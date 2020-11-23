Ready or not, it’s time for some college basketball.
The season tips off Wednesday, and the Utah State men will be among the many teams opening the 2020-21 campaign. The Aggies will be at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in the Sanford Pentagon. USU takes on VCU Wednesday night at 7:30. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
VCU is a late addition to the tournament. When the Aggies left for South Dakota on Monday, they were expecting to play Wichita State. The Shockers had to withdraw because of COVID, so VCU took their place after having a tournament at Tennessee canceled on Monday that the Rams were scheduled to start playing at on Thanksgiving Day.
The Aggies and Rams will be the final game of the first day. The other three contests include: Saint Mary’s vs. Memphis, Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa and West Virginia vs. South Dakota State. USU will play the winner or loser of the West Virginia/South Dakota State game on Thanksgiving Day, depending on how it fares against VCU.
“When you look at the eight teams that are in the event, we sure are excited to be in it,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said during a press conference Monday. “There are a lot of teams with different styles of play. It will be good for us. ... We feel pretty safe with how everything is being handled. The whole travel party is essentially in a mini-bubble. Everybody is in the hotel and nobody is allowed to leave except to get on a bus an go right to the facility. That’s it.”
There will be no fans at the event. All games will be aired on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
USU went 26-8 last year and captured the Mountain West Tournament for the second straight year. The Aggies have won 54 games over the two years Smith has been at the helm, which ranks sixth nationally during that timespan. USU is also 15-3 in tournaments under Smith.
But like the coach keeps saying, this is a new season and a different team. In fact when asked about a starting lineup, only two names were mentioned — center Neemias Queta and forward Justin Bean.
“I’m not going to name a starting lineup yet,” Smith said. “I’m pretty sure Queta will be in there with Bean. I will give you those two as a safe bet. ... I anticipate more fluctuation, but maybe there won’t be. I think things could change with the game. This is a lot deeper team than we’ve had. We’re definitely more athletic. We have a lot more versatility, meaning we could play big, we could play small and everything in between.”
Queta has started 55 games and played in 57 over the past two seasons. He has earned all-Mountain West accolades both seasons. The 7-foot junior averaged 13.0 points and 7.8 rebounds a game last season and is on watch lists to begin the season.
Bean has played in 63 contests, starting 34 games. The junior averaged a double-double last season with 11.9 points and 10.5 rebounds an outing.
Guard Brock Miller has played in 74 games and started 64. The junior averaged 8.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists a a game during the 2019-20 season.
Forward Alphonso Anderson is a senior and saw action in all 34 games last year, starting four. He averaged 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists a game in his lone season at USU.
When asked about the point guard position, several names were given as options. The coach mentioned junior transfer Marco Anthony, sophomore Sean Bairstow and freshmen Steven Ashworth, Rollie Worster, Zahar Vedischev and Max Shulga.
With nine players who have never played a minute in a USU uniform, there are some unknowns. The coach, however, is excited about the new Aggies.
“I know you are going to hate this answer, but I like all of them,” said Smith when asked to single out a few of the newcomers. “Don’t be surprised if they all get in there and play. Each bring different things to the table. ... Worster has looked very good. Ashworth has looked very good. Max Shulga has looked fantastic. Szymon (Zapala) has been very good. Marco Anthony has looked great. Liam (McChesney) just needs to stay healthy and is back now. ... I’m excited about all of them.”
Several Aggies have made watch lists heading into the season. They include Anthony (top-20 transfer), Zapala (top-20 freshman) and Anderson (top-20 breakout players).
VCU went 18-13 last year, recording its 20th straight winning season. The Rams have six new players on their roster for this season and are a pretty young team.
Depth and being healthy are two big positives for USU as the season begins.
“We are as healthy as we have been since I can remember,” Smith said. “Our guys look great. Everyone asks about Queta, but he is great. ... He is moving so much better than he ever has and is so much bigger than he was, especially his freshman year. Our team is very healthy and ready to roll.”
Bairstow was injured in the championship game of the MW Tournament. He has come back stronger as well.
“Sean had an excellent summer,” Smith said. “... He was really coming on last year. He had some big minutes at New Mexico. We don’t win that game without Sean. At Fresno he was really good. He has come a long way.”