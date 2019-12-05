It may have been tough to watch at times, but the Aggies will take the end result.
No. 25 Utah State opened Mountain West Conference play late Wednesday night at Provident Credit Union Event Center on the campus of San Jose State. The Spartans hung around for most of the game. The Aggies were able to make enough plays down the stretch to leave with a 71-59 win.
“I thought San Jose played great, played an excellent game,” USU head coach Craig Smith said. “They changed some things up from what they’ve been doing and were effective.”
The Aggies (8-1, 1-0 MW) never trailed in the second half, but did see the Spartans (3-6, 0-1) get within 51-45 with nine minutes to play. USU used a 6-0 run as the hosts went nearly three minutes without scoring to go up double digits.
San Jose State then went almost four minutes without a field goal as the Aggies outscored the hosts 8-2 during that stretch. A Diogo Brito layup off a nice pass from Abel Porter gave USU its largest lead of the game, 69-54, with 44 seconds to play.
“It wasn’t the prettiest, but like coach says any time we get an opportunity to play on the road in conference play we try to take advantage of it,” said Aggie forward Justin Bean, who recorded his sixth double-double of the season with game bests of 18 points and 14 rebounds. “We tried to play team ball and did that at times, but not all the way through like we needed to. But overall, I thought we competed really hard and played hard.”
Porter made four free throws in the final minute to seal the win. It was a nice way to end the game at the foul line as USU struggled mightily at the charity stripe, making just 11 of 20 for the game. The 55 percent at the free throw line as a season low.
“We’ve got to shoot better,” Smith said. “... It wasn’t pretty. How many nights are you going to see Sam (Merrill) miss three free throws?”
The Aggies also had their second-lowest number of assists on the season with nine. The coach said there were some looks, but shots did not go down. He did like that USU had a season-low seven turnovers.
“We did get 16 offensive rebounds and outscored them 46-22 in the paint which was a big key,” Smith said. “And not turning it over, they had twice as many as we did. It was a good game. We just kind of chipped away in the second half. It certainly wasn’t easy.”
In the end, the Aggies achieved what they set out for — a conference road win. USU has now won 24 of the last 25 meetings against SJSU.
“Give credit to them (Spartans),” Bean said. “But when we needed to, we came out and executed at the end when we needed to.”
Joining Bean in double-figure scoring was Merrill (14), Alphonso Anderson (12) and Brito (10).
The Spartans were led by Seneca Knight with 17 points. He was the lone SJSU player to reach double figures.
“We're not afraid,” SJSU head coach Jean Prioleau said. “We're going to put our feet forward and put our nose into the fight. I'm going to do everything in my power to change this around, change the culture of men's basketball at San Jose State.”
Bean jumped out to a 8-3 lead in the early going. The forward scored the teams first four buckets.
The Spartans came out firing from beyond the 3-point line to keep close. The hosts took a 21-19 lead after scoring six straight.
“We got off to a great start when they (Spartans) were in a zone,” Smith said. “But give them credit. They made some difficult shots and also made some threes.”
Brito drilled a 3-pointer to trigger a 8-2 run to put the visitors back in front. Bean capped the surge with a rebound bucket to give USU a 30-26 lead with 3:22 left in the opening half.
The Aggies took a 36-33 lead into the break as the Spartans went 6 of 12 from 3-point range over the first 20 minutes.
USU built a 48-37 lead at the 13:32 mark of the second half with a 9-0 run. Anderson had five points during the surge as the Spartans went nearly five minutes without scoring.
After hitting six 3-pointers in the first half, SJSU made just 2 of 9 from long range in the second half.
“Any time you get a win on the road, it’s always difficult to do that,” Smith said. “We’re excited to be 1-0.”
TIP-INS
USU improved to 64-19 all-time as an AP ranked team. … The Aggie bench outscored its counterparts Wednesday, 23-20, and have done so in every game this season. For the year, the bench has outscored opponents, 266-125. … USU improved to 32-3 under Smith when leading at halftime. ... The Aggies outrebounded the Spartans, 42-34, and have won the battle of the boards in all but one game this season. ... Merrill moved into a tie with Kendall Youngblood (389) for fourth on career assists list with three Wednesday. Merrill also played in his 108th game at USU, tying Preston Bailes (1976-79) for 21st on the career list and started his 96th game to tie Brian Jackson (1978-81) for 10th. ... Over the last two years, the Aggies are 19-0 when Diogo Brito scores in double figures. ... Freshman center Trevin Dorius made his first start of the season, finishing with four points and two rebounds. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Spartans, 63-22. This is the sixth most-played series for USU.
GAME BALL
Once again Justin Bean came up big for the Aggies. The sophomore finished with his sixth double-double of the season and fourth consecutive with a game-high 18 points and 14 rebounds. Bean was 9 of 15 from the field and six of his boards were on the offensive end. The forward also tied his career-high with three steals, blocked two shots and had an assist in a career-high 37 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
Midway through the first half, Trevin Dorius took a pass from Justin Bean and found himself all alone for a two-handed slam. It would end up being the lone dunk of the game. Dorius took over the lead for the season.
Season count: Dorius 6, Alphonso Anderson 5, Kuba Karwowski 4, Diogo Brito 4, Bean 2, Sean Bairstow 2, Brock Miller 1.
UP NEXT
The Aggies return home for their first conference game in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. They host Fresno State (2-5, 0-1) Saturday afternoon at 4. The Bulldogs hosted UNLV on Wednesday and lost in double overtime, 81-80.