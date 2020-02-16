FRESNO, Calif. -- Learning how to finish has been something the Aggies have openly stressed for a month and once again they showed positive strides.
Utah State used a 11-2 run late in the game to open up a tight contest Saturday night against Fresno State in the Save Mart Center. The Aggies picked up a valuable road win in the Mountain West with a 71-59 victory in front of 5,671 fans.
“We are not crumbling down the stretch; we are making good decisions, executing our sets and plays and everyone is just in a good rhythm right now,” said USU forward Justin Bean, who finished with his 13th double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. “... Overall, it starts with (head) coach (Craig) Smith and making sure we are focused at the end of games. We are staying physical and aggressive. We talk in the media timeouts and know we have to finish it out.”
With four-and-a-half minutes to play, the Aggies (21-7, 10-5 MW) were clinging to a 59-55 lead. But down the stretch, it was all USU.
Sean Bairstow had five straight points for the Aggies, including two dunks in that stretch. The freshman drew praise from the head coach and his teammates.
“The coach is always telling me to stay ready, and that’s what I’ve got to do every day,” Bairstow said. “I just need to take advantage of my opportunities. … You just have to be mentally locked in and know the scout every time. I had some open looks. My teammates set me up pretty well.”
The Aggies made 5 of 6 free throws during the 11-2 run. Bean hit a jumper off a pass from Sam Merrill, as well.
“It was really satisfying as a team to pull out the win at the end,” Bean said. “We made big plays on offense and broke the press there at the end. We just made plays. Sean Bairstow had a good night.”
The Bulldogs (9-17, 5-10) came up on six of seven possessions down the stretch, which was their undoing.
“We really finished well the last five to six minutes,” Smith said. “... We are back to .500 on the road in league play and now we just need to keep pushing and play our best basketball.”
It was the fourth straight win for USU, which has also now won four straight against FSU and seven of the last eight meetings. But this one did not come down to a final shot or possession like many have over the last three seasons.
“It felt like a rock fight tonight besides when we were up 22-9,” Smith said. “... You hold a team like that to 59 points and they make 12 threes, that says a lot about some other things. We took some punches tonight for sure.”
The Aggies were also dealing with some sickness. Starting point guard Abel Porter started and played 10 minutes, dishing out two assists, but did not play in the second half as he was throwing up. Alphonso Anderson has been sick as well, but made good use of his six minutes as he scored five points.
“We had to overcome some things tonight,” Smith said. “Alphonso hasn’t practiced for two days because he has been really sick. He played well in his six minutes. Abel Porter was vomiting like crazy. Give Sean Bairstow credit.”
Merrill led the Aggies with a game-high 24 points. He also dished out four assists and grabbed four rebounds as he played all 40 minutes. Joining Merrill and Bean in double-digit scoring was Diogo Brito with 10 off the bench. Neemias Queta added seven points, nine rebounds and blocked two shots.
“We had a lot of good performances tonight,” Smith said. “Sean Bairstow played some big minutes. Diogo Brito was really, really good. Sam (Merrill) was Sam, and another double-double for Justin Bean.”
The Bulldogs were led by Noah Blackwell with 13 points. Nate Grimes had a double-double with 11 points and 10 boards.
Bean was certainly zeroed in as he scored eight of the Aggies first 10 points, hitting a pair of 3-point shots. USU jumped out to a 10-4 lead to start the game.
“Coaches have trusted me, and I’ve been doing it more and more in practice,” Bean said of shooting threes. “I’m more comfortable doing that. It felt really good.”
But then buckets were hard to come by — make that impossible for a while. The Aggies had six straight empty possessions, while the Bulldogs went scoreless for five trips down the court.
After trading 3-pointers, FSU once again went into a scoring drought. USU took advantage this time, reeling off eight unanswered points for a 21-8 lead when Brito swooped in for a layup off a nifty pass from Bairstow with 8:21 left in the opening half.
After going more than seven minutes between field goals and hitting just two free throws during the stretch, the hosts started finding the bottom of the net. The Bulldogs used a 7-0 run just before the break to pull within 26-23.
However, the Aggies scored the final five points of the first half. Queta scored from close range, and Merrill drained a shot from beyond the arc with two ticks left on the clock. USU took a 31-23 lead into halftime.
“I thought scoring those five points before halftime helped us re-establish ourselves and was big,” Smith said. “Then, it was back and forth.”
The Bulldogs knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to start the second half to get within 33-29.
The Aggies answered with a 8-0 run. Brock Miller and Merrill hit back-to-back treys to give the visitors a 41-29 lead with 16:57 to play.
But the gritty Bulldogs started to bark and drill 3-pointers. They used a 15-4 run to get within 45-44 with 10:46 left in the game.
A 8-0 run triggered by a 3-pointer by Brito helped USU stay in front. Merrill drove in to cap the surge and give the Aggies a 56-47 lead with 7:19 left to play.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by the Bulldogs got the hosts within three. However, Brito hit a trey off a pass from Bean. The 11-2 run came shortly after that.
“Any time you win on the road it’s good because it is difficult to do,” Smith said. “I thought our guys had really good poise and finished strong.”
“This is a really big road win,” Bairstow said. “We need to finish it up at home and then at New Mexico so we can go in rolling to the Mountain West Tournament.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 46 in the NET rankings, while the Bulldogs were at No. 154. … Smith picked up his 200th win as a head coach, with 49 of them at the helm of the Aggies. … Fresno State assistant coach Tarvish Felton spent time at USU as an assistant with Stew Morrill and Tim Duryea. … The Aggies are now 20-2 this season when outrebounding the opponent as it won the battle on the boards, 44-29. … USU improved to 18-2 on the year when the bench outscores the opponent as it did Saturday, 20-14. … Merrill scored in double figures for the 19th straight time this year, 25th time this season and 102nd time in his career. He started his 113th game, tying Kendal Youngblood for fifth on the career list. Merrill also played in his 125th game to tie Jalen Moore for eighth. He also moved into fifth place on the MW career scoring list, passing, ironically, Bulldog Marvelle Harris (2,031) and now has 2,052 career points. Merrill is second in the MW in career 3-pointers made with 297 as he passed BYU’s Jimmer Fredette (296) on Saturday. … Brito played in his 114th game to move into a tie with Youngblood and Kevin Nixon for 17th on the career list at USU. He also had 10 points, and USU improved to 28-0 when Brito scores in double figures over the last two seasons. … The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Bulldogs, 39-25.
GAME BALL
Many candidates for this, but the nod goes to a true freshman. Bairstow filled in admirably with several teammates sick. The 6-foot-8 guard had all five of his points during the final run. He was 2 of 4 from the field and made a free throw. Bairstow also grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and blocked a shot in 20 minutes of action.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
The Aggies did not record a dunk over the first 20 minutes.
In fact, the only dunks by USU came late in the game. Bairstow threw down two with authority with less than three minutes to play.
Season count: Queta 19, Trevin Dorius 12, Kuba Karawowski 9, Anderson 9, Bean 8, Brito 7, Bairstow 4, Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies returned to Cache Valley Sunday morning. They have two home games before wrapping up the regular season on the road. Wyoming visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game. The Cowboys (6-20, 1-13) let a double-digit lead in the second half get away and lost at home to Colorado State, 77-70, on Saturday. USU won the first meeting with Wyoming in Laramie, 68-45, in late January.