BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Aggie fans will have to wait a little longer to celebrate a win in the NCAA Tournament.
Utah State took on No. 21 Texas Tech in the First Round of the Big Dance Friday afternoon and came up short in the defensive battle at Skjodt Assembly Hall on the campus of Indiana University. The Red Raiders used a 13-0 run in the second half to overcome a 26-23 halftime deficit and rolled to a 65-53 win in front of 500 fans.
The last win in the NCAA Tournament came in 2001. The Aggies (20-9) have lost nine straight now at the Big Dance.
Neemias Queta led USU with 11 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and seven blocked shots. Justin Bean had a team-best 13 points and also grabbed eight rebounds. Marco Anthony chipped in 11 points.
The Red Raiders (18-10) were led by Mac McClung with a game-best 16 points. Kyler Edwards netted 12 points.
