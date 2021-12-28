With several Mountain West Conference men’s basketball programs dealing with shut downs because of COVID, it’s all systems go for Utah State and Air Force.
The Aggies and Falcons face each other at Clune Arena Wednesday afternoon at the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado, in both teams conference opener. Tipoff is set for 1 o’clock, and the game will be streamed online.
“We are exited about beginning Mountain West play,” USU head coach Ryan Odom said. “There are a lot of interesting things going on right now with COVID. We are excited for the opportunity for our guys to play.”
With all 11 members of the conference entering league play with winning records, it should be an exciting league season.
“Anybody can win it,” Odom said. “... COVID is going to provide some challenges. We have already lost a home game at this point. There is going to have to be some adjustments. We are going to have to be nimble. The most consistent, disciplined teams are going to fare the best.”
The Aggies (9-4) come into the contest having won three of their last four games. They have been dealing with the injury bug, but should be back to near full strength against the Falcons (7-4). Senior guards Brock Miller (back) and RJ Eytle-Rock (ankle) started the first 12 games, but missed the last outing. Then there is Justin Bean (ankle), Rylan Jones (neck) and Sean Bairstow (finger). Brandon Horvath has also dealt with some bumps, but really hasn’t missed any playing time.
“We are a little bit better,” Odom said Tuesday morning before the team departed for the Salt Lake International Airport for a flight to Denver. “Brock has been able to get out and practice. Bean, we’ve held back to make sure he doesn’t re-injure it. RJ is fine. Sean is back as well.
“Everybody is kind of dinged up at this point in the season. We are doing our best to monitor things in practice to make sure we don’t re-injuring things. Our guys have done a good job of that”
Miller, Eytle-Rock, Jones, Bean and Bairstow all practiced in preparation for Air Force. Last week in a 81-62 win against Portland State, Max Shulga and Steven Ashworth stepped in as starters for Miller and Eytle-Rock. Shulga and Ashworth are listed as “probable starters” for Wednesday’s game, but that could change.
Shulga had a career-high 18 points, a season-best seven rebounds and a season-high two steals in his first career start as an Aggie. Ashworth, who had a career-high 27 points off the bench against Weber State earlier this month, finished with six points and four assists.
“Max played well,” Odom said. “We also have Trevin (Dorius) and Szymon (Zapala) up front (off the bench) for spot minutes.”
Bean continues to lead the Aggies and the conference with eight double-doubles this season, which ranks third nationally. He is averaging 19.9 points and 10.5 rebounds an outing. Nationally, he is sixth in field goal percentage (.656), eighth in rebounds (10.5), 14th in defensive rebounds (7.23), and 26th in scoring (19.9). He is also connected on 17 of 30 3-point shots (56.7 percent).
Joining Bean in double-digit scoring is Horvath at 13.4 ppg. Miller is just shy of double figures at 9.6. Jones ranks 15th in the nation with 6.1 assists a game.
This will be the fourth time USU has opened MW play at Air Force. The Aggies have won three in a row against the Falcons and taken five of the last six meetings. The last setback in the series came at Clune Arena in 2020.
Coming into this game, Air Force has won four in a row at home. The Falcons have averaged 65.5 points, while giving up 57 during that stretch. USU ranks second in the MW in scoring with 79.5 ppg and has averaged 83.7 over the last three games.
Air Force has used the same starting lineup in all 11 games and eight Falcons have played in every contest. Three freshmen start.
“They are a well coached team with a good mix of some guys that have played for (head) coach (Joe) Scott for a couple of years and then some really talented young guys,” Odom said. “They challenge you with their offense and move you around. They have good shooters. ... They post 1 through 5, so all of our guys are going to have to be able to guard the post. We need to be diligent in our communication.”
Falcon senior guard A.J. Walker is the lone Air Force player to average double figures in scoring with 16.7 per game. Freshman guard Ethan Taylor is second in scoring (9.1 ppg) and leads the team in rebounding (5.2), assists (3.7) and steals (2.2).
“He (Walker) is a tough match up,” Odom said. “He can shoot from behind the arc, he can dribble inside the defense, he’s really good at reading their screens, and he is dynamite in the post. We’ve got to make sure we get help on him.”
USU has played teams this season that run similar offenses in Richmond and Penn. That should help the Aggies.
“The key is keeping bodies in front,” Odom said. “I’m confident our guys will be ready for the challenge.”
Air Force is 5-0 this season when it makes eight or more 3-pointers in a game. The Falcons average 7.5 treys a game as a team. Walker has made 24 from long distance.
The Aggies are averaging 9.8 3-pointers a contest and have six athletes with at least 11 treys on the season. Ashworth has made 26 from beyond the arc, and Miller is right behind with 25.