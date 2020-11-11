As the 2020-21 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Media Day was about to begin virtually on Wednesday, preseason polls, a first team and specialty awards were released by the conference.
Utah State was tabbed to finish third, garnering two first-place votes out of 20 cast by media that cover the league. San Diego State was the heavy favorite to repeat as the regular season champs with 14 first-place votes and 211 points. The Aggies had 177 points. Boise State received the other four first-place votes and was picked to finish second with 188 points.
Following the Aggies were UNLV (160), Colorado State (141), Nevada (114), New Mexico (106), Fresno State (93), Wyoming (59), Air Force (39) and San Jose State (32).
USU center Neemias Queta was named to the Preseason All-Mountain West Team. The junior was joined by Boise State guard Derrick Alston Jr., Colorado State guard Isaiah Stevens, San Diego State forward Matt Mitchell and UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton. Alston was named the Preseason Player of the Year. UNLV guard David Jenkins Jr. was predicted as the Preseason Newcomer of the Year, while fellow Rebel guard Nick Blake was tabbed the Preseason Freshman of the Year.
This is the second straight year Queta has been placed on the preseason team after being named the MW Freshman of the Year at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season. The junior has earned back-to-back all-defensive team honors and was selected as the MW Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman.
Queta has been a defensive force for the Aggies over the past two seasons, totaling 122 blocks, including a school-record 84 rejections during his freshman year. Queta needs just 33 more blocks to tie the all-time record of 155, set by Gilbert Pete (1986-89).
The Aggie center balances his defensive prowess with success on the offensive end, as he has finished second on the team in scoring in each of the past two seasons, averaging 11.8 points per game as a freshman and 13.0 points per game last season. He led the Aggies with 8.9 rebounds per game as a freshman and finished second on the team last season, pulling down 7.8 per contest.
The MW preseason team, as selected by members of the media, is made up of two seniors, two juniors and a sophomore. Of the seven preseason honorees, five earned all-conference accolades at the end of 2019-20.
A 2019-20 All-MW selection, Alston initially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, but withdrew his name after deciding to return to Boise State for his senior year. Last week Alston was named to the Julius Erving Award Watch List for the second year in a row. Alston led the Broncos in scoring (17.3 points per game) and assists (3.1) during his junior campaign.
Jenkins enters his second year with the Rebels after sitting out 2019-20 due to NCAA transfer rules. Prior to UNLV, Jenkins played two seasons at South Dakota State under head coach T.J. Otzelberger. As a sophomore, Jenkins averaged 19.7 points and shot 45.3 percent from long range. Jenkins earned all-conference honors at the conclusion of his freshman and sophomore campaigns for the Jackrabbits.
Blake, a Las Vegas native, joins the Rebels as a true freshman. A four-star recruit, Blake spent the 2019-20 season at IMG Academy. After graduation, Blake returned home to play for the Las Vegas Knicks on the Adidas circuit, averaging 15.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.
The 2020 MW Freshman of the Year, Stevens started every game during his first season at Colorado State. Stevens led the Rams in scoring (13.3), assists (4.5) and minutes (32.7). He set a CSU freshman record after dishing out 144 assists in 2019-20.
A senior from Riverside, California, Mitchell was one of two MW players named to the Julius Erving Watch List ahead of the 2020-21 season. A starter in the last 19 games of the 2019-20 campaign, Mitchell was a first-team All-MW honoree after averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in nearly 26 minutes played per game. He finished his junior year ranked No. 27 in the country, shooting 87.3 percent from the free throw line.
A 2019-20 first-team All-MW selection, Hamilton appeared in 32 games and netted 16.0 points per game, while connecting on 45.3 percent from the floor, which was the third-best field goal percentage in the MW.
The Aztecs captured the 2019-20 MW regular-season title with a 17-1 league mark. SDSU returns three starters and a total of eight letterwinners from last year’s team that finished with a 30-2 mark.
USU finished in a three-way tie for second at 12-6 last year with Nevada and UNLV. The Aggies received the second seed for the MW Tournament and went on to win it and the NCAA automatic berth for the second straight year. When the season was called due to COVID, USU had an overall record of 26-8.
On Thursday, Aggie head coach Craig Smith and junior forward Justin Bean will be addressing the media during the second and final day of the virtual media days.
AGGIES SIGN GRANT
As reported several months ago by The Herald Journal, Dallin Grant has officially signed with the Aggies. The 6-8 wing out of Cedar City had previously verbally committed.
On Wednesday Smith announced Grant had signed.
“We are thrilled to announce that Dallin Grant will be joining the Utah State family,” Smith said in a press release. “Dallin is a high character young man that comes from a great family. We love that he can’t wait to be an Aggie.”
Grant was a second-team all-state selection during his junior year as he led the Reds in scoring, turning in close to 15 points per game and leading the team to the quarterfinals of the Utah 4A state tourney. Cedar High School finished second in Region 9 last season as Grant earned first-team all-region honors.
“He will add versatility to our program at 6-8, 210 pounds with his size, athleticism and skill level,” Smith said. “Dallin makes an impact on the game with his ability to handle the ball, shoot with range and rebound at a high level. His style of play will be a great fit for our program.”
Grant burst onto the scene as a freshman, leading Cedar in both scoring and rebounding, logging more than 15 points and six rebounds per games. For his career, Grant is averaging more than 15 points, nine rebounds and two assists an outing, while shooting better than 57 percent from the floor.