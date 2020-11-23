For the second straight week, Fresno State will not play a football game, but it’s a fate Utah State is on track to avoid.
During Monday’s press conference, USU interim head coach Frank Maile said his team is preparing to host New Mexico on Thanksgiving. The Aggies’ road game against Wyoming was canceled last Thursday because they had been experiencing an upward trend of COVID-19 cases.
“As of today, we’re playing ball,” Maile said. “(We) had a test today, got a test tomorrow. I can only speak to one day at a time, (but) so far we’re cleared to play football, but our plan right now is to play Thursday.”
Maile recently received some encouraging news when he found out potential starting quarterback Andrew Peasley and two-year starting offensive linemen Demytrick Ali’ifua were cleared to play this week. Both players were unavailable last week due to the coronavirus.
Maile didn’t specifically talk about any other USU players regarding COVID-19 during his weekly press conference, but did say contract tracing was a much bigger issue last week than actual positive tests. The former Aggie defensive linemen also said some of the other players who have been quarantined “will trickle back a little bit later,” potentially Wednesday or Thursday of this week.
“That’s really what led us not to play was the tracing portion of the deal,” Maile said. “We had to quarantine players, probably too many to play (Wyoming), and thinking of our players’ health and safety first and foremost. That would have been a problem for us to play last week.”
USU’s contest against Wyoming was scraped last Wednesday morning. Prior to that announcement, redshirt freshman Cooper Legas was preparing to make his first career start at quarterback. Legas has yet to take a Division I snap.
Maile was asked Monday if Legas or Peasley, who saw limited playing time in USU’s first three games this fall, would get the start against the Lobos.
“I still think it’s up for competition,” he said. “I know Andrew has more experience, but I think it’s always a competition outside when it comes to the quarterback position. I think Peasley has the upper hand because he knows the offense a little bit better, has more experience, but that doesn’t speak to what the competition will look like from day to day.”
For the second time in as many games, running backs coach Dave Schramm will be directing the Aggie offense. Offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder is still quarantined with COVID-19, Maile said Monday.
It’s been a trying season for Utah State — which is off to its first 0-4 start since 2007 — in many ways, especially from a COVID-19 and injury standpoint. Thirteen different Aggies have missed a combined 20 games this fall. Four starters have sat out two games each in tight end Carson Terrell, O-lineman Jacob South, defensive tackle Ritisoni Fata and safety Troy Lefeged Jr.
Lefeged Jr. recently underwent shoulder surgery and is out for the rest of the season. Late last week, Lefeged Jr. was one of three Aggie starters who elected to enter the transfer portal. The others were linebacker/safety Cash Gilliam and explosive wide receiver Deven Thompkins.
All three athletes released statements on Twitter expressing gratitude for their time at USU. Gilliam and Lefeged Jr. are on track to graduate next month and will be graduate transfers, while Thompkins will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
In four games this seasons, Thompkins hauled in a team-high 20 receptions for a team-best 214 yards and one touchdown. Justin McGriff currently ranks second on the team in catches (10) and receiving yards (80).
Gilliam contributed with 20 tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, in three games in 2020, while Lefeged Jr. chipped in with 13 tackles in two games. Gilliam, a former Kentucky player, sat out of USU’s 35-16 loss to Fresno State on Nov. 14 due to COVID-19 protocol.
“Next man up,” Maile said. “We’ve just got to keep moving forward, so people have got personal reasons for why they do certain things and that’s all I’ll address with anyone who’s not part of the program.”
Although Maile declined to talk more about the matter, he did say all three players approached him first about their desire to enter the transfer portal.
“Those guys have done a great job communicating that,” Maile said. “They did it the right way and found themselves in the portal. ... It this point, the message to the team has been the same: you’re in or you’ve got to walk ... so nobody’s bigger than Utah State at the end of the day. I mean, the culture here is still strong. The kids that are here want to battle to the end, they want to grind. They’re still hungry as crazy as that sounds with the ups and downs of this season, but I haven’t lost any hope and neither have the kids that are still in the building.”
Ali’ifua also participated in Monday’s Zoom call and was asked how he’s dealt with the turmoil and hardships the Aggies have faced over the past few weeks — head coach Gary Andersen was fired on Nov. 7 and signal caller Jason Shelley was dismissed from the team eight days later — and how he as a senior has tried to lead his team.
“You’ve really got to take it one day at a time,” he said. “One thing that coach Frank likes to focus on is the family, that we treat this team as a family. It’s built on loyalty and respect, and everybody who’s here, they’re loyal, they earned our respect. ... Every day that we’re here, we just treat each other as (family) and we’ve got each others’ back, and that’s just what I’ve been trying to do and portray that the family aspect to everybody, basically like, ‘I’m here for you, you’re here for me and we’re going to stick through this thing together no matter where it goes.’”
Ali’ifua went on to say “a lot of different leaders are emerging right now, especially with the amount of adversity that we’re going through, so it’s really good to see.”