Mitchell White has been named Utah State’s secondary coach, it was announced Friday by Aggie head football coach Blake Anderson.
White, who has five years of coaching experience, comes to Utah State after spending the 2022 season as the cornerbacks coach at Stephen F. Austin, where he helped the Lumberjacks win the Western Athletic Conference Championship. White was part of an SFA defense that ranked among the best at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level last season, forcing 19 turnovers with 11 interceptions and eight fumbles, and a pair of defensive touchdowns.
During the 2022 campaign, Stephen F. Austin had nine defenders earn all-WAC honors, including defensive back Bruce Harmon.
Before joining Stephen F. Austin, White coached at Notre Dame College (2021), University of Mary (2020), the University of Findlay (2019) and the Montreal Alouettes (2018).
As the pass defense coordinator and secondary coach at Notre Dame College in 2021, White helped the Falcons lead the nation in interceptions and turnovers gained as NDC’s pass defense improved by over 80 yards per game. And, as the cornerbacks coach at the University of Findlay, he helped the Oilers rank in the top 25 nationally in turnovers gained.
White was a four-year letterwinner (2009-12) at Michigan State as he appeared in 43 career games and helped the Spartans win the 2010 Big Ten Championship. He also competed in track & field at MSU.
Following his collegiate career, White spent six years in professional football, including in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders (2013) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017). White also played four years in the Canadian Football League and won back-to-back Grey Cups with the Ottawa Redblacks (2016) and Toronto Argonauts (2017). During the 2016 campaign, he was named a CFL East All-Star.
A native of Livonia, Michigan, graduated from Michigan State in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in human resources in economics.
GYMNASTICS
Utah State’s gymnastics team will conclude its 2023 season on Saturday at the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championships.
Joining the Aggies (2-12) at the America First Event Center will be No. 21 Southern Utah (14-5), the host school, Boise State (4-7) and BYU (4-11).
The MRGC Championships will be streamed live on ESPN+. Additionally, live scoring will be available online at suutbirds.com, and fans can follow the Utah State gymnastics social media outlets for meet updates.
In its previous six outings at the MRGC Championships – the 2020 championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic – Utah State has placed second (2017), third (2018 and 2021) and fourth (2016 and 2019), before capturing the 2022 title at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.
The Aggies defeated No. 21 BYU, No. 24 Boise State and Southern Utah, recording a season-high 197.025 – a score that ranks second all-time in school history – at the 2022 MRGCs. It marked USU’s sixth league title overall and its first since 2005 (Western Gymnastics Conference). The Broncos placed second with a 196.500, the Thunderbirds finished third with a 196.500 and the Cougars rounded out the team scoring in fourth with a 196.375.
The Aggies are currently ranked 45th in the country in Week 10 of the Road to Nationals rankings with a National Qualifying Score of 195.560. They also rank 36th on bars (49.040), 44th on floor (49.105), 51st on beam (48.870) and 54th on vault (48.760).
Individually, junior Brianna Brooks is second in the MRGC and 63rd nationally in the all-around (39.145). She is also fifth in the conference and tied for 67th nationally on bars (9.880). Senior Alivia Ostendorf is tied for fourth in the MRGC on floor (9.875) and tied for ninth on vault (9.825). Senior Ariel Toomey ranks sixth in the league on floor (9.870), while fellow senior Sofi Sullivan is second in the MRGC and tied for 51st in the NCAA on beam (9.890).
