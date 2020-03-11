It was a crazy day Wednesday in the sports world.
First, the NCAA announced the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be played without fans this year. In trying to avoid spreading the new coronavirus that has become a global pandemic, the decision was made that tournament games will be off-limits to the general public, but close family members would be allowed to attend.
A little later in the day, Utah State University came out with a statement about events being postponed or canceled and encouraged students and faculty not to travel. Immediately the question arose about the Aggie men’s basketball team, which last weekend qualified for the NCAA Tournament. And what about other Aggie teams, like softball, track & field, tennis, gymnastics and golf?
USU Vice President & Athletics Director John Hartwell responded mid-afternoon Wednesday.
“Utah State University and USU athletics are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak,” Hartwell said in a statement. “We are continually getting updates as it relates to our spring sports competition, out-of-season practices and upcoming home and away athletic events. As of today, we have not placed and restrictions on athletic competitions.”
Later in the evening, the NBA suspended play for the season when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.
In between there were announcements from other conferences about playing tournaments that are going on right now without fans. The NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS had already closed locker rooms to the media and set up barriers of a safe distance for interviews.
The Aggie men’s basketball team practiced Wednesday. USU head coach Craig Smith and players were not made available, but comments from Smith were released later in the evening.
“I’m going to preface my comment by saying I have no medical background or experience, except getting a medical procedure for a broken nose,” Smith said in the statement. “I am far from an expert in any science or medical field. I am a basketball coach and very proud of it.”
With no fans and limited people in the arena for tournament games, it would certainly have a different feel in 2020.
“Our guys are somewhat disappointed that the NCAA Tournament games will be closed to the public,” Smith said. “The pomp and circumstance and pageantry are a big part of the best sporting event in the world — the NCAA Tournament. The spirit and atmosphere in the NCAA Tournament is like no other. We just experienced March Madness to its fullest in winning the Mountain West Tournament Championship.
“That being said, our guys are pumped to compete in the NCAA Tournament. We have a group of men that have dreamed of playing in this tournament since the time they were young kids. They have dreamed of winning games at the Big Dance for the majority of their lives. One Shining Moment isn’t just a song to them. They have earned their way into the Big Dance, and now, want to make their dreams reality. We started practice on Sept. 24, that’s five-and-a-half months ago. There has been so much dedication, hard work and sacrifice that has gone into our season. Our guys can’t wait to represent Utah State University and Aggie Nation in a first class fashion. We have a group that would play in the driveway, the park, the church or anywhere there is a court. They just love to compete.”
But will that actually happen?
NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday that he made the decision to conduct both tournaments, which begin next week, with only essential staff and limited family in attendance. The decision comes after the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel of medical experts recommended against playing sporting events open to the general public.
Emmert told The Associated Press that canceling the tournament was considered.
“The decision was based on a combination of the information provided by national and state officials, by the advisory team that we put together of medical experts from across the country, and looking at what was going to be in the best interest of our student-athletes, of course,” Emmert told the AP. “But also the public health implications of all of this. We recognize our tournaments bring people from all around the country together. They’re not just regional events. They’re big national events. It’s a very, very hard decision for all the obvious reasons.”
Emmert said the NCAA wants to move the men’s Final Four on April 4 and 6 from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to a smaller arena in the area. The NCAA also will consider using smaller venues for second-week regional sites currently set to be played at the Toyota Center in Houston, Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
After the NBA decision later in the day, who knows what may actually happen next week. As of press time Wednesday, the NCAA Tournament was still on.