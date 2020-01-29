LARAMIE, Wyo. — Several runs by the Aggies in the early going of the second half proved to be the difference late Tuesday night at the Arena Auditorium.
After an ugly first half, Utah State took charge in the first four minutes of the second half and never looked back in a Mountain West men’s basketball game. The Aggies used an 11-0 surge and followed that up with eight straight points to pull away for a 68-45 victory in front of an announced crowd of 3,115.
“I thought this was a really good road win for us, the first in 2020,” said Brock Miller, who had nine of his 11 points during the 11-0 run early in the second half. “We came in and took care of business. Our defense carried us the whole game.”
It was the first time since 1959 and 1960 that USU (17-6, 6-4 MW) has won back-to-back games in Laramie.
“It was a good road W for us,” Aggie head coach Craig Smith said. “Wyoming is tough team to prepare for. They are very physical and rugged and play super hard. … It’s a great win for us because Wyoming is a tough place to play.”
After hanging around in the first half, the Cowboys (5-17, 0-10) could not match the firepower the Aggies began the second half with. Miller hit a trio of 3-pointers, and Justin Bean got the benefit of a goaltending call as USU scored 11 points in three minutes and quickly turned a close game into a 38-21 lead.
“We went inside more where they (Cowboys) were doubling and it just opened things up for all of us,” Miller said. “Us guards were left open and were able to knock down some shots to get us going in the second half. … They (threes) were great passes, open looks, rhythm threes. When you get that, it’s nice to knock those down.”
Diogo Brito and Sam Merrill each drove in for layups to spark a 8-0 run a few minutes later. Brito and Neemias Queta then capped it as the Aggies took a 48-27 lead midway through the second half.
The Cowboys could get no closer than 17 points the rest of the way.
USU made sure Wyoming would suffer its eighth straight loss by going on a 11-0 run in the final minutes. Alphonso Anderson netted the final nine points to give the Aggies a 66-27 lead with 1:16 left in the game. Anderson finished with 13 points and four rebounds off the bench.
“We had contributions all the way around,” Smith said. “I thought Diogo (Brito) was very, very good. Merrill was very good. Alphonso (Anderson) was very good all game. Justin Bean was excellent. Neemias (Queta) wasn’t unbelievable, but still gets double-digit rebounds. Brock Miller to start the second half was hitting shots.”
Anderson and Wyoming bench player Javier Turner mixed it up in a wild scramble for a loose ball in the final seconds and, after the officials reviewed it, ejected both players.
“I have no idea what happened at the end,” Smith said. “I know it was a double technical, but not a fight. … I’ve never had that happen as a head coach.”
Merrill led the Aggies with 14 points. Brito finished with nine points and a team-best four assists. Queta grabbed a game-best 12 rebounds, while Bean pulled down 10 boards.
“Our offense continues to come around,” Smith said. “For the third straight game we shot better than 50 percent in the second half.”
The Cowboys were led by Hunter Maldonado and Kwane Marble with 14 points each. Marble came off the bench to score nine of his points late in the game.
Both teams didn’t waste much time scoring to start the game, but then buckets became very rare.
The Cowboys went 5:38 between points, while the Aggies were scoreless for 4:05. Bean and Brito scored quickly out of a timeout, and Merrill added a 3-pointer as USU held a 11-5 lead at the 12:45 mark of the opening half.
The Aggies would then go more than five minutes without scoring and 8:25 between field goals, but never gave up the lead. The Cowboys just kept hoisting up 3-point attempts — 7 of 30 for the game.
Queta ended the USU scoring with a pair of free throws. Merrill then stepped to the line for two foul shots. Sean Bairstow ended the field-goal drought with a 3-pointers off a pass from Bean. The trey gave the visitors a 18-12 lead with 4:20 left in the first half.
Anderson scored back-to-back buckets to give the Aggies their largest lead of the first 20 minutes, 23-14, with 1:56 left before the break. USU took a 25-16 lead into halftime. The 25 points were a season low over the first 20 minutes for the Aggies.
“Five of the first nine possessions of the game we turned it over, just mindless ones,” Smith said. “We were just loose with the ball. We were very disjointed. … Diogo, Alphonso and Sean Bairstow came in and injected life into us.”
Queta and Wyoming’s Marble were hit with technical fouls at the 5:52 mark of the first half after a foul on the Cowboys.
“It was a double technical,” Smith said. “I don’t know what happened, but you have to have poise.”
The Aggies busted it open in the second half.
“We didn’t let up and just kept playing for each other,” Miller said. “We locked in defensively. It was a good win for us.”
TIP-INS
The Aggies started the day at No. 62 in the NET rankings, while the Cowboys were at No. 299. … Former Sky View star Jake Hendricks, who is from Smithfield, is a senior guard with Wyoming. He came in averaging more than 10 points a game, but was held scoreless on seven field goal attempts, but did dish out two assists, came up with two steals and grabbed a rebound in 34 minutes of action. … USU improved to 16-2 on the season when it outrebounds an opponent as it had a 41-23 advantage on the glass. … The Aggie bench outscored the Cowboy reserves, 29-24, and is now 16-1 this season when that happens. … USU shot a season-high 92.9 percent from the free throw line (13 of 14). … Merrill scored in double figures for the 14th straight time this year, 20th time this season and 97th time in his career. He has now made 632 field goals, moving past Kendall Youngblood (629) and into seventh place on the career list. Merrill played in his 120th game as an Aggie moving into a tie with Spencer Nelson for ninth on the career chart. … The Cowboys are one of just three MW teams that lead an all-time series with the Aggies, 51-30. Wyoming is the seventh most-played opponent for USU.
GAME BALL
Miller gets the nod. After some rough outings lately, the sophomore came up big when the Aggies needed him. He finished with 11 points on 4 of 9 shooting and was 3 of 7 from long range. The guard also grabbed three rebounds in the 24 minutes of action he saw.
AGGIE DUNK COUNT
It took just 13 seconds for the first slam as Abel Porter found Queta after controlling the opening tip. But that would be the lone dunk of the first 20 minutes and also the game.
Season count: Trevin Dorius 12, Queta 11, Kuba Karawowski 9, Anderson 8, Bean 7, Brito 5, Bairstow 2, Miller 2, Roche Grootfaam 2.
UP NEXT
The Aggies returned to Cache Valley after the game on a charter flight and will be back on the road on Saturday at No. 4 San Diego State (21-0, 10-0). The Aztecs play at New Mexico on Wednesday. In the first meeting with San Diego State, USU lost in the Spectrum, 77-68.