching experience, comes to Utah State after spending the 2022 season as the cornerbacks coach at Stephen F. Austin, where he helped the Lumberjacks win the Western Athletic Conference Championship. White was part of an SFA defense that ranked among the best at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level last season, forcing 19 turnovers with 11 interceptions and eight fumbles, and a pair of defensive touchdowns.


