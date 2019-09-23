Things were looking very promising for the Utah State football team, up 23-3 early in the fourth quarter against a San Diego State squad not known for its ability to put points on the scoreboard in a hurry.
To the credit, the Aztecs refused to fold, scoring touchdowns on a pair of fourth-down passes. SDSU actually got the ball back with 1:18 remaining and a chance to win after USU kicker Dominik Eberle missed a rare field goal.
Instead of panic, the Aggie defense slammed the door — Justus Te’i sacked quarterback Ryan Agnew on a wild fourth-down play that ended at the SDSU 2-yard line — and preserved a 23-17 victory in a Mountain West showdown that concluded late Saturday night. USU terminated a five-plus decade long losing streak to the Aztecs in the process.
“With college football, just look week in and week out,” USU head coach Gary Andersen said during Monday’s press conference. “I mean, the Washington State-UCLA game, if that doesn’t top it all off that anything can happen in college football (I don’t know what will). You have to be prepared for the moment and kids at times are going to be put in adverse situations, and we talk about it all the time. And it was all going fairly smooth ... and all of a sudden adversity struck us, (but) we answered the bell. At the end of the day, we made a play that we needed to be able to make.”
The UCLA-Washington State game Andersen is referring also took place last Saturday evening. The Bruins were trailing 49-17 late in the third quarter before reeling off 50 points in the final 19 minutes of game time to stun the then-19th ranked Cougars, 67-63, on the road.
Indeed, the 2019 college football season has been very unpredictable so far, so Andersen is not about to fret too much about not blowing out one of the premier programs in the MW on its home field.
Although they made some mistakes against the Aztecs — some of them very costly — the Aggies put together a solid performance in all three aspects of the game.
For starters, USU didn’t turn the ball over against one of the NCAA leaders in turnover margin. The Aggies only created one turnover, but it was a game-changing 48-yard interception return for a touchdown by Shaq Bond — the second pick-six of his USU career.
The junior safety nearly picked off two more passes in the game and matched his season high with eight tackles, including 1.5 for a loss. For his efforts, Bond was selected as the College Sports Madness Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week.
Offensively, the Aggies only managed 16 points on five trips to the red zone, but they moved the ball consistently and ran it well enough against an elite SDSU rush defense to keep the Aztec secondary honest. The Aggies only had one three-and-out series the entire game and it was their first possession.
USU finished with 375 yards of total offense and went a solid 8 for 16 on third down conversions. Aggie quarterback Jordan Love completed 30 of 47 passes for 293 yards and did an outstanding job of dealing with a handful of shaky snaps.
Jaylen Warren had a memorable 11-yard TD scamper with 36 seconds remaining in the opening half, capping off an eight-play 80-yard drive in a two-minute drill situation. The Aggies were aggressive when a lot of teams would have been content with a 13-3 halftime lead, and it paid off in a big way.
It was another strong performance by USU wide receiver Siaosi Mariner, who once against showcased his sure hands on contested throws and finished with 74 yards on seven receptions. Wideouts Savon Scarver and Jordan Nathan, and tight ends Caleb Repp and Carson Terrell also teamed up to make several crucial plays.
One of the unsung heroes for the Aggies was tailback Gerold Bright, Andersen asserted.
“G-Bright blocked like crazy,” Andersen said.
It was another solid effort by an Aggie offensive line that had to deal with what appeared to be a pretty significant right leg or knee injury to starting right tackle Andy Koch in the second half. The Aggies didn’t allow a sack against the Aztecs and have yielded two in 142 passing attempts this season.
“Yeah, those guys, their goal is to be 8 or 9 strong, for sure, and there’s young men in there that play multiple positions,” Andersen said of the USU O-line. “They know when their number’s called they’ve got to hop up and go, and it’s great to see that. It’s not just five starters on the offensive line. It’s much like the defensive line. They don’t rotate as much on the offensive line as we do on the defensive line, but I really think those kids see themselves as eight starters that can go in there and compete and play at any level. And we’ve seen that in three games already.”
Likewise, several Aggies performed well on the defensive side of the ball, in addition to Bond. Linebackers David Woodward and Kevin Meitzenheimer combined for 22 tackles, cornerback DJ Williams made 11 solo stops — “I thought the DBs tackled extremely well,” Andersen said — corner Cam Haney broke up three passes in his first game of the season, and defensive end Tipa Galeai wreaked havoc. Galeai, who had three tackles for a loss, and fellow defensive ends Nick Heninger, Jacoby Wildman and Te’i each had a sack for a USU defense that racked up 10 tackles for loss.
USU limited SDSU’s vaunted rushing attack to 91 yards on 46 attempts. Granted, the Aztecs lost 37 yards on the aforementioned Agnew sack, but even without that play they still only averaged 2.84 on their other 45 attempts. SDSU’s longest run only went 14 yards.
Eberle did miss the aforementioned 42-yard field goal, but was successful from 30, 29 and 32 yards out. The senior, who now ranks third in program history with 280 career points, was named the MW Special Teams Player of the Week.
“You could look at the one and say, ‘yeah, well that didn’t go our way,’ but the other ones did and they were big, they were huge in a game like that,” Andersen said of Eberle. “... I have all the faith in the world in that crew as a unit, from the snapper, holders, kickers.”
Andersen was also very pleased with true freshman punter Pierce Callister, a Weber High product who placed two of his four punts inside the SDSU 20-yard line and booted a career-long 52-yarder. Andersen alluded during Monday’s press conference that starting punter Aaron Dalton is nursing an injury.
“He kicked the ball extremely ball,” Andersen said of Callister. “... For him to walk into that spot, that’s not the easiest thing in the world to do, and he boomed the ball, at sea level, so if he does that here (at Maverik Stadium), watch out. He might be (booming) them deep in the stands sometimes when we want it to land on the 5-yard line.”
Another huge key to the Aggies’ victory is they only committed three penalties for 30 yards.
USU RECEIVING VOTES
The Aggies received nine votes in the latest Amway Coaches Poll and eight in the latest AP Poll, essentially ranking them 35th and 37, respectively, in both polls.
OTHER MW AWARDS
San Jose State signal caller Josh Love was named the MW Offensive POTW after leading the Spartans to a stunning 31-24 road victory over Arkansas last Saturday. The senior completed a career-high 32 passes for 402 yards and a pair of TDs.
SJSU defensive back Bobby Brown II was tabbed the league’s Defensive POTW after recording seven tackles and two interceptions against the Razorbacks. The junior’s second INT, with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter, sealed the win for the Spartans.